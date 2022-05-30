“Bad Texter” or Just Not That Into You? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
do you find yourself in the early stages
of dating someone right now and getting
increasingly frustrated or even anxious
that
they’re not texting you or calling you
as much as you want and you find
yourself wondering is this person just
bad at texting or are they really just
not that into me in which case i am
gonna get hurt here this is tricky
because early on in dating we don’t feel
or even have
a right
to tell someone that they should text us
more if we’ve only just met someone on
an app or even
we’ve only been on a date with them and
they’re texting us less than we would
like it’s hard to say hey i want you to
reach out more because that person might
be like hey
i just met you and you’re not such a big
part of my life yet
and
that’s true
at that point
someone doesn’t know us that well we’ve
not become a priority to someone they
have other things going on in their life
i hope
and therefore
we might not be getting as much
communication as our ego would like but
it doesn’t mean it’s the wrong amount of
communication we’re getting however
over time
and by that i mean days and weeks not
months
the amount of communication should build
there should be a trajectory to the
communication we should feel
like there’s momentum building there is
a sense of progress if we feel no
progress
that’s a problem so this is the first
thing i want you to think about when
you’re trying to
ascertain whether someone is
just not great at certain forms of
communication or whether they just don’t
like you all that much
is
is the communication improving the
second thing i want you to think about
is the difference between inconsistency
and scarcity
if someone is inconsistent with their
communication if one day they send you
lots and lots of messages and they’re
really gushy and they’re all over you
and then you don’t hear from them for
four days that’s a problem that’s
inconsistency and inconsistency is often
a red flag it’s a sign of something
worse might be that they’re just seeing
multiple people and they’re juggling you
with other people and they’re not really
invested in this relationship at all it
might be that they’ve got a kind of
novelty-based fast food attitude toward
their dating life with you where when
they want something they’re all over you
whether it’s attention or validation or
sex
but then as soon as they don’t want
something anymore they’re off to the
next thing and they don’t want to know
you at all
that’s a problem scarcity
is different from inconsistency
scarcity is when
the communication isn’t necessarily
inconsistent but you just don’t feel
like you’re getting enough of it
now like i said in the very beginning
that might just be because you’re not a
priority to someone yet and that’s okay
but as things progress if there’s still
a scarcity of communication you’re not
getting as much as you would like
then we have to look at
is this because someone doesn’t like you
or is it because
they just don’t value communication in
the way that you do it’s hard to have a
conversation about this without someone
asking like what’s the right amount
what’s the right amount of texting
someone in dating what’s the right
amount of calling when they’re not with
you
and there is no right answer to that
it’s the answer is somewhere between no
communication at all and so much
communication that you communicate
you have no life in the middle
is just compatibility
how much do you need
how much do they need and that’s where a
lot of issues
arise what’s
frustrating is that a lot of
conversations between people around this
end up being debates
about texting the value of texting or
the value of phone calls it’s typical
for clients to come to me and say i’m
dating someone and they tell me that
they just they’re a bad texter they’re
just really i’m just crap at texting i’m
just no good at texting or they say i’m
just really bad with my phone
or i hate phone calls i just i can’t
stand being on the phone it drives me
crazy some people may even have a noble
reason for it i just
i just
try to reduce my screen time i don’t
like being on my phone all the time i
feel like i want to like put it down and
if i’m texting all the time then i’m
constantly checking my phone whatever
the reason
the danger is that when
we think about that we get drawn into
the weeds
of what should actually be a much more
fundamental
conversation the fundamental
conversation is not one of arguing about
the medium
it’s assessing your need for closeness
closeness is about how connected you
feel to a person when you’re not
spending time together in person in
other words each day
do you feel like you’re connected to
that person’s life do you feel like you
know anything about what’s going on in
their day or what they’re going through
or what their moods are what the
highlights of their day are do they know
anything about your day and if too many
days in a row the answer is
we’re not connected
we know nothing about each other’s day
or how we’re feeling
then there’s a problem of closeness
not just a a
kind of argument to be had about
communication i think that we get
dragged down these
these alleyways that are not all that
important when we argue but i like
texting i hate texting but you know i
just wish you would text me because i
really enjoy it now
you’re having a debate about texting as
a concept but what is your need for a
text really
it’s not your need for words on a screen
your need for a text is your need to
feel close to somebody i don’t really
care where people get their closeness as
long as they get it if someone doesn’t
text you but they’re amazing at calling
you
that can solve that problem if someone
is great at leaving you voice memos if
they’re like i hate texting but they
leave you these beautiful voice notes
and they tell you about their day and
they ask you about yours
then you have closeness
you see it’s not about the medium
it’s about the level of closeness and
what i want to encourage you to do is
think about this way of framing up
the conversation
when you bring your grievances to
