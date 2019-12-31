Can Men Fail?

The pressure to achieve is often a big deal for men across many cultures. Notions of success and failure are closely tied in with masculinity. At the same time, the past decade has seen huge changes in the global economy, and together with the rise of women, many men are losing their places in society.

An MC and a teacher help us delve into this question of whether men can fail, a question that is key to so many men’s personal lives, as well as the big social and political changes taking place right now.

Host and producer: Nas aka Nastaran Tavakoli-Far

Co-host: Jonathan Freeman

Co-producers: Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Guests:

Dizraeli, MC and poet

Alice, teacher

Recommended podcast: That's when you get a dog

