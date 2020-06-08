Black Swan: The Club Scene Explained

Explore the hidden imagery and underlying sexuality of the pivotal club scene in BLACK SWAN. An analysis of the scene reveals some fascinating elements.

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00

00:06

A crucial turning point in the film comes when Nina goes out to a club with

00:10

Lily, the night before dress rehearsal. With the pulsing lights and merging

00:14

images of bodies, this undeniably sexual scene acts as a visual climax to the film

00:18

It represents Nina’s liberation from her restrictive White Swan side and embrace

00:22

of the black swan’s primal impulses

00:24

The bursts of light are so brief that it’s difficult to make out what’s happening

00:28

but if you watch carefully you’ll notice that there are several hidden visual

00:31

elements at play

00:32

Nina in the Black Swans makeup

00:37

a frame of the butterfly wallpaper from her bedroom

00:38

several frames of meaning multiplying. The moon from the set of Swan Lake

00:46

The evil Rothbart from the opening dream

00:51

and distorted images of Nina and Lily as one

00:53

Nina has finally unleashed her sexuality, not to pursue Lily like it might seem

00:58

but to awaken the Black Swan within herself

01:02

In Nina’s world sex is sinister, belonging only to the black swan in her eyes

01:08

there is no room for a nuanced view of sensuality. It’s either black or

01:11

white

01:12

“Did you have some sort of lezzie wet dream about me?”

01:16

“Stop!” “Oh my god, you did, you fantasized about me!”

01:21

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video