Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Beyond the ‘Border Crisis’

Beyond the ‘Border Crisis’

Reducing a humanitarian crisis to an issue of “border security” puts real solutions out of reach.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Farrah Hassen

Most of us agree that the U.S. immigration system is in dire need of reform. But inflammatory rhetoric and policies designed to keep immigrants away won’t get us there.

When I was in law school, I witnessed firsthand the difficulties faced by asylum seekers.

These desperate people had already endured terrifying conditions in their home countries and harrowing journeys to reach the U.S. border. Then they had to navigate a vastly complex immigration system that seemed bent on sending them away.

I’ve listened to asylum seekers in immigration jail speak about their fears of persecution if returned back to their home countries. I’ve accompanied them during their asylum interviews. And I’ve observed judges in immigration court hear nearly 100 cases in a single day.

Politicians and media pundits quickly reduce this mounting humanitarian crisis to “border security.” That narrow focus puts real solutions out of reach — and imperils the universal right to seek refuge from danger.

Even President Biden, who promised to break from his hardline predecessor, has doubled down on the assault on immigrants. Faced with a surge of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration expanded the use of Title 42 this January to restrict people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela from entering the United States.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Title 42 is a rarely used provision of U.S. health law first invoked by President Trump to prevent asylum seekers from applying for legal protection at the U.S.-Mexico border under the pretext of preventing COVID-19. Biden has continued using Title 42 to carry out thousands of expulsions each month, sending people back to countries where they face harm and humanitarian disaster.

The administration has also announced an enhanced use of “expedited removal,” which allows Border Patrol agents to quickly deport arriving migrants without adequate asylum screenings. Another proposed regulation would make people seeking asylum ineligible if they failed to seek protection in a third country before reaching the U.S.

Accompanying Biden’s expanded expulsion policy is a new “parole” program that will bring temporary relief to Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Cubans, similar to one created for Venezuelans. This program will allow the entry of up to 30,000 individuals from the four countries each month as long as they have obtained financial sponsorship in the U.S. and satisfied other requirements.

These individuals will be permitted to remain in the U.S. for two years with work authorization. But those who attempt to seek asylum at the border will be expelled and ineligible for the parole program.

While helpful, this parole program offers limited legal pathways for just a tiny percentage of people. Its requirements impose major barriers to asylum seekers without access to resources, perpetuating inequities within the U.S. immigration system.

The right to seek asylum at our borders regardless of one’s nationality is recognized under both international and U.S. law. Yet more than ever, that right is in danger. As political and economic conditions continue to deteriorate in HaitiVenezuela, and throughout Central America, displacing ever more people, we need to fix this broken system.

We do need efforts to manage border migration efficiently, but not at the expense of fairness, humanity, and our own laws and values. In tandem, the root causes of forced migration must be confronted, which requires re-examining U.S. policies toward our neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean.

We are a proud nation of immigrants with an immigration system that has not always lived up to America’s highest ideals. Until Congress finally passes comprehensive immigration reform, President Biden must commit to respecting our asylum laws and do more to build an immigration system that fundamentally recognizes dignity and respect for all people.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on otherwords.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x