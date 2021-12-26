Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Charles Mills (1951 – 2021): Black Philosopher

Charles Mills (1951 – 2021): Black Philosopher

Charles Mills was one of the most influential Black philosophers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

by Leave a Comment

 

NOTE: This informational blog was compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

 

Charles Mills was one of the most influential Black philosophers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Most recently he was Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the Graduate Center, CUNY. he previosuly held academic positions at Northwestern University, University of Illinois, Chicago, and the University of Oklahoma. Mill is best known for his pathbreaking book The Racial Contract offers a critique of the Social Contract arguing it is blind to race. Racial exploitation, Mills argues, is the historical foundation of modern societies. He argues that the racial contract theory explains the modern world’s structure of global politics, economics, and social power. Mills was born in England. he received a BSc in physics at the University of the West Indies. He received his MA and PhD at the University of Toronto.

 

Obituary:
https://dailynous.com/2021/09/20/charles-mills-1951-2021/

Bio:
https://www.gc.cuny.edu/Faculty/Core-Bios/Charles-W-Mills
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_W._Mills

Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtU5TjPiyO0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNq107CF358

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7KVrx42aq

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x