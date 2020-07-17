Beijing Platform for Action. Paragraph 147(m)

—

Strategic objective E.5.

Provide protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women

Actions to be taken

147. By Governments, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations and other institutions involved in providing protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme, as appropriate:

m. Raise public awareness of the contribution made by refugee women to their countries of resettlement, promote understanding of their human rights and of their needs and abilities and encourage mutual understanding and acceptance through educational programmes promoting cross-cultural and interracial harmony;

Paragraph 147 of the Beijing Declaration deals with the levels of the Member States of the United Nations and the various INGOs, NGOs, and other relevant organizations protecting women in vulnerable contexts as refugees or displaced persons. As has been noted throughout the Beijing Declaration with rather convincing and straightforward reasoning, the ability of the displaced women and refugee women of the world to garner supports requires a significant level of collaboration on the part of international partners.

However, the first recognition within this comes from a knowledge and acknowledgment of the issues facing displaced and refugee women. In section (m), the foci are precisely this form of awareness raising of the women who are caught in this context of the apparently permanent precarity. As has been noted by ReliefWeb, 21 million women and girls are displaced persons.

Two-thirds of those 21 million are from Africa and the Middle East. In other words, the areas of the world least equipped in terms of resources and infrastructure are dealing with the worst forms of displacement for women and girls. UNHCR reported that the coronavirus leaves the women and girls who are refugees or displaced persons more at risk for domestic violence.

The Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Gillian Triggs, said, “We need to pay urgent attention to the protection of refugee, displaced and stateless women and girls at the time of this pandemic. They are among those most at-risk. Doors should not be left open for abusers and no help spared for women surviving abuse and violence.”

With limitations in movement, decreased income for individuals already at limitations in financial freedom, and confinement, potentially, these women and girls can be left in a dire situation with abuse as a consequence. These are some of the serious aspects of the rights issues in the world today. On the one hand, the lack of dealing with it; on the other hand, the root of the “lack of dealing with it” found in the minimal awareness of a displaced population the size of about 60% of Canada.

Triggs stated, “To preserve lives and secure rights, Governments, together with humanitarian actors, must ensure that rising risks of violence for displaced and stateless women are taken into account in the design of national COVID-19 prevention, response and recovery plans.”

If we look at the paragraph above, 147, we can note the common sentiment and conceptual referent points of the “Governments,” in both the Triggs statement, recently, and the Beijing Declaration from 1995. In either case, we have the common ideational references. Those ideas as points of contact for the furtherance of a discussion on a variety of important subject matter.

When it comes to some of the foundational documents, listed below, and covered in this series, these represent the more concise and comprehensive statements on the points of reference, the points of contact, on women’s rights around the world. In this case, not only “Governments,” but the intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

As we deal with these specific points of reference, you can see the points of statistical facts and other areas of common contact to make the human rights points. In the fundamentals here, it is the raising of public awareness about refugee women and displaced women. One means by which to raise the public and positive profile of the individuals within the countries of resettlement is to highlight the positive contributions of the refugee women.

Another is to universalize the idea of the human rights of the individuals within the populations, as knowledge of and respect for human rights are not universally considered a set item. Many prefer religious law. Others prefer no law. Still others, they may prefer something more akin to laws in favour of only the powered and privileged. It’s all statistical.

With this sort of awareness, there can be an “understanding [too]… of their needs and abilities” to improve the harmony of the relations between the already settlemd majority and the resettling refugee women and displaced women.

