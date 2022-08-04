Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Cold Takes – Sports and Drag Shows

Cold Takes – Sports and Drag Shows

Why is everyone upset at them all of sudden?

by

 

EPISODE SUMMARY

On Today’s Cold Takes we talk about what the hell is going on in the US and now in Canada about the “discourse” around drag shows. Why is everyone upset at them all of sudden? And why is it important to keep vigilant. Plus we also talk about sports and why cheering for any type of sports can seem like a non ethical breach.

This post was previously published on modernmanhood.simplecast.com.

***

About Remoy Philip

Remoy Philip is a New York City-based producer. His work has taken him around the globe producing stories of underserved and marginalized people groups, resulting in humanization and audience activism.

