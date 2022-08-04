Cold Takes – Sports and Drag Shows

EPISODE SUMMARY
On Today’s Cold Takes we talk about what the hell is going on in the US and now in Canada about the “discourse” around drag shows. Why is everyone upset at them all of sudden? And why is it important to keep vigilant. Plus we also talk about sports and why cheering for any type of sports can seem like a non ethical breach.
—
This post was previously published on modernmanhood.simplecast.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com