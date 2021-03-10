Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Dad Teaches Me About Losing [Video]

Dad Teaches Me About Losing [Video]

In this episode, watch as my dad and I discuss the Dwayne Wade video, my tendencies as a child, and how likely he is to end up with a broken back over a basketball game.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Are you a love to win or hate to lose type of person? I’m trying to figure out which kind each of my kids are, but in the process, I realized I might be being too hard on Theo. I invited my dad over to talk about how to justify not letting my kids win. It’s hard, because on one hand you want to build confidence in your kids, but you don’t want to placate them. I want my kids to earn their wins AND their losses so that they know where their strengths and weaknesses lie, where they’ve got the sauce and where they need to improve. In this episode, watch as my Dad and I discuss the Dwayne Wade video, my tendencies as a child, and how likely he is to end up with a broken back over a basketball game.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
like super competitive no and it bugged
00:02
me yeah it bugged you right
00:03
yeah so i was more happy just to be
00:06
playing
00:06
yeah you know what i’m saying then like
00:08
having to win right
00:10
and i think theo’s that kid hello hello
00:12
hello look at me
00:13
i’ve been fresh i’ve been walking with
00:14
my savior yes i’m trying to do my best
00:16
guess i’m just a bag of bombs trying to
00:18
shake up by the flesh
00:19
when you see me never stress when you
00:21
see me see me see me you saying
00:30
[Music]
00:32
[Applause]
00:39
[Music]
00:42
and
00:44
[Music]
00:45
[Applause]
00:49
[Music]
00:56
welcome back to belief in fatherhood and
00:57
thank you for your patience
00:59
let’s pick up where we left off last
01:01
episode we were having a nerf gun fight
01:03
outside
01:04
theo and uriah on one team anaya and i
01:06
one another
01:08
i was trying to figure out which kid was
01:09
a love to win tight person
01:11
and which one was a hate to lose tight
01:13
person but i never figured it out
01:14
because theo got so upset
01:16
because he lost the game his words
01:18
verbatim were
01:20
i just want to win now on this journey
01:22
to becoming a good father it’s important
01:24
not to lean on your
01:26
own understanding it’s important to have
01:28
counsel
01:29
so i hit up my father because i wanted
01:32
to ask him
01:33
some questions about competitiveness in
01:36
a father-son
01:37
relationship why are fathers so
01:40
competitive
01:41
feel free to leave your thoughts below
01:43
or in the comments section made
01:44
available in the community page
01:46
now my dad isn’t used to being on camera
01:49
so i really appreciate him for being a
01:51
part of this video
01:54
hey did you see that um that video on
01:57
dwayne wade and his son yeah when they
02:00
playing basketball
02:01
yeah yeah
02:04
it was intense it was very intense
02:09
you know he it’s probably hard for him
02:10
because he he can’t beat his dad
02:13
yeah i mean his dad still got talent and
02:16
he
02:16
yeah it was tough but my dad didn’t let
02:20
up on him though i was like nah
02:21
you gotta beat me dude are you a um
02:25
person that
02:27
loves to win or hate to lose right
02:30
uh i’m not well i know you i know what
02:33
you want
02:35
so so you’re not asking me about well
02:37
i’m not i’m not asking you that i’m
02:40
i would assume that you’re a person who
02:43
who uh who hates to lose
02:46
i don’t i don’t like losing but i’m not
02:49
a sore loser
02:50
right right you’re not a sore loser but
02:52
you would throw out your back to win the
02:54
basketball game
02:57
yes as we found out in the past right
02:59
right yeah so
03:01
i’m trying to figure out like is it
03:04
right
03:05
to look like like just keep beating you
03:08
know what i’m saying like
03:09
yeah but why but why like why
03:12
yeah like what like what is it about us
03:14
as dads that’s kind of like
03:16
well if you win now well if you don’t
03:19
earn it
03:20
then it’s not yours you know well the
03:22
real world the real world is not going
03:24
to let them win
03:25
so if if if if you like create this
03:29
fantasy that you know i beat my dad
03:34
you know but he really didn’t beat you
03:35
when he got there he get
03:37
the smackdown put on him yeah and it’s a
03:40
reality check
03:42
so i mean even now
03:46
like when i play four squares or
03:48
whatever nieces and nephews
03:50
grandkids i don’t let them win yeah
03:54
it sounds mean but i’m one of those dads
03:57
who um
03:58
like you gotta earn it well how do you
04:01
feel you
04:01
do you felt like you should have let him
04:02
win man the way he cried
04:06
like for your riot it’s different you
04:07
know because i think theo
04:10
he was one of them kids like like i was
04:12
like i wasn’t like super competitive
04:14
no and it bugged me yeah it bugged you
04:16
right yeah
04:18
so i was more happy just to be playing
04:20
yeah you know what i’m saying then like
04:21
having to win
