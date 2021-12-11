Can You Get a Sunburn in the Winter?

Dr. James Goydos answers this and more winter skincare concerns and shares how to protect against skin cancer this season.

Winter is coming. It’s not just a memorable phrase from Game of Thrones, but is a timely reminder of the upcoming season change. Although much of the world is still in the throes of fall leaves and sweater weather, one can never be too prepared when it comes to the weather.

Changes in weather can come with all sorts of adjustments, not only differences in temperature. Weather changes often mean one should make changes in their daily routine to accommodate. Some may be obvious—like swapping out your sandals for snow boots—but others may not be so apparent. When it comes to health care routines, these are often not top of mind for most.

Changes in weather don’t just mean changing your clothes for seasonal temps

While the weather may cool and merit trading your short sleeves for sweater vests, there are other important considerations to make when the seasons change. Seasonal changes also mean changes in the intensity and duration of ultraviolet radiation (UV) to which the skin is vulnerable during the day. In the summer, days are longer, and nights are shorter, meaning that those outdoors (and indoors, too) may be more vulnerable to harmful exposure. And yes, you read that right. You can be exposed to UV radiation both indoors and outdoors. In the winter, the days may be shorter and the nights may be longer, but the skin is still vulnerable to the sun’s rays—especially where there is snow present.

You can still get a sunburn in the snow

Snow reflects UV radiation, which means that UVA and UVB rays can hit the skin twice. UVC rays from the sun are absorbed through the Earth’s ozone layer, but can still be absorbed via artificial lamps or lasers. UVA and UVB rays are a double whammy in the winter: they hit the skin once when the sun hits the skin directly, then can hit the skin a second time when the UV radiation bounces off of the snow.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Both snow and ice can reflect UV radiation, meaning that, even in the absence of a fresh layer of snow, one should still apply sunscreen to shield the skin. Skin is the largest organ in the human body, and its health is essential to maintaining overall health.

“Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting humans and is one of the most preventable types of cancer through education and public awareness.” – Dr. James Goydos

—

Previously Published on hubpages.com

—

Shutterstock