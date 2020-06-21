Charles Atlas and My Dad

I was always on the look out

for special birthday cards for my dad.

It was always fun trying to pick

out a humorous card,

the kind that always made

fun of your age no matter how old you were.

I never cared for any other kind unless

it was a blank note card with a special

handwritten note.

Anyway,

I had received an advertisement

for a book offer in the mail.

It showed a seventy-two year old man,

the Charles Atlas type,

muscle-bound,

for those of us old enough

to remember him.

I do not know why I received this in the mail.

Somehow I had gotten on someone’s list

as being a little older, like by thirty years.

Sometimes I just feel that old

because I’m out of shape.

The ad said that you could

look like this at age seventy-two.

I was going to send it to my dad this year

and ask him if he looked anything

like the guy in the picture,

only that my dad didn’t make it to age seventy-two.

He was short by seven months and nine days,

and I don’t know if I will make it to the age of seventy.

My dad’s father made it to his eighties,

his grandfather made it to his nineties.

Each generation’s life span seems

to get shorter and shorter.

Maybe I will only make it to sixty

if the trend continues,

but it really doesn’t matter

as long as I enjoy my life

like I know my father did.

He will be missed,

but not forgotten.

Happy Birthday Dad.

You would have been seventy-two

had you lived until November.

While we are at it,

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Life goes on,

but some things we always remember.

Yeah, Dad,

you didn’t make it to seventy-two,

and I miss you.

Take care

to all of

who still remember.

—

