Beijing Platform for Action. Chapter IV – Paragraph 147(e)

Strategic objective E.5.

Provide protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women

Actions to be taken

147. By Governments, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations and other institutions involved in providing protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme, as appropriate:

e. Take measures, at the national level with international cooperation, as appropriate, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, to find lasting solutions to questions related to internally displaced women, including their right to voluntary and safe return to their home of origin;

Beijing Declaration (1995)

Beijing Declaration’s Paragraph 147 section (e) works on some measures at the national level. All in alignment with the Charter of the United Nations. The UN Charter deals with 111 articles for four basic functions set for the United Nations. It deals with the maintenance of world peace and security – think UN Security Council, the developing of relations between and amongst nations – think globalization and internationalism/globalism, the fostering of cooperation between nations for solving international problems – think ECOSOC and the General Assembly.

In every case, we come to the issues of the humanitarian emphasis, the Golden Rule – or probably something like an Informational Golden Rule into the future with more artificial awarenesses or consciousnesses coming online, and the development of the newer systems of global integration, especially with so many democracies extant in the world now.

The ancient Greek system of governance won out; we live in the world built by their dead legacy, even the modern Greeks do too, obviously. So, the democratic systems of governance exist in most nations to one degree or another, meaning women’s rights supporters can work on common initiatives through selection of candidates who statistically lean more in favour of women’s rights than not, and with the most consequential day, each election cycle, being the day of vote.

This particular section, (e), works on the basis of some common considerations laid out before on safety, voluntary return, and the focus on those who are refugees or internally displaced women. There are approximately 21 million women who are identified as internally displaced people (women and girls). Those are vulnerable for a wide variety of reasons, and to a wide variety of calamities.

The safe and voluntary return home means a choice in whether one stays or goes – as with that famous song line – and, if it happens, in a safe manner. There may be other contingencies preventing this from happening in the first place. However, you never know. The ideals are there, and even as idealistic people and groups fail, then the effort, at least, is present.

(Updated 2020-03-07, only use the updated listing, please) Not all nations, organizations, societies, or individuals accept the proposals of the United Nations; one can find similar statements in other documents, conventions, declarations and so on, with the subsequent statements of equality or women’s rights, and the important days and campaigns devoted to the rights of women and girls too:

Documents

