“Bad Texter” or Just Not That Into You? [Video]

do you find yourself in the early stages

of dating someone right now and getting

increasingly frustrated or even anxious

that

they’re not texting you or calling you

as much as you want and you find

yourself wondering is this person just

bad at texting or are they really just

not that into me in which case i am

gonna get hurt here this is tricky

because early on in dating we don’t feel

or even have

a right

to tell someone that they should text us

more if we’ve only just met someone on

an app or even

we’ve only been on a date with them and

they’re texting us less than we would

like it’s hard to say hey i want you to

reach out more because that person might

be like hey

i just met you and you’re not such a big

part of my life yet

and

that’s true

at that point

someone doesn’t know us that well we’ve

not become a priority to someone they

have other things going on in their life

i hope

and therefore

we might not be getting as much

communication as our ego would like but

it doesn’t mean it’s the wrong amount of

communication we’re getting however

over time

and by that i mean days and weeks not

months

the amount of communication should build

there should be a trajectory to the

communication we should feel

like there’s momentum building there is

a sense of progress if we feel no

progress

that’s a problem so this is the first

thing i want you to think about when

you’re trying to

ascertain whether someone is

just not great at certain forms of

communication or whether they just don’t

like you all that much

is

is the communication improving the

second thing i want you to think about

is the difference between inconsistency

and scarcity

if someone is inconsistent with their

communication if one day they send you

lots and lots of messages and they’re

really gushy and they’re all over you

and then you don’t hear from them for

four days that’s a problem that’s

inconsistency and inconsistency is often

a red flag it’s a sign of something

worse might be that they’re just seeing

multiple people and they’re juggling you

with other people and they’re not really

invested in this relationship at all it

might be that they’ve got a kind of

novelty-based fast food attitude toward

their dating life with you where when

they want something they’re all over you

whether it’s attention or validation or

sex

but then as soon as they don’t want

something anymore they’re off to the

next thing and they don’t want to know

you at all

that’s a problem scarcity

is different from inconsistency

scarcity is when

the communication isn’t necessarily

inconsistent but you just don’t feel

like you’re getting enough of it

now like i said in the very beginning

that might just be because you’re not a

priority to someone yet and that’s okay

but as things progress if there’s still

a scarcity of communication you’re not

getting as much as you would like

then we have to look at

is this because someone doesn’t like you

or is it because

they just don’t value communication in

the way that you do it’s hard to have a

conversation about this without someone

asking like what’s the right amount

what’s the right amount of texting

someone in dating what’s the right

amount of calling when they’re not with

you

and there is no right answer to that

it’s the answer is somewhere between no

communication at all and so much

communication that you communicate

you have no life in the middle

is just compatibility

how much do you need

how much do they need and that’s where a

lot of issues

arise what’s

frustrating is that a lot of

conversations between people around this

end up being debates

about texting the value of texting or

the value of phone calls it’s typical

for clients to come to me and say i’m

dating someone and they tell me that

they just they’re a bad texter they’re

just really i’m just crap at texting i’m

just no good at texting or they say i’m

just really bad with my phone

or i hate phone calls i just i can’t

stand being on the phone it drives me

crazy some people may even have a noble

reason for it i just

i just

try to reduce my screen time i don’t

like being on my phone all the time i

feel like i want to like put it down and

if i’m texting all the time then i’m

constantly checking my phone whatever

the reason

the danger is that when

we think about that we get drawn into

the weeds

of what should actually be a much more

fundamental

conversation the fundamental

conversation is not one of arguing about

the medium

it’s assessing your need for closeness

closeness is about how connected you

feel to a person when you’re not

spending time together in person in

other words each day

do you feel like you’re connected to

that person’s life do you feel like you

know anything about what’s going on in

their day or what they’re going through

or what their moods are what the

highlights of their day are do they know

anything about your day and if too many

days in a row the answer is

we’re not connected

we know nothing about each other’s day

or how we’re feeling

then there’s a problem of closeness

not just a a

kind of argument to be had about

communication i think that we get

dragged down these

these alleyways that are not all that

important when we argue but i like

texting i hate texting but you know i

