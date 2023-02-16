Building a Better World: Protecting Children from Hate

“Hate is too great a burden to bear. It injures the hater more than it injures the hated.” — Coretta Scott King

Inour society, love and sympathy are hardly valued, but we even hate when we sleep and we do it every time. The person we hate knows our feelings or not, but we kill ourselves hating them. We melt our minds in this hatred. We also expect the whole world to hate him and kick him out of our circle of friends. Hatred is a very common disease. This disease causes little or no harm to the individual in front of the hater and just to himself (the hater).

Society doesn’t teach us to love, it teaches us to hate. When the innocent child begins to learn the words for the first time, he hears the hateful words and feelings from his room, preventing him from visiting his aunt’s room. After some time he gets a list of houses that cannot be visited and likewise the list that can be visited. When they go a little further in life, they learn to hate a particular tribe. When he begins to attend religious ceremonies, he feels hatred for opposing beliefs. When he begins to read textbooks, he receives lessons on hating other nations and countries. We grow up learning to hate, and that’s why we are experts in hating.

Once I was busy with children, teaching them using blocks. They were given various tasks to perform on the blocks. I was somewhere distracted for a while, then noticed the toys were unusually arranged on the floor. I realized what was happening. Asked — Son! What is this? They claim it’s their army and that’s the enemy. These enemy soldiers are shotted. This is the perspective of a four-year-old child who has just started school. Listen to our elders: on special occasions, they give their children pistols and rifles (toys). The longer the barrel of the gun, the closer the child is.

Have your parents, school, or society taught you to hate? Do you believe it was incorrect? How are you going to protect your child from such hatred?

