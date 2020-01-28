Dr. Vibe speaks with a Black Canadian thought leader about the state of Black masculinity

Dr. Vibe asks David Lewis-Peart about his thoughts on the current state of Black masculinity.

Mr. Peart an educator, community worker, consultant, writer, and playwright. David completed graduate studies at York University and holds a diploma in Human Services Counselling (mental health and addictions) from George Brown College. He has been a member of faculty in both Child and Youth Care and Social Service Work diploma programs in Toronto and Oakville and was most recently an instructor with, and one of the Learning Coordinators for, The Niche program; a social service pathway training for Black youth and existing practitioners, a joint initiative between CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals, and Harriet Tubman Community Organization, funded through the City of Toronto. David is also a lead on the African, Caribbean, Black (ACB) Family Group Conferencing (FGC) project through the University of Toronto – funded by the Law Foundation of Ontario – responsible for designing a culturally appropriate, restorative justice intervention for African-Canadian families involved with the child welfare system. As a writer, David is an Obsidian Theatre Company 2018/19 Playwrights Unit fellow, and a recipient of the Christopher Hewitt Award for poetry, Honorable Mention. He is the founder of the queer men of color arts collective We Other Sons which is presently undergoing a residency with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. David has regularly contributed to publications such as CBC Arts, Huffington Post Canada, and ByBlacks.com.

During our conversation, Mr. Peart talked about:

– The background behind his stories about Black masculinity at Huff Post Canada

– Common themes about Black masculinity that the participants talked about

– The effect that masculinity is having on Black youth

– Some of his thoughts on the current conversations about masculinity

– His message about Black masculinity for those who are not Black, Black women and Black men

