Charles Mills (1951 – 2021): Black Philosopher

NOTE: This informational blog was compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD
Charles Mills was one of the most influential Black philosophers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Most recently he was Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the Graduate Center, CUNY. he previosuly held academic positions at Northwestern University, University of Illinois, Chicago, and the University of Oklahoma. Mill is best known for his pathbreaking book The Racial Contract offers a critique of the Social Contract arguing it is blind to race. Racial exploitation, Mills argues, is the historical foundation of modern societies. He argues that the racial contract theory explains the modern world’s structure of global politics, economics, and social power. Mills was born in England. he received a BSc in physics at the University of the West Indies. He received his MA and PhD at the University of Toronto.
Obituary:
https://dailynous.com/2021/09/20/charles-mills-1951-2021/
Bio:
https://www.gc.cuny.edu/Faculty/Core-Bios/Charles-W-Mills
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_W._Mills
Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtU5TjPiyO0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNq107CF358
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7KVrx42aq
—
This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock