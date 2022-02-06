Get Daily Email
Black Students and Black Liberation

Black Students and Black Liberation

This blog examines the ways Black students have influenced the direction of Black liberation struggles in the United States.

Note: This blog was compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Akailmat, PhD

 

 

Using the Sankofa Principle for the struggle today
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sankofa

Southern Negro Youth Congress (1937-1948)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Negro_Youth_Congress#First_Assembly

Black Campus Movement in Higher Education, 1965-72
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xJ6cLKoyy4

Black Revolution on campus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTRYZyj00OI

On the Black Student Movement, 1960-1970
https://tinyurl.com/4wjdzmpt

San Francisco State 1968 Student Strike
https://tinyurl.com/7v7e54p8

Student origin of the Black Panther Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54wYflGYMrw

National Association of Black Students
https://tinyurl.com/yuc6kfs2

SOBU/YOBU
https://tinyurl.com/ew7ztz9a

February First Movement
https://tinyurl.com/h5y4v8h5

People’s College
https://tinyurl.com/2ukjv5ec/

Black Liberation Collective
http://www.blackliberationcollective.org/our-demands

This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

