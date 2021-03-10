Dad Teaches Me About Losing [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Are you a love to win or hate to lose type of person? I’m trying to figure out which kind each of my kids are, but in the process, I realized I might be being too hard on Theo. I invited my dad over to talk about how to justify not letting my kids win. It’s hard, because on one hand you want to build confidence in your kids, but you don’t want to placate them. I want my kids to earn their wins AND their losses so that they know where their strengths and weaknesses lie, where they’ve got the sauce and where they need to improve. In this episode, watch as my Dad and I discuss the Dwayne Wade video, my tendencies as a child, and how likely he is to end up with a broken back over a basketball game.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 like super competitive no and it bugged

00:02 me yeah it bugged you right

00:03 yeah so i was more happy just to be

00:06 playing

00:06 yeah you know what i’m saying then like

00:08 having to win right

00:10 and i think theo’s that kid hello hello

00:12 hello look at me

00:13 i’ve been fresh i’ve been walking with

00:14 my savior yes i’m trying to do my best

00:16 guess i’m just a bag of bombs trying to

00:18 shake up by the flesh

00:19 when you see me never stress when you

00:21 see me see me see me you saying

00:30 [Music]

00:32 [Applause]

00:39 [Music]

00:42 and

00:44 [Music]

00:45 [Applause]

00:49 [Music]

