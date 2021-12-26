Charles Mills (1951 – 2021): Black Philosopher

NOTE: This informational blog was compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

Charles Mills was one of the most influential Black philosophers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Most recently he was Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the Graduate Center, CUNY. he previosuly held academic positions at Northwestern University, University of Illinois, Chicago, and the University of Oklahoma. Mill is best known for his pathbreaking book The Racial Contract offers a critique of the Social Contract arguing it is blind to race. Racial exploitation, Mills argues, is the historical foundation of modern societies. He argues that the racial contract theory explains the modern world’s structure of global politics, economics, and social power. Mills was born in England. he received a BSc in physics at the University of the West Indies. He received his MA and PhD at the University of Toronto.

Photo credit: iStock