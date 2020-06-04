Battlespace: Crossing the Rubicon

The Secretary of Defense has declared war on the American people. He has said that America’s streets are now “battlespace.” For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term it is military speak for the killing ground. According to the department of defense definition the “battlespace” is where an integrated combined arms make war. Esper, the Trump government, has declared war on the American people. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, responded to Esper within hours: “The ‘battle space’ of America???” “America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy.” and retired Army Gen. Tony Thomas, who previously headed U.S. Special Operations Command. “Not what America needs to hear . . . ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure… i.e. a Civil War.” The Trump administration in the face of multiple national crises has admitted it can retain power only by military force. Can you hear the Republican calls for delaying or cancelling the November elections?

An evil triumvirate of Trump, the obedient attorney general Barr with a right-wing agenda and former lobbyist Esper who is now Secretary of Defense have declared war on the American people. Barr showed his malevolence by using tear gas and troops to clear an area near the White House occupied by peaceful protestors so his master could stand in front of a church and try to figure out which way was up with a Bible. Kudos to the Episcopal Bishop spoke who out about the moral criminality of the gesture of using her church as a backdrop for political theater. These men don’t care about rioting they want to be seen by their political base as macho even if it is from the bunker in the White House where Trump by his retreat proved once more, he is not just a moral but a physical coward. These men are anti-democratic and recognize no limits on their power, either constitutional or moral. We are not at a crossroads. We have moved onto the end of the last vestiges of Madison’s pro-slavery constitution. The moment Trump was elected whatever was left of that constitution fell into the dustbin of history. The founders knew democracy required intelligence on the part of the leaders and the led. They knew their government would only work when it was organized and run by men of goodwill with the welfare of the public as the touchstone of their service.

“Battlespace.” It is not enough that the Trump government bungled the pandemic and directly caused the deaths of over a hundred thousand Americans. It is not enough that the Trump government has fueled racial fires for political purposes. It is not enough that Trump and his Republican cronies in and out of office have milked the American purse long and hard. Now in the twilight of their gods they have declared war on Americans doing what they have a right to do. There will be no election without consistent pressure on this government and women and men of goodwill and intelligence speaking up every single day until we have rid ourselves of this curse.

