The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Bubble Baths & Spa Treatments: My Son, The Hedonist Part 2

Bubble Baths & Spa Treatments: My Son, The Hedonist Part 2

He is only six, but he would make Epicurus proud.

by

 

Read chapter 1 here. If you like pancakes, you will like it.

My photo of my son, less than a year old. Baths in the sink!
I have always been hesitant to express my enjoyment. I feel guilt, as if I should be finding ways to do something for someone else.

I dislike the vulnerability of openly expressing pleasure.

I identify more with the Epictetus school of life.

So it is fascinating, and ironically pleasing, to watch my son navigate the world.

He embraces pleasure, one of his greatest joys being baths.

But two weeks ago, he witnessed something that showed him how wrong he had been doing baths.

Through infancy into his, and all our kids’, toddler years, we kept baskets and nets of toys suction cupped to the white bath tile above the tub. With the special crayons and scrubbers and soaps, the walls would become a piece of art you might see at a head shop, while the water would transform into a dark, swirling, glittery miasma a witch could summon a hideous monster from.

I am not sure how they got clean. But really, are kids ever clean?

While his older sisters had their share of fun in the tub, he would spend an extra long time in the tub. In addition to the coloring shenanigans, he loved racing boats, sticking letters on walls, and finding new ways to make the water drip, flow, and spill.

My wife and I, in the next room, would hear the unmistakable sound of bare buns sliding against the porcelain tub. Sqquuuuueeek squeeeek squuueuueeeek. This was followed shortly by the crashing of waves and splashes. Rushing into the bathroom, we would whip open the door to the sight of a naked boy flinging himself from one end of the tub to the other, tidal waves of psychedelic colored water cascading onto the tiled floor.

A mess for us was an engineering project for him.

(This should be on the cover of the Parent’s Handbook).

He seemed to simply enjoy the feeling of water on his body.

His mastery of bath time flourished. The array of entertainment has evolved, but he still has a bucket of baubles that comes out for each wash. He discovered foams at some point, and he spends allowance money on those and an arsenal of bath bombs. He relishes an epsom soak from time to time as well.

Until two weeks ago.

My wife was having a particularly rough week, and she deserved a treat. Baths are rare for us, so I thought, hey, let’s give this a try.

I did it up right. Candles. Wine. Popcorn. A stand for her phone to watch her show. A new bottle of bubble bath. Salts. Body wax (whatever that is). I did my best to keep the kids occupied too.

I wanted her to go in and melt away.

I got most of it right, but alas, my little man managed to sneak into our bathroom.

He opened the door, and he was greeted by the soft glow of candles, a foamy good-smelling bath, and a mom with snacks AND a tv show?!?!?

Bathing had just been leveled-up.

His audible reaction was: “Whoa! Can I have a bath like this tomorrow?”

While my kid likes baths once he is in, it is still a pain-in-the-butt to get him in at all. Anything that will make that easier, I endorse.

Needless to say, the next day my son received the spa treatment. And he loved it.

The stoic in me observes how he interacts with his delights.

In my estimation, we don’t need all these comforts, and when we have excess, we should give it away. I am not religious, but it feels sinful, in a small way, to indulge.

But a great challenge of parenting is observing, not judging or directing.

So I watch him. I consider his life and my own. My reality was one of relative scarcity. We always had food and warmth, but we certainly couldn’t afford everything that many of my friends did. Things were sometimes hard and the budget was quite tight.

More influential than anything else, I came up in a world where one parent (and that parent’s extended family) over-indexed towards selfishness. The other made sacrifices to indulge that selfishness, but they got little in return. I watched this unfold, and I came to understand it more deeply as I aged.

This emotional tension influenced how I feel about pleasure today.

And here is my son.

His reality is markedly different from mine. This is, truly, what I want for my children.

While my wife and I are intentional about instilling the values and skills of hard-work, accountability, and overcoming adversity, I want my son, and all my children, to feel free to embrace life. I don’t want guilt of feeling good to hold them back, like it has for me many times.

I shape how the history of my family unfolds.

I want our story to be one of celebration, laughter, and happiness.

And my son is leading the way.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: J.L. Combellick(Author)

 

About J.L. Combellick

Hello! My contributions to Medium are an attempt to take what is inside of me, my thoughts, ideas, and passions, and put them on the outside of me. It is an act of expression, sharing, and growth through dialogue, dialogue I hope to establish with everyone in this community. While I love to learn and research, I don't really care if what I say has been said before. I strive to add new ideas and thoughts to the conversation, but primarily, I am listening to the voice inside of me and reacting to it.

I spent the last 15 years in experience design, design thinking coaching and consultation, and learning and development. As a result, many of my creations are focused around these areas of expertise.

Between the ages of 11 and 19, many important people separated themselves from me. During this time, I sought shelter in relationships and social circles that offered comfort and safety. They didn't always let me thrive though, and I was scared to do it on my own.

My entry into the business world was the direct result of this experience. The frontline corporate environment provided high pay (relatively), great benefits, and reliability. This was safe for me, and I grew into it. I moved through frontline work, resource planning, testing and QA, user and system experience, design thinking, and learning and development, moving in and out of a couple leadership positions along the way. On top of that, I earned my Bachelor's in Business Economics, Master's in Management & Leadership, and an Advanced Design Thinking Certification from IDEO.

Ultimately, I am driven by people and their experience. I want to lead others to personal success, not just career success, and I believe that the corporate construct of America has an obligation to care and invest in the personal success of individuals, even, to an extent, when does not monetarily benefit the company. I believe capitalism and corporations can be a powerful tool that improves lives and fulfills traditional roles a government might play, and it can be done with empathy, compassion, and people first (not wealth first). While we are currently quite far from that path, I aspire, through leadership, creativity, and empathy to contribute to that outcome, in collaboration with everyone that is interested in being involved.

I am motivated by my family, my dog, my creative voice, and a belief in humanity. I also like espresso quite a bit, try to cook good food, and noodle around on guitar. Yoga, walking, and the occasional run are how I move my body.

guest

