Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Circles and Cycles and Coronavirus

Circles and Cycles and Coronavirus

I never expected to be part of the cycle of which I now understand I’m on the down side.

by Leave a Comment

Most of us geezers — even the writers or maybe especially the writers — manage to get blindsided by the human life cycle. We knew it in the abstract but never applied it to ourselves.

We crash face first when we suddenly need help to accomplish things we’ve done for ourselves since we were teenagers. The physical infirmities are easier for me to handle in emotional terms than the slowing of my mind…”Yes, Grampa, you told me that…a couple of times.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This was on Saturday. The first pickup time they had was Thursday. That is going to have an impact on our menu, but I decided I better take it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on Medium

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shutterstock

About Steve Russell

Steve Russell is enrolled Cherokee, a 9th grade dropout, retired judge, associate professor emeritus of criminal justice, and (so far) a cancer survivor.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.