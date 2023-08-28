Dad, I Love You. You Were There to Light the Truth

You never left the way I am

My feelings grasping at yours

I mourned our distance

Reveling in microsecond touches

Eyes, words, meanings

Where you were I am now

A man, a father

My eyes see with yours now

Churning with need

Yoking responsibility

Sidestepping avoidance

As I look around me now

The eyes of searching men

Light the truth that

Fathers need children

Needing fathers

To light the truth

This body is healing now. They cut my chest open to get my heart unclogged. You didn’t get that choice and now I’m living it for you.

You and mom were great parents through hard and good times, and I thank you now, now that I understand what it feels like to have children growing into their adult bodies, and something you missed while you were embodied, grandchildren. I assume you’re here in that dove cooing so beautifully in the oak tree nearby. And where your grandchildren are as well.

I know now that you are present, with mom and us always.

thank you for your lonely vigil…………love, Bob

Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash