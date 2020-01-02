Before You Rush Into Another Difficult Decision, Take a Breath

These days, it’s a lot easier for me not to let my emotions control my decisions. But that wasn’t always the case.

I used to bring emotions to work, making me spend so time focusing on what other people are saying, doing and thinking of.

There were times when I became too emotional and make decisions without considering the outcome. In the end, I hurt the people who truly cared about me.

It took me a while to notice I’m repeating those same mistake of rushing into a decision.

I didn’t weigh the pros and cons. Didn’t consider the snowball effect of that one decision. In a way, you could say that I was only thinking of the short-term outcome. And whatever you choose, you got to live with it.

Here are a few questions to you need to answer to guide your decision-making process.

Why are you making this decision? Will it make things better? Are you going to hurt anyone with your decision? If you do, can you live with the guilt? Is there a better solution? Are you going against your moral beliefs? How would your younger self react to your decision? What would the 85-year-old you say about this? Maybe not immediately but in the future, will it make you happy? What does your gut say? Have you consulted an expert or a third-party?

If you can’t think of an answer for any of these questions, it’s best to clear your mind a bit. Go for a jog or a walk in the park, drown yourself in music, let yourself daydream or even meditate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You don’t have to rush in making a decision. You don’t have to make the decision alone. It might not seem like it but there are people you can talk to.

If you have to make a decision now and you know (in your gut) that it is for the better, do it. No matter how hard it can be, some actions have to be done.

—

This post was previously published on The Startup and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash