Center Framing: Mad Max, Wes Anderson & Kubrick

We look at how three very different directors — George Miller, Wes Anderson and Stanley Kubrick — use Center Framing to control our gaze.
.
.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
00:02
The technique of center framing or placing the focal point in the center of frame
00:06
lets the director of control what we look at it, immerses us in the action
00:11
and creates a balanced harmony which can be pleasing or unsettling
00:19
In almost every shot of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road
00:24
The action is centered in the frame. This way the eye doesn’t have to move between cuts
00:29
so quick cutting action sequences feel fluid
00:35
A very different director, Wes Anderson, uses center framing for an almost opposite feel
00:40
He says his trademark symmetrical framing is like his
00:44
handwriting
00:45
The balanced proportions of Anderson’s poised shots give his visuals a
00:50
fairytale otherworldly quality
00:53
Meanwhile the legendary Stanley Kubrick mastered One-Point Perspective
00:58
where all lines in the frame lead to a single point, often in the center of frame
01:02
Kubrick uses One-Point Perspective to create a sense of almost too perfect order
01:07
making us feel like something is off and danger is lurking
01:14
Whether it’s used to horrify, exhilarate or charm us, center framing makes a strong impression
01:23
pulling and holding our eye in the middle of what’s happening
—
This post was previously published on Youtube.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.