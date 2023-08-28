Dad, I Love You. You Were There to Light the Truth

You never left the way I am
My feelings grasping at yours
I mourned our distance
Reveling in microsecond touches
Eyes, words, meanings
Where you were I am now
A man, a father
My eyes see with yours now
Churning with need
Yoking responsibility
Sidestepping avoidance
As I look around me now
The eyes of searching men
Light the truth that
Fathers need children
Needing fathers
To light the truth
This body is healing now. They cut my chest open to get my heart unclogged. You didn’t get that choice and now I’m living it for you.
You and mom were great parents through hard and good times, and I thank you now, now that I understand what it feels like to have children growing into their adult bodies, and something you missed while you were embodied, grandchildren. I assume you’re here in that dove cooing so beautifully in the oak tree nearby. And where your grandchildren are as well.
I know now that you are present, with mom and us always.
thank you for your lonely vigil…………love, Bob
—
Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash