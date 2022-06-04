Being a Good Dad Requires Becoming a Good Dad

The being of becoming is a skill each human must develop using present circumstances.

So I thought and expected life might get easier, better. Lo and behold it has. I’ve come to understanding how life has created me by blending what I call Bob with all that I have called “not me” or “other”.

When I have viewed the relationship between what life had become and what I believed that to mean, I was regularly stopped by the meanings of “others”, my wife, children, neighbors, pets, plants.

Turns out that this bundle of energetic creativity observed as independent “I”, is actually operating as inseparably connected to anyone or thing I observe. This observation of ongoing, ever-changing form has become part of the body housing my share of awareness. This sensory recognition—seeing, hearing, smelling, touching, tasting—–automatically transforms the world with me in it.

This is not an exaggeration. Becoming a good dad means choosing to be a good dad, whether you’re twenty or ninety.

This understanding is available to everyone all the time. Experiencing understanding happens when we observe with open awarness. Open awareness and pre-judging awareness are the difference between the bud and the bloom. Anais Nin put it this way: “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.”

By being still each of us returns to feeling our being changing. When we feel the changing, and watch, we may observe thoughts passing through our bodies, like waves passing through a body of water. The wave is becoming as part of being.

The being of becoming is a skill each human must develop using present circumstances. Your responses to these words are very personal, based on your history, until you assume again the perspective of that which is being all and loving all in all form.

The love you use as a father is the same each time you us it The choices will change with each and every breath.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock