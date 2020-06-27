Center Framing: Mad Max, Wes Anderson & Kubrick

We look at how three very different directors — George Miller, Wes Anderson and Stanley Kubrick — use Center Framing to control our gaze.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

The technique of center framing or placing the focal point in the center of frame

lets the director of control what we look at it, immerses us in the action

and creates a balanced harmony which can be pleasing or unsettling

In almost every shot of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road

The action is centered in the frame. This way the eye doesn’t have to move between cuts

so quick cutting action sequences feel fluid

A very different director, Wes Anderson, uses center framing for an almost opposite feel

He says his trademark symmetrical framing is like his

handwriting

The balanced proportions of Anderson’s poised shots give his visuals a

fairytale otherworldly quality

Meanwhile the legendary Stanley Kubrick mastered One-Point Perspective

where all lines in the frame lead to a single point, often in the center of frame

Kubrick uses One-Point Perspective to create a sense of almost too perfect order

making us feel like something is off and danger is lurking

Whether it’s used to horrify, exhilarate or charm us, center framing makes a strong impression

pulling and holding our eye in the middle of what’s happening

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video