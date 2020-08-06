Close and Bildungsroman

Close

My daughter curled up in my arms

like a hallway left intact amongst a pile of ruins,

like a fresh aroma wafting onto

a staid windbreaker of the past.

I play with the curls of her hair;

they wind around like the grand conversations

of impetuous youth and I’m caught

up in an idealistic stampede. What

a blessing it is to be needed, to be

the mountain underneath a star; to feel this tiny

body pressing close, ears hoping to

be heard as they listen to the world.

Bildungsroman

So tiny this dream

this hope

this cry at four in the morning

this fist clenched and covered in a sock

this mouth frantically searching

But how immense that cry

terror of waking up in a dark pit

where possessed toys leer at you

but how immense those fists

anger at a world one can’t control

the clueless family friend

struggling to change this baby’s diaper

but how immense the searching

the kind face of a mother bending down

will not tell us why we want to engulf her

So tiny

those seaweed legs

that gathering crowd of hair

never again

to enjoy such immensity

—

***

