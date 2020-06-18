Boomers — You’re Wearing Zoom Out and We’re Tired of It

I am TIRED of Zoom meetings. While I appreciate the way people have taken advantage of technology during this time, we need to chill with all the video calls! What I find interesting is the fact that this technology is not new. We have had the ability to do video calls for a while now. However, before Covid-19, conference calls and regular phone calls were acceptable.

Why has that changed???

I have a theory.

This is a trauma response.

Since the shelter at home orders, my family, who is not particularly close when it comes to visiting each other, has had a family zoom call. My mom has demanded that we use google duo and may be slightly offended that I told her I need a heads up before we do a video call.

Again, this technology has been around and available to us for well over ten years. Thus, my theory that this is a trauma response. I think for the older generation specifically, seeing faces makes them feel connected, perhaps.

At first, I got it, although I still didn’t participate in my family zoom. I did video call my mom though. But after eight weeks of zoom calls, I am done, unless it is for work.

While all of this excessive video calls may be calming for some, it is nauseating for others, specifically millennials, or maybe just me and my friends. I think the problem is that people are unaware of the ways they respond to trauma particularly the Covid-19 crisis.

So many people refuse to admit the fear they feel around this virus. They just act. Instead of dealing with the anxiety they are feeling, everyone else is expected to appease them.

I admit I have anxiety around Covid-19. I wipe everything down with cleaning wipes. I always wear a mask out. I avoid people. I have meditated more than I have ever before and constantly practice breathing exercises.

I understand wanting to see your loved ones, but I think there is something to be said about managing your own anxieties and emotions. It is not healthy or fair to expect other people to account for your anxiety. It has been interesting watching people respond to trauma. It is even more interesting to watch trauma responses when people are unaware that they are acting out in response to trauma.

I think demanding that you see the face of your coworkers, friends and family, even more than you normally would is one such trauma response. Nothing is wrong with human connection, just be sure to manage your own anxiety. There is definitely a cause for concern during this time, but be sure you are not spreading your anxiety to the person from whom you are seeking comfort.

