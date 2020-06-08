Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Black Swan: The Club Scene Explained

Black Swan: The Club Scene Explained

An analysis of the scene reveals some fascinating elements.

by Leave a Comment

Explore the hidden imagery and underlying sexuality of the pivotal club scene in BLACK SWAN. An analysis of the scene reveals some fascinating elements.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00
00:06
A crucial turning point in the film comes when Nina goes out to a club with
00:10
Lily, the night before dress rehearsal. With the pulsing lights and merging
00:14
images of bodies, this undeniably sexual scene acts as a visual climax to the film
00:18
It represents Nina’s liberation from her restrictive White Swan side and embrace
00:22
of the black swan’s primal impulses
00:24
The bursts of light are so brief that it’s difficult to make out what’s happening
00:28
but if you watch carefully you’ll notice that there are several hidden visual
00:31
elements at play
00:32
Nina in the Black Swans makeup
00:37
a frame of the butterfly wallpaper from her bedroom
00:38
several frames of meaning multiplying. The moon from the set of Swan Lake
00:46
The evil Rothbart from the opening dream
00:51
and distorted images of Nina and Lily as one
00:53
Nina has finally unleashed her sexuality, not to pursue Lily like it might seem
00:58
but to awaken the Black Swan within herself
01:02
In Nina’s world sex is sinister, belonging only to the black swan in her eyes
01:08
there is no room for a nuanced view of sensuality. It’s either black or
01:11
white
01:12
“Did you have some sort of lezzie wet dream about me?”
01:16
“Stop!” “Oh my god, you did, you fantasized about me!”
01:21

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.