just wish you would text me because i

really enjoy it now

you’re having a debate about texting as

a concept but what is your need for a

text really

it’s not your need for words on a screen

your need for a text is your need to

feel close to somebody i don’t really

care where people get their closeness as

long as they get it if someone doesn’t

text you but they’re amazing at calling

you

that can solve that problem if someone

is great at leaving you voice memos if

they’re like i hate texting but they

leave you these beautiful voice notes

and they tell you about their day and

they ask you about yours

then you have closeness

you see it’s not about the medium

it’s about the level of closeness and

what i want to encourage you to do is

think about this way of framing up

the conversation

when you bring your grievances to

somebody if you’re not getting your

needs met

then

i want you to go to somebody and have a

conversation about connection and

closeness

not a debate

about

a medium so you can say to somebody hey

look i know i get that you don’t love

being on your phone or sitting on your

phone on a phone call isn’t something

that you’re naturally drawn towards but

the truth is

i just don’t feel close to you when

we’re not together because we

we’re not

in each other’s lives we’re not

talking to each other

and

that for me is an issue

because i don’t want to just wait till

the next time i see you to feel like i

know anything about your day or you know

anything about mine

so for me it’s just i

you know i

i want to be close to the person that

i’m with and i don’t feel close when

we’re not together

so can we work on that can we fix that

that opens up a dialogue about something

much more important

than whether someone likes texting and

they can’t distract you with that

conversation and by the way

the way i’m having the conversation is

something that

it’s a way to have the conversation

further down the line if you’re in early

dating with someone you’ve been on a few

dates there’s attraction there but you

feel like you don’t hear from the person

enough

you can point that out you can make fun

of it you are a terrible texter

and let them respond well i just don’t

really like texting okay well then pick

up the phone and call me i want to hear

from you i miss your voice you don’t

have to be meek

about these things you can even be a

bit bold but

cute at the same time and text someone

and say um

you need to text me more

okay bye

kiss a text like that is playfully

demanding

but it also does send a message to

someone

and if it ever graduates into a bigger

conversation maybe you’re in person

sometime

and you end up talking about it again

just don’t you don’t have to get in the

weeds about it just make it a

conversation about i i like to hear from

you i want to hear from you more and let

it be that now if ultimately the result

of that conversation is somebody saying

i just really don’t i just don’t like

texting i don’t like phone calls and

i’m only going to be able to give this

much communication when we’re not

together and that really falls short of

your needs

then you have an issue of compatibility

even if you do like me we’re not

compatible

because

i’ve i don’t feel close to the person

i’m with not nearly close enough to be

happy i don’t even need to ask myself

the question are you into me

the question really becomes am i happy

am i happy with the way that you

communicate

and if the answer is no it doesn’t

matter if they’re into you or not of

course there are always going to be

moments between people where you’re 20

apart right

it could be that you’re in a

relationship not just early dating could

be you’re in a relationship where

you

have amazing date nights and quality

time together when in the evenings but

during someone’s working day they don’t

text you as much as you would like

but maybe when they’re in work mode they

really do lose themselves in work mode

and that might be a conversation about

hey i know that when you’re at work

you’d kind of just get into a flow and

you lose yourself and you don’t want to

be on your phone in that time i get that

but even if you at lunch time just sent

me a message telling me

that you love me that would go a long

way those are conversations about

preferences about something that would

be nice to have something that would

mean a lot to you

but it’s not necessarily a fundamental

conversation about a lack of closeness

and connection in the relationship the

conversation someone has with you about

being a bad texter

or being bad with their phone or not

liking being on the phone

is a

distraction the conversation you should

be having with someone is whatever is

the case about what you do and don’t

like

i need to feel like i’m close to the

person that i’m with

and if i don’t feel that

that’s a problem for me if someone feels

that kind of powerful energy from you

talking about something actually

meaningful and important not texting

they’re gonna have to elevate

their conversation to and you’ll quickly

find out whether this is a person who’s

interested in investing more and making

sure there’s closeness

or whether this was someone who was just

using texting as an excuse

for the fact that they were never really

into the relationship in the first place

