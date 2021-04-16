Most men have thought they should limit what they express, or even feel….that emotions are not manly and won’t be well received. Times are changing though and there is a call to support men to be healthier and happier, which includes welcoming mens’ vulnerability. A Call to Men‘s Chief Development Officer, Ted Bunch, talks today about why it’s important to be bold, brave, and kind, and to teach your kids the same.

Many men grew up afraid of revealing their inner selves, causing them to hide their hopes, fears, desires, and emotions inside the “Man Box.” This limiting Man Box decreases healthy masculinity by telling you that you can’t express your weaknesses or ask for help. Thankfully times are changing. You are likely seeing and hearing more organizations and people talking about the importance of welcoming men’s vulnerability.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Ted Bunch, is the Chief Development Officer of A Call to Men. He is a leading voice on building healthy masculinity to help prevent sexism, violence, and abuse. Ted is the co-author of The Book of Dares: 100 Ways for Boys to Be Kind, Bold, and Brave. This book has been called “a direct answer to parents’ cries for building healthy masculinity, respect, and emotional literacy in their sons.”

Today’s conversation is an important one to support men to be free from cultural limitations, creating more safety and well-being for all.

We discussed:

How being socialized into cultures of sexism hurts everyone, including men

Ways to welcome your kids’ emotions and authenticity

What it will take to decrease the astronomical rate of men’s anxiety, depression, and suicide

The importance of speaking up rather than staying silent

The Book of Dares and integrating A Call to Men’s principles into communities.

It’s important that you’re supported in your vulnerability and this talk is a great first step. Men and women have expressed how helpful this was for them to hear!

Ted Bunch is an author, educator, activist, and lecturer working to end all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls. He is the chief development officer for A CALL TO MEN™️.

Ted is an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He is the former director and co-creator of the largest program for domestic violence offenders in America. His innovative work laid the groundwork for the prevention strategies now endorsed as best practice in engaging men to end violence against women.

He has developed model response programs and consulted on many major media stations on the issue of domestic violence

