We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Clarendon Games 'Priorities' Game!

Clarendon Games ‘Priorities’ Game!

Priorities is the cooperative party game of extreme honesty and absurd choices. What’s more important to you: Netflix, climate change, or being right? What do you love more: kittens, your new girlfriend, or a long hug? In Priorities, rank five random, everyday items from love to loathe! Available at Target stores nationwide,

by Leave a Comment

 

 

 

 

 

Priorities is a hilariously fun Quick-to-play party game with for 2 or more players, ages 14 and up!

An easy-to-learn card game that is perfect for family and adult game night!

You start the game by one player choosing five cards. That person is the “target” player it means that person using the included dry erase board secretly prioritizes the chosen cards from 1-5.

The other players must guess the order that the target player used to be successful. The great thing about this game is either confirmation or being totally blindsided about what you think your friends & family will deem most important!

It’s great for both total strangers and close friends to debate how the cards might be interpreted based upon your assumptions about the target player!

We spent a great time at a recent birthday of a friend of mine playing rounds of Priorities and it was a huge hit for all involved!

You’ll be questioning how well your family and friends really know you as they work together to try to accurately predict your priorities!


Priorities is the cooperative party game of extreme honesty and absurd choices. What's more important to you: Netflix, climate change, or being right? What do you love more: kittens, your new girlfriend, or a long hug? In Priorities, rank five random, everyday items from love to loathe.

Can your friends and family work together to predict your ranking? It’s the players versus the game. Any correctly predicted item cards will be won by the players, but get the ranking wrong and the game will steal them. It’s a race see which team, the players or the game, can spell out Priorities with the letters on the back of the cards first!

Be careful though! If you are the one choosing your priorities, you can’t hint at your chosen order–it will be up to the others to work that out. All will be revealed as your preferences become the center of a hot debate! So, what are your priorities?

Witha deck of 200 item cards, you’ll never run out of fun combinations to rank, making Priorities a game you can play again and again!

It even includes a localization deck for U.S.  & U.K. Players to customize gameplay. everything you need comes in the box that’s perfect for travel. And it retails for $19.99 at all Target stores and Target.Com

Bottom line is Clarendon Games “Priorities” Game is a perfect gift for entertaining for the upcoming Thanksgiving & Holiday season!

Hit the link here and order your copy today!

 

 

 

 

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