00:56 welcome back to belief in fatherhood and

00:57 thank you for your patience

00:59 let’s pick up where we left off last

01:01 episode we were having a nerf gun fight

01:03 outside

01:04 theo and uriah on one team anaya and i

01:06 one another

01:08 i was trying to figure out which kid was

01:09 a love to win tight person

01:11 and which one was a hate to lose tight

01:13 person but i never figured it out

01:14 because theo got so upset

01:16 because he lost the game his words

01:18 verbatim were

01:20 i just want to win now on this journey

01:22 to becoming a good father it’s important

01:24 not to lean on your

01:26 own understanding it’s important to have

01:28 counsel

01:29 so i hit up my father because i wanted

01:32 to ask him

01:33 some questions about competitiveness in

01:36 a father-son

01:37 relationship why are fathers so

01:40 competitive

01:41 feel free to leave your thoughts below

01:43 or in the comments section made

01:44 available in the community page

01:46 now my dad isn’t used to being on camera

01:49 so i really appreciate him for being a

01:51 part of this video

01:54 hey did you see that um that video on

01:57 dwayne wade and his son yeah when they

02:00 playing basketball

02:01 yeah yeah

02:04 it was intense it was very intense

02:09 you know he it’s probably hard for him

02:10 because he he can’t beat his dad

02:13 yeah i mean his dad still got talent and

02:16 he

02:16 yeah it was tough but my dad didn’t let

02:20 up on him though i was like nah

02:21 you gotta beat me dude are you a um

02:25 person that

02:27 loves to win or hate to lose right

02:30 uh i’m not well i know you i know what

02:33 you want

02:35 so so you’re not asking me about well

02:37 i’m not i’m not asking you that i’m

02:40 i would assume that you’re a person who

02:43 who uh who hates to lose

02:46 i don’t i don’t like losing but i’m not

02:49 a sore loser

02:50 right right you’re not a sore loser but

02:52 you would throw out your back to win the

02:54 basketball game

02:57 yes as we found out in the past right

02:59 right yeah so

03:01 i’m trying to figure out like is it

03:04 right

03:05 to look like like just keep beating you

03:08 know what i’m saying like

03:09 yeah but why but why like why

03:12 yeah like what like what is it about us

03:14 as dads that’s kind of like

03:16 well if you win now well if you don’t

03:19 earn it

03:20 then it’s not yours you know well the

03:22 real world the real world is not going

03:24 to let them win

03:25 so if if if if you like create this

03:29 fantasy that you know i beat my dad

03:34 you know but he really didn’t beat you

03:35 when he got there he get

03:37 the smackdown put on him yeah and it’s a

03:40 reality check

03:42 so i mean even now

03:46 like when i play four squares or

03:48 whatever nieces and nephews

03:50 grandkids i don’t let them win yeah

03:54 it sounds mean but i’m one of those dads

03:57 who um

03:58 like you gotta earn it well how do you

04:01 feel you

04:01 do you felt like you should have let him

04:02 win man the way he cried

04:06 like for your riot it’s different you

04:07 know because i think theo

04:10 he was one of them kids like like i was

04:12 like i wasn’t like super competitive

04:14 no and it bugged me yeah it bugged you

04:16 right yeah

04:18 so i was more happy just to be playing

04:20 yeah you know what i’m saying then like

04:21 having to win

04:22 right and i think theo’s that kid but

04:26 when he did lose i think he lost really

04:29 bad

04:29 to the point where he kind of knew that

04:32 like

04:35 you know like he was just in that mode

04:36 where it was like this dude gonna give

04:38 me a head shot right to the face you

04:40 know

04:42 um but uriah he’s like

04:46 i’m not like i’d rather bleed you know

04:49 i’d rather i’m sure you told him look no

04:52 one’s gonna let you win on the real

04:53 world

04:54 or you know when you’re in school

04:56 they’re not going to let you win

04:58 so see i didn’t tell him he was talking

05:00 to george when he said that

05:02 oh really yeah he was talking to the

05:03 camera he was crying

05:05 oh because it’s like it’s just not fair

05:07 like every single time like no matter

05:08 what i’m doing i always lose

05:10 and he’s like i just want to win one and

05:12 i’m like oh man that’s really sad you

05:14 know

05:14 it gave me like a little soft spot at

05:16 the same time it’s kind of like

05:18 i don’t think i’m supposed to let you

05:19 win that’s a tough one right yeah

05:22 that’s because he’s only seven yeah

05:26 you don’t care

05:29 no i i i think it makes them uh

05:34 it’s kind of like um with brittany when

05:37 she was playing volleyball

05:38 and um the difference between dads and

05:41 moms

05:43 sherry would tell her when she got just

05:45 got finished playing

05:47 ah honey you did really really well and

05:49 i was like no you sucked

05:51 you you did not play well at all and i i

05:54 kept it real

05:54 i don’t know i think it’s a dad a dad

05:56 thing for the most part

05:58 yeah which is crazy you know who’s like

06:00 that it’s invest like that too

06:03 yeah and you know i think she’s more of

06:06 my kid than you yeah

06:07 because like when you well you’re not i

06:10 remember when we were playing basketball

06:11 you didn’t care if you lost like dude

06:14 i’m like i just want to spend time come

06:17 on

06:18 me too but i want you to be competitive

06:21 about it yeah not that you weren’t

06:22 competitive you didn’t care

06:24 yeah it was kind of like yeah you didn’t

06:25 care if you if i beat you yeah

06:27 and i think that’s part of the the fun

06:29 of beating somebody is when they care

06:31 you know what i mean i understand that

06:33 my father was trying to

06:35 prepare me for the world and in

06:36 retrospect i think my father understands

06:38 now that i’m not that guy

06:40 i don’t need competition everywhere i go

06:42 i wouldn’t describe myself

06:44 as a competitive person but if you spent

06:46 any time on this channel you’d know

06:48 that i’m not losing not in production

06:51 not in fatherhood not in marriage there

06:54 is no competition for me

06:56 but to be a true winner in the game of

06:58 life is to be able to recreate yourself

07:00 in other people if you’re a good person

07:03 make good people

07:05 if you’re a good leader make good

07:06 leaders and i know my dad was trying to

07:09 prepare me for the world

07:10 but i think i’m opposite i think i’m

07:12 trying to prepare the world for my

07:14 children

07:15 there is value in being competitive with

07:16 your child though

07:18 like dwayne wade and zaire he’s

07:20 obviously competing at a competitive

07:22 level

07:22 his competition with his dad is only

07:24 going to increase the chances that he’ll

07:26 be successful

07:27 in the nba if he chooses to go that

07:29 route at this age though

07:31 it’s about bonding it’s about me

07:32 spending time with the children to see

07:34 what their interests may be

07:36 helping them along coaching them and

07:38 then one day

07:39 giving them that competitive edge that

07:40 they need but you really don’t need a

07:43 competitive dad

07:44 when you have a competitive brother

07:46 [Music]

