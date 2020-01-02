Before You Rush Into Another Difficult Decision, Take a Breath

These days, it’s a lot easier for me not to let my emotions control my decisions. But that wasn’t always the case.
I used to bring emotions to work, making me spend so time focusing on what other people are saying, doing and thinking of.
There were times when I became too emotional and make decisions without considering the outcome. In the end, I hurt the people who truly cared about me.
It took me a while to notice I’m repeating those same mistake of rushing into a decision.
I didn’t weigh the pros and cons. Didn’t consider the snowball effect of that one decision. In a way, you could say that I was only thinking of the short-term outcome. And whatever you choose, you got to live with it.
Here are a few questions to you need to answer to guide your decision-making process.
- Why are you making this decision?
- Will it make things better?
- Are you going to hurt anyone with your decision? If you do, can you live with the guilt?
- Is there a better solution?
- Are you going against your moral beliefs?
- How would your younger self react to your decision?
- What would the 85-year-old you say about this?
- Maybe not immediately but in the future, will it make you happy?
- What does your gut say?
- Have you consulted an expert or a third-party?
If you can’t think of an answer for any of these questions, it’s best to clear your mind a bit. Go for a jog or a walk in the park, drown yourself in music, let yourself daydream or even meditate.
You don’t have to rush in making a decision. You don’t have to make the decision alone. It might not seem like it but there are people you can talk to.
If you have to make a decision now and you know (in your gut) that it is for the better, do it. No matter how hard it can be, some actions have to be done.
