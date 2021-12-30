Get Daily Email
Counting Down to 2022 with a Sponsored Post Sale

Counting Down to 2022 with a Sponsored Post Sale

Special pricing until December 31, 2021 at midnight! Happy New Year.

by

We’re celebrating New Year’s with special pricing for Sponsored Posts.

Purchase up to 10 sponsored posts for just $75 each!

*Payment is due at time of order.

**Offer expires at midnight 12/31/21.

To order, contact our Partnership Director, Christa McDermott at [email protected]

Make sure to mention this post.

Other questions? Email [email protected]

Did you know—over 78% of our sponsored post sales are repeat customers. We want to be with you for the long term.

Our regular pricing is below:

One (1) Single Sponsored Post: $130 (Includes up to 2 do-follow links. Publication time within 96 hours after payment.)
 
Bundle of 5 Sponsored Posts: $500 (Includes up to 2 do-follow links. Publication time within 96 hours after payment.)
 
Resource Link on our Homepage: 12-month placement for $1250 or 6-month placement for $750.
Let us know if you want to move forward and we will send an invoice.
If you want posts published faster, want additional bundle pricing, or want to create a custom program we can do that as well. More information on our Sponsorship options can be found here.

Please note, we don’t accept sponsored posts for tobacco, vaping, gambling products, cryptocurrency, firearms, prescription medications, adult content, sex toys, or posts that include sexual language. We also will not accept any post which can be construed as giving medical advice, financial advice, or promoting an activity that’s known to be illegal. Posts for dating sites, Cannabidiol (CBD), supplements and other health products may be rejected, edited, or may need to include a disclaimer on the post. Publisher retains final determination on the publication of all posts regardless of product or service. In addition, all posts must fit our brand and editorial guidelines, and be submitted through our Submissions portal where you must agree to our Terms and Conditions when you submit your post.

Mena Cashback
Guest
Mena Cashback
3 months ago

Hi, sales and discount offers are always work in the right way. Everyone who avails of these offers gets a lot of benefits in the long run. These offers should continue so that more and more people will get what they want. 

