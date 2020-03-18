Being the Man the World Needs [Podcast]

Healthy masculinity requires balance with the feminine.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #169, “Being The Man The World Needs” here:



Author of The Evolved Masculine, Destin Gerek, returns to Real Men Feel three years after his first appearance to discuss his new book, masculinity, growth, sexuality, fatherhood, and more.

“We shame the feminine in other men, and most importantly within ourselves.” ~ Destin Gerek

Men need to be willing to be introspective. We need to be willing to look within and assess our notions of what it means to be a man, the notions of our masculinity, our programming around sexuality, and our understanding of what women and femininity are. Men are hurting from these misunderstandings and distortions as well as women. We need to have the willingness to evolve; to grow and change as well as take responsibility for our evolution.

There are aspects of masculinity that we could use more of, such as leadership, and protection of the feminine. We’ve distorted that so much over time that protection became more about control.

If you want to be who you are, you need to know who you are.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:37) How long have you been working with the Evolved Masculine?

(2:56) Why are you the person to write this book?

(4:04) Why is this book, The Evolved Masculine, needed today?

(5:59) Destin’s experience at 16.

(7:18) Is masculinity dangerous?

(8:10) Has masculinity always been distorted?

(12:08) Balancing masculinity and femininity.

(13:19) Men fearing a feminization of society.

(15:10) What sort of man does the world need?

(18:52) Distorted masculinity.

(20:19) Does being willing to feel make you weaker or stronger?

(23:09) What aspects of masculinity does President Trump publicly express and influence?

(25:53) Is there anything consistent over generations about what it means to be a man?

(32:46) What first got you interested in exploring masculinity?

(35:32) What are some important qualities or virtues of masculinity that you see as lacking in the masses?

(39:55) The importance of expansion and growth.

(42:31) Be more cause.

(44:52) You had the self-created identity of The Erotic Rockstar previously, did that lead to the process you are teaching now?

(47:36) Being placed in boxes with projections and labels.

(48:29) How’s fatherhood changed your views on masculinity?

(53:13) What can people get the book?

Watch Real Men Feel, #169, Being The Man The World Needs, February 11, 2020



“We have inherited some pretty distorted notions of what masculinity is, distorted notions of what it means to be a man, and distorted notions around our sexuality. Those distortions create danger.” ~ Destin Gerek

Check out the book, The Evolved Masculine: Be the Man the World Needs & the One She Craves.

Learn more about Destin at EvolvedMasculine.com

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org

