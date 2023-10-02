Building a Humanist School 1: Running and Growing One

Payira Bonnie is the schoolmaster of a humanist school through Humanists in Northern Uganda, of which he is President. In this series, we will discuss constructing and running a humanist school. Here we discuss making a humanist school ad running one.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Hi Payira! It has been a hot minute. I’ve been distracted by an independent project on the horse industry in Canada, sincerely apologize! Let’s get back to focus, which will become an educational series in a casual, interview format, on building humanist schools, this is the area of expertise for you. I find individuals who can build community, maintain community, and are impressive. Same with building schools, or African and Middle Eastern humanists, generally. It’s easier, for someone like me, as I sit in a developed context and historical institutions in place. These individuals start from nothing, or worse than nothing, e.g., persecution and comparative financial deprivation. As Nsajigwa Nsa’sam, from Tanzania’s Jicho Jipya/Think Anew, said in one YouTube video, “This is our reality”. These are the next generations who will take our place, eventually. So, my focus is on mentorship and helping younger people as much as I can. When did you first come to the idea of running and growing a humanist school?

Payira Bonnie: Indeed, Scott, it has been some minutes, and I am glad you are back and we are here continuing from where we left. Humanist schooling or secular education in Uganda/Africa is something so foreign in the eyes of the community whose thought processes have been around a supernatural being or witchcraft for so many reasons.

I come from a family that is predominantly Christian. They hold the idea of god as the police of morals in high regard. We were not allowed to think outside god as the creator of all and Satan as the destroyer of that entire god created. The Idea of god limited our minds from science and philosophy. One had to be extremely different in Africa to start questioning god and the world around them.

In 2014, after the successful completion of the Empowering Venerable Girls (EVG), a project that gave so many young women who returned from the abduction of LRA rebels the opportunity to own businesses, learn life skills (hairdressing, catering, tailoring, baking) and start farming. Some girls returned with children and HIV/AIDS from their captivities.

With no other projects and finances, this gave us the opportunity as a Humanist organization to give the children of these returnees what their parents missed (education) and what we missed (secular education). We cried out, and a few generous individuals across the globe offered financial assistance to build 3 classrooms, desks, tables and a computer to give birth to the first Humanist nursery school in Northern Uganda.

Building a community school with the opposite ideology of what communities know is not the easiest. Challenges come from the locals and leaders, but because we hold a philosophy of “Acquiring knowledge should not be paid for”, that makes our Humanist School the cheapest school in the region. Sometimes, the parents have no choice but to bring their children to our school. Still, if they had any other choice, they would have just not brought their children to our school.

When we started this, we knew it was going to be a hill so steep to climb, but, at least, the climbing must start.

Jacobsen: What are the principal needs in building and running a humanist school?

Bonnie: Even with the community being hostile to a non-religious idea of education and yet needing better education, before the classrooms and anything else, we needed the community on our side.

We then needed teachers who had the qualifications to teach but with secular or humanist ideologies. On the former, we were successful but failed miserably on the latter.

Because we are a humanist school, the demand from the community for us to have beautiful classrooms, beautiful washrooms, and top of the class teaching staff, basically a beautiful school, is highest. This then puts us in a situation we are unable to match because of the unavailable finances. To successfully build and run a Humanist School, one needs the beautiful classes, washrooms, a playground, and a proper library.

Jacobsen: Many African humanists have a more difficult context than countries with more established humanist traditions. Particularly around religious encroachment from community and stigma, how do you overcome the stigma for pupils and create an accepting space in spite of the surrounding religious community?

Bonnie: It is true, secular or humanist education is not something societies in Africa are willing to accept and embrace because of their strong belief in a god. Local religious leaders and political leaders have always brought in unfounded accusations against the school and the organization wanting to traffic children, and after the passing of the anti-homosexuality bill, the accusation came in that we are promoting Homosexuality. Fortunately for us, their constant accusations have not diverted our attention to providing the community with a better education than the government and Christian-headed schools around.

A retired reverend has also used this as an opportunity to open up a school not far from the Humanist school. We lost some learners and teaching staff because of the negativity, but we have some parents who trust in our system.

Jacobsen: What do the curricula include in the primary schools for a humanist education? How do you set standards and a structured educational progression in academic content?

Bonnie: We follow the Uganda national Education Curriculum for both nursery and primary education, but we are glad that Uganda Humanist School Trust, a charity organization that was founded with the intention to raise funds to help build Humanist schools in Uganda, has done more than just raise funds but also build Humanist School Ethos that even Humanist Schools that are not under their funding like our school are able to use to promote the good practice of humanism to not only the learners but staff too.

We stick to the national curriculum but continue to push the practice of reason, compassion, accountability and tolerance to the learners and staff.

We also use the Ten Humanist Principles written by Rodrique Tremblay that promotes Dignity, Respect, Tolerance, Sharing, No domination, No superstition, Conservation, No war, Democracy and Education.

Jacobsen: What are the cases of successful, robust humanist schools in Africa?

Bonnie: We have seen the rise and success of some Humanist Schools like Kasese Humanist School, Mr. Bwambale Robert has done an amazing job in building a successful humanist school where the community trusts in giving their children a good education. He has managed to plant trees, build secondary schools, and give tertiary education to skill the community. All this has been possible because of his unique leadership and endless funding from Humanist organizations and generous individuals across the globe.

With generous funding to schools like ours across the Capital City, Humanist education in Uganda and Africa will register more success stories. Humanist organisations in Africa need to be supported to build good schools, hospitals, and universities in order to be noticed with actions and not just a movement of sharing ideas.

Jacobsen: What are the big lessons from them? Because I think exemplars are an important key to making humanist schools more prominent in an African context.

Bonnie: Building a system with a team of like-minded people is key to the success of Humanist Schools in Africa. Another lesson I pick every day from them is the power of social media as a way of reporting to donors on the progress of our Humanist Schools.

Our school also needs to mobilize resources in order to grow both structurally and administratively for our school to produce citizens with Humanist values.

Jacobsen: How far do various financial contributions go for Ugandan humanist schools?

Bonnie: There is a lot of financial support coming in from friends around the world who support secular education in Uganda. Unfortunately, it is concentrated in two locations. Most supports are concentrated in Central and Western Uganda, leaving Humanist Schools and organizations in the Northern and Eastern Parts of the country gasping for survival.

Jacobsen: What are the most important types of human donations in terms of humanist school building, e.g., one-time grants, monthly donations, or skills and time?

Bonnie: I think the type of donations depends entirely on the need at the time. For example, our school is looking for donations to construct classrooms, a library, washrooms and a playground, which means the donation comes with the available need, making it a one-time grant.

And If a Humanist school has needs like paying for staff that could be monthly. Skills and time are what our schools and organizations need every day in order to help them build sustainable systems.

Project donations, idea donations, book donations and in-kind are also something of the humanist schools need.

Jacobsen: Payira, thank you very much for the opportunity and your time.

Bonnie: Thank you, Scott, for always engaging me, and it is nice to have you back.

Photo credit: Payira Bonnie.