Be Careful When Your Man Has These 2 States

Yes, at the beginning of love, two people are in love with each other, and the atmosphere at that time is always sweet. However, as time goes by, you will gradually discover that there is also hurt and sadness in love.

In reality, the experience of many women is like this, indulging in love, then getting hurt, and finally self-doubting.

Love is full of variables. He can swear to you at this moment, and he can break his promise the next second.

Therefore, no matter how beautiful love is, you must remain sensible and learn to protect yourself.

Understand that when a man has these two states, your relationship is likely to be in crisis.

hate you for nagging and don’t want to talk more

Looking back, did you always have endless things to talk about in the beginning, no matter how big or small you wanted to share.

He keeps calling and messaging you every day, and you often talk to him about trivial matters in work and life. He never bothers you but tries his best to solve your problems.

Looking back now, do you still have heart-to-heart exchanges? When he comes home every day, does he still sit down and gossip with you?

When a man becomes unwilling to communicate with you, unwilling to listen to your nagging, and even becomes more and more impatient with your attitude, it proves that at this time, his love for you begins to decrease, or he no longer loves you.

A man doesn’t care about you, so he doesn’t want to pay for you anymore. Although he won’t take the initiative to break up with you, he will slowly ignore you in action. All your actions will make him disgusted and bored.

There is a saying that makes sense:

You’ve seen him when he truly loves you, and you’ll know how obvious it is when he doesn’t.

When he loves you, he and you have endless topics to talk about and endless lives to share; when he doesn’t love you, he is too lazy to tell you a word.

When he loves you, he may dislike you in words, but he cares about you more than anyone else in action; if he doesn’t love you, he is indifferent and impatient with you.

haggling over money

Money is not the only measure of true love, but it is a measure of the depth of affection.

In the adult world, whether in love or marriage, two people together, everything can be connected with money.

I have always felt that love and bread are not a relationship in which you can only choose one, but choose both. In a relationship, the best relationship is when you can both love each other and be willing to spend money for each other.

A man was asked, if he left before his wife, what would he be most worried about?

He answered without hesitation, worried that his wife’s money was not enough to spend, and only when his wife’s money was enough can he be at ease.

The answer was surprising, but also moving.

It is very rare for a man to regard his wife as more important than money and willingly spend money for his wife.

When a man truly loves you, he is always afraid that he will not give you enough. Only when he does not love him will he feel that you want too much.

And when he thinks mmooney is very important, then thinks that you spend a lot of money, always restricts your consumption, and often quarrels with you over money matters, most likely he doesn’t love you anymore. (Of course, the premise is that you don’t mean to squander.)

…

Emotional matters, such as drinking water, you know the water temperature yourself, many times, you can only make your own choices.

But no matter what, I hope you can love soberly.

If you find that a man’s attitude towards you has changed, you can also discover the truth behind it in time and make a choice that will save you from regrets.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

