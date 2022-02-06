Black Students and Black Liberation

This blog examines the ways Black students have influenced the direction of Black liberation struggles in the United States.
Note: This blog was compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Akailmat, PhD
Using the Sankofa Principle for the struggle today
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sankofa
Southern Negro Youth Congress (1937-1948)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Negro_Youth_Congress#First_Assembly
Black Campus Movement in Higher Education, 1965-72
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xJ6cLKoyy4
Black Revolution on campus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTRYZyj00OI
On the Black Student Movement, 1960-1970
https://tinyurl.com/4wjdzmpt
San Francisco State 1968 Student Strike
https://tinyurl.com/7v7e54p8
Student origin of the Black Panther Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54wYflGYMrw
National Association of Black Students
https://tinyurl.com/yuc6kfs2
SOBU/YOBU
https://tinyurl.com/ew7ztz9a
February First Movement
https://tinyurl.com/h5y4v8h5
People’s College
https://tinyurl.com/2ukjv5ec/
Black Liberation Collective
http://www.blackliberationcollective.org/our-demands
—
This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com