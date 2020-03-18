Get Daily Email
date 2020-03-18

Being the Man the World Needs [Podcast]

Being the Man the World Needs [Podcast]

From the battle of the sexes to the alliance of the sexes.

by Leave a Comment

Be the man the world needs

Healthy masculinity requires balance with the feminine.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #169, “Being The Man The World Needs” here:

Author of The Evolved Masculine, Destin Gerek, returns to Real Men Feel three years after his first appearance to discuss his new book, masculinity, growth, sexuality, fatherhood, and more.

“We shame the feminine in other men, and most importantly within ourselves.” ~ Destin Gerek

Men need to be willing to be introspective. We need to be willing to look within and assess our notions of what it means to be a man, the notions of our masculinity, our programming around sexuality, and our understanding of what women and femininity are. Men are hurting from these misunderstandings and distortions as well as women. We need to have the willingness to evolve; to grow and change as well as take responsibility for our evolution.

There are aspects of masculinity that we could use more of, such as leadership, and protection of the feminine. We’ve distorted that so much over time that protection became more about control.

If you want to be who you are, you need to know who you are.

Topics and Questions Include:

  • (1:37) How long have you been working with the Evolved Masculine?
  • (2:56) Why are you the person to write this book?
  • (4:04) Why is this book, The Evolved Masculine, needed today?
  • (5:59) Destin’s experience at 16.
  • (7:18) Is masculinity dangerous?
  • (8:10) Has masculinity always been distorted?
  • (12:08) Balancing masculinity and femininity.
  • (13:19) Men fearing a feminization of society.
  • (15:10) What sort of man does the world need?
  • (18:52) Distorted masculinity.
  • (20:19) Does being willing to feel make you weaker or stronger?
  • (23:09) What aspects of masculinity does President Trump publicly express and influence?
  • (25:53) Is there anything consistent over generations about what it means to be a man?
  • (32:46) What first got you interested in exploring masculinity?
  • (35:32) What are some important qualities or virtues of masculinity that you see as lacking in the masses?
  • (39:55) The importance of expansion and growth.
  • (42:31) Be more cause.
  • (44:52) You had the self-created identity of The Erotic Rockstar previously, did that lead to the process you are teaching now?
  • (47:36) Being placed in boxes with projections and labels.
  • (48:29) How’s fatherhood changed your views on masculinity?
  • (53:13) What can people get the book?

 

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #169, Being The Man The World Needs, February 11, 2020

“We have inherited some pretty distorted notions of what masculinity is, distorted notions of what it means to be a man, and distorted notions around our sexuality. Those distortions create danger.” ~ Destin Gerek

Check out the book, The Evolved Masculine: Be the Man the World Needs & the One She Craves.
Learn more about Destin at EvolvedMasculine.com

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/subscribe

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by RMF founder, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel podcast in iTunes

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