somebody if you’re not getting your
needs met
then
i want you to go to somebody and have a
conversation about connection and
closeness
not a debate
about
a medium so you can say to somebody hey
look i know i get that you don’t love
being on your phone or sitting on your
phone on a phone call isn’t something
that you’re naturally drawn towards but
the truth is
i just don’t feel close to you when
we’re not together because we
we’re not
in each other’s lives we’re not
talking to each other
and
that for me is an issue
because i don’t want to just wait till
the next time i see you to feel like i
know anything about your day or you know
anything about mine
so for me it’s just i
you know i
i want to be close to the person that
i’m with and i don’t feel close when
we’re not together
so can we work on that can we fix that
that opens up a dialogue about something
much more important
than whether someone likes texting and
they can’t distract you with that
conversation and by the way
the way i’m having the conversation is
something that
it’s a way to have the conversation
further down the line if you’re in early
dating with someone you’ve been on a few
dates there’s attraction there but you
feel like you don’t hear from the person
enough
you can point that out you can make fun
of it you are a terrible texter
and let them respond well i just don’t
really like texting okay well then pick
up the phone and call me i want to hear
from you i miss your voice you don’t
have to be meek
about these things you can even be a
bit bold but
cute at the same time and text someone
and say um
you need to text me more
okay bye
kiss a text like that is playfully
demanding
but it also does send a message to
someone
and if it ever graduates into a bigger
conversation maybe you’re in person
sometime
and you end up talking about it again
just don’t you don’t have to get in the
weeds about it just make it a
conversation about i i like to hear from
you i want to hear from you more and let
it be that now if ultimately the result
of that conversation is somebody saying
i just really don’t i just don’t like
texting i don’t like phone calls and
i’m only going to be able to give this
much communication when we’re not
together and that really falls short of
your needs
then you have an issue of compatibility
even if you do like me we’re not
compatible
because
i’ve i don’t feel close to the person
i’m with not nearly close enough to be
happy i don’t even need to ask myself
the question are you into me
the question really becomes am i happy
am i happy with the way that you
communicate
and if the answer is no it doesn’t
matter if they’re into you or not of
course there are always going to be
moments between people where you’re 20
apart right
it could be that you’re in a
relationship not just early dating could
be you’re in a relationship where
you
have amazing date nights and quality
time together when in the evenings but
during someone’s working day they don’t
text you as much as you would like
but maybe when they’re in work mode they
really do lose themselves in work mode
and that might be a conversation about
hey i know that when you’re at work
you’d kind of just get into a flow and
you lose yourself and you don’t want to
be on your phone in that time i get that
but even if you at lunch time just sent
me a message telling me
that you love me that would go a long
way those are conversations about
preferences about something that would
be nice to have something that would
mean a lot to you
but it’s not necessarily a fundamental
conversation about a lack of closeness
and connection in the relationship the
conversation someone has with you about
being a bad texter
or being bad with their phone or not
liking being on the phone
is a
distraction the conversation you should
be having with someone is whatever is
the case about what you do and don’t
like
i need to feel like i’m close to the
person that i’m with
and if i don’t feel that
that’s a problem for me if someone feels
that kind of powerful energy from you
talking about something actually
meaningful and important not texting
they’re gonna have to elevate
their conversation to and you’ll quickly
find out whether this is a person who’s
interested in investing more and making
sure there’s closeness
or whether this was someone who was just
using texting as an excuse
for the fact that they were never really
into the relationship in the first place
one of the things i have found over the
years is that the biggest barrier to us
having standards and being able to
communicate boldly and confidently our
standards to somebody else
is our deeper level confidence
when we don’t feel we’re worthy of great
treatment when we don’t feel we’re
worthy of someone’s attention or love or
a relationship we get meek
we don’t ask for what we want or if we
do we do it in a way that communicates
to someone that they can keep giving us
scraps because we’re not going anywhere
the route to an amazing love life is
having
real
confidence at the deepest level
and i realized this over 10 years ago
which is why i created my retreat
program because i wanted a place where i
could
not give people dating tips but give
people the fundamentals
of self-confidence and self-worth
that meant that they would never ever
have a problem asking for what they
wanted again
and the irony is when we have that
energy
people start to pay attention to us
differently
we’re attractive on a whole new level
not just in our love lives but when it
comes to jobs and opportunities and
friendships life
suddenly starts presenting us with whole
new opportunities when we have that
energy for the first time in two and a
half years
my in-person retreat that i’ve been
running for over a decade is back
it is a six-day process it is happening
in fort lauderdale florida and this
might be your last chance to apply so if
you want to learn more i want to invite
you to find out more at mhretreat.com
i have a team of three amazing people
emma michael and charlotte
who are all waiting to talk to you about
the program
learn your story and hear anything that
you might have to ask come check it out
at mhretreat.com
and i very much hope that i get to see
you in florida
