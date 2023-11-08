Priorities is a hilariously fun Quick-to-play party game with for 2 or more players, ages 14 and up!

An easy-to-learn card game that is perfect for family and adult game night!

The other players must guess the order that the target player used to be successful. The great thing about this game is either confirmation or being totally blindsided about what you think your friends & family will deem most important!

It’s great for both total strangers and close friends to debate how the cards might be interpreted based upon your assumptions about the target player!

We spent a great time at a recent birthday of a friend of mine playing rounds of Priorities and it was a huge hit for all involved!



Priorities is the cooperative party game of extreme honesty and absurd choices. What’s more important to you: Netflix, climate change, or being right? What do you love more: kittens, your new girlfriend, or a long hug? In Priorities, rank five random, everyday items from love to loathe.

Can your friends and family work together to predict your ranking? It’s the players versus the game. Any correctly predicted item cards will be won by the players, but get the ranking wrong and the game will steal them. It’s a race see which team, the players or the game, can spell out Priorities with the letters on the back of the cards first!

Be careful though! If you are the one choosing your priorities, you can’t hint at your chosen order–it will be up to the others to work that out. All will be revealed as your preferences become the center of a hot debate! So, what are your priorities?

Witha deck of 200 item cards, you’ll never run out of fun combinations to rank, making Priorities a game you can play again and again!

It even includes a localization deck for U.S. & U.K. Players to customize gameplay. everything you need comes in the box that’s perfect for travel. And it retails for $19.99 at all Target stores and Target.Com

Bottom line is Clarendon Games “Priorities” Game is a perfect gift for entertaining for the upcoming Thanksgiving & Holiday season!

Hit the link here and order your copy today!