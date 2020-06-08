Black Swan: The Club Scene Explained

Explore the hidden imagery and underlying sexuality of the pivotal club scene in BLACK SWAN. An analysis of the scene reveals some fascinating elements.
A crucial turning point in the film comes when Nina goes out to a club with
Lily, the night before dress rehearsal. With the pulsing lights and merging
images of bodies, this undeniably sexual scene acts as a visual climax to the film
It represents Nina’s liberation from her restrictive White Swan side and embrace
of the black swan’s primal impulses
The bursts of light are so brief that it’s difficult to make out what’s happening
but if you watch carefully you’ll notice that there are several hidden visual
elements at play
Nina in the Black Swans makeup
a frame of the butterfly wallpaper from her bedroom
several frames of meaning multiplying. The moon from the set of Swan Lake
The evil Rothbart from the opening dream
and distorted images of Nina and Lily as one
Nina has finally unleashed her sexuality, not to pursue Lily like it might seem
but to awaken the Black Swan within herself
In Nina’s world sex is sinister, belonging only to the black swan in her eyes
there is no room for a nuanced view of sensuality. It’s either black or
white
“Did you have some sort of lezzie wet dream about me?”
“Stop!” “Oh my god, you did, you fantasized about me!”