07:54 you guys are gonna need a helmet

08:01 this is my journey to becoming a good

08:03 father and these

08:05 are my teachers yo that wasn’t my

08:08 proudest moment as a father right

08:10 theo when uriah fighting is not really i

08:13 mean you guys seen it before

08:14 but that’s not how i want to do life in

08:17 general

08:18 but i think that’s the interesting thing

08:19 about my dad is that he had these

08:22 competitive beings with with his

08:24 brothers you know he had like

08:25 three brothers or something like that

08:26 and and

08:28 my brother’s like 10 years younger than

08:30 me you know saying i really couldn’t

08:30 compete with him in that way

08:32 uh but theo and uriah have this

08:35 competitiveness and i think that right

08:37 now during this time i need to be a

08:39 friend

08:40 and a supportive member of the family

08:42 just by being there

08:44 uh and so i can let him win and so it’s

08:47 cool for me

08:48 somebody in the comments section on i

08:49 think uh instagram was like yeah glenn

08:52 you really dropped the ball you know

08:53 you’re way too hard on them and

08:55 you know you know you need to be more

08:57 supportive and i’m like

08:59 i don’t necessarily want him to be like

09:02 not competitive you know what i’m saying

09:03 but i don’t think i really have the

09:05 control

09:06 that type of control you know it’s it’s

09:08 it’s in uh due time that he would learn

09:10 how to be competitive and learn how to

09:11 fight

09:12 but for me as a father right now what i

09:15 am is a coach and uh

09:18 soon you know i would be a cheerleader

09:23 and then one day i’ll be a fan but i’ll

09:25 always be in a season

09:27 of supporting him you know um and that

09:30 goes for all the kids

09:31 uh if you guys enjoyed this episode uh

09:36 first of all i want to thank you for

09:37 your patience uh because

09:39 it has been a good while since we put

09:42 out a video

09:43 george actually submitted some ideas to

09:44 uh create content more consistently

09:46 so the vlog day is moving from thursday

09:49 to wednesday

09:50 and we’re going to put another video out

09:53 on friday

09:54 uh that is you know something’s gonna be

09:56 fun light-hearted

09:57 uh might be some music uh might be some

09:59 stuff that talks about the business side

10:01 and if you guys have not checked out yet

10:03 uh belief in creation which is our

10:04 patreon show

10:05 and we’re actually bringing that to

10:06 youtube memberships and you can now see

10:09 belief in creation for 4.99 on youtube

10:12 now this is

10:12 an extreme value because i’m telling you

10:14 how to hire um

10:16 like how to structure business how to do

10:18 all the things that we’re doing behind

10:19 the scenes so if you’re inspired

10:20 aspiring creative or youtuber or

10:22 whatever uh you want to know what it

10:24 looks like on my side to actually get

10:25 the stuff done

10:26 that we do you get to do that through

10:29 belief in creation which is available

10:30 now on youtube memberships

10:32 and also on patreon for five bucks

10:35 uh but yeah guys um i appreciate you

10:38 guys for your patience

10:40 thank you guys so much for watching

10:41 protect your life keep your network pop

10:43 and if you’re fortunate enough to be

10:44 doing life with someone else

10:45 make sure you watch this video with them

10:46 and if they’re not around share with

10:49 them

10:51 yes i’m trying to do my best

11:06 when you see me

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video