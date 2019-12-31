Get Daily Email
Can Men Fail?

Can Men Fail?

The pressure to achieve is often a big deal for men across many cultures. Notions of success and failure are closely tied in with masculinity. At the same time, the past decade has seen huge changes in the global economy, and together with the rise of women, many men are losing their places in society.

An MC and a teacher help us delve into this question of whether men can fail, a question that is key to so many men’s personal lives, as well as the big social and political changes taking place right now.

Host and producer: Nas aka Nastaran Tavakoli-Far

Co-host: Jonathan Freeman

Co-producers: Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Guests:

Dizraeli, MC and poet

Alice, teacher

Recommended podcast: That’s when you get a dog https://renayrichardson.com/getadogpod/

A version of this post was previously published on radiopublic.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: istockphoto

About The Gender Knot

Right now: women are angry, men are confused and no one is talking to each other productively. Enter: The Gender Knot.

On this podcast we get men and women to come together to chat - and sometimes argue - about what we want from each other, what we're worried about and how we can best get along and make a better world for us all.

From how women can ask for what they want, to tips for men to be better allies to women, to delving into the new masculinity, we tackle all these in our weekly episodes.

Past guests have included Dan Savage, Esther Perel, Mark Manson, and Jackson Katz.

Visit https://thegenderknot.com