04:22
right and i think theo’s that kid but
04:26
when he did lose i think he lost really
04:29
bad
04:29
to the point where he kind of knew that
04:32
like
04:35
you know like he was just in that mode
04:36
where it was like this dude gonna give
04:38
me a head shot right to the face you
04:40
know
04:42
um but uriah he’s like
04:46
i’m not like i’d rather bleed you know
04:49
i’d rather i’m sure you told him look no
04:52
one’s gonna let you win on the real
04:53
world
04:54
or you know when you’re in school
04:56
they’re not going to let you win
04:58
so see i didn’t tell him he was talking
05:00
to george when he said that
05:02
oh really yeah he was talking to the
05:03
camera he was crying
05:05
oh because it’s like it’s just not fair
05:07
like every single time like no matter
05:08
what i’m doing i always lose
05:10
and he’s like i just want to win one and
05:12
i’m like oh man that’s really sad you
05:14
know
05:14
it gave me like a little soft spot at
05:16
the same time it’s kind of like
05:18
i don’t think i’m supposed to let you
05:19
win that’s a tough one right yeah
05:22
that’s because he’s only seven yeah
05:26
you don’t care
05:29
no i i i think it makes them uh
05:34
it’s kind of like um with brittany when
05:37
she was playing volleyball
05:38
and um the difference between dads and
05:41
moms
05:43
sherry would tell her when she got just
05:45
got finished playing
05:47
ah honey you did really really well and
05:49
i was like no you sucked
05:51
you you did not play well at all and i i
05:54
kept it real
05:54
i don’t know i think it’s a dad a dad
05:56
thing for the most part
05:58
yeah which is crazy you know who’s like
06:00
that it’s invest like that too
06:03
yeah and you know i think she’s more of
06:06
my kid than you yeah
06:07
because like when you well you’re not i
06:10
remember when we were playing basketball
06:11
you didn’t care if you lost like dude
06:14
i’m like i just want to spend time come
06:17
on
06:18
me too but i want you to be competitive
06:21
about it yeah not that you weren’t
06:22
competitive you didn’t care
06:24
yeah it was kind of like yeah you didn’t
06:25
care if you if i beat you yeah
06:27
and i think that’s part of the the fun
06:29
of beating somebody is when they care
06:31
you know what i mean i understand that
06:33
my father was trying to
06:35
prepare me for the world and in
06:36
retrospect i think my father understands
06:38
now that i’m not that guy
06:40
i don’t need competition everywhere i go
06:42
i wouldn’t describe myself
06:44
as a competitive person but if you spent
06:46
any time on this channel you’d know
06:48
that i’m not losing not in production
06:51
not in fatherhood not in marriage there
06:54
is no competition for me
06:56
but to be a true winner in the game of
06:58
life is to be able to recreate yourself
07:00
in other people if you’re a good person
07:03
make good people
07:05
if you’re a good leader make good
07:06
leaders and i know my dad was trying to
07:09
prepare me for the world
07:10
but i think i’m opposite i think i’m
07:12
trying to prepare the world for my
07:14
children
07:15
there is value in being competitive with
07:16
your child though
07:18
like dwayne wade and zaire he’s
07:20
obviously competing at a competitive
07:22
level
07:22
his competition with his dad is only
07:24
going to increase the chances that he’ll
07:26
be successful
07:27
in the nba if he chooses to go that
07:29
route at this age though
07:31
it’s about bonding it’s about me
07:32
spending time with the children to see
07:34
what their interests may be
07:36
helping them along coaching them and
07:38
then one day
07:39
giving them that competitive edge that
07:40
they need but you really don’t need a
07:43
competitive dad
07:44
when you have a competitive brother
07:46
[Music]
07:54
you guys are gonna need a helmet
08:01
this is my journey to becoming a good
08:03
father and these
08:05
are my teachers yo that wasn’t my
08:08
proudest moment as a father right
08:10
theo when uriah fighting is not really i
08:13
mean you guys seen it before
08:14
but that’s not how i want to do life in
08:17
general
08:18
but i think that’s the interesting thing
08:19
about my dad is that he had these
08:22
competitive beings with with his
08:24
brothers you know he had like
08:25
three brothers or something like that
08:26
and and
08:28
my brother’s like 10 years younger than
08:30
me you know saying i really couldn’t
08:30
compete with him in that way
08:32
uh but theo and uriah have this
08:35
competitiveness and i think that right
08:37
now during this time i need to be a
08:39
friend
08:40
and a supportive member of the family
08:42
just by being there
08:44
uh and so i can let him win and so it’s
08:47
cool for me
08:48
somebody in the comments section on i
08:49
think uh instagram was like yeah glenn
08:52
you really dropped the ball you know
08:53
you’re way too hard on them and
08:55
you know you know you need to be more
08:57
supportive and i’m like
08:59
i don’t necessarily want him to be like
09:02
not competitive you know what i’m saying
09:03
but i don’t think i really have the
09:05
control
09:06
that type of control you know it’s it’s
09:08
it’s in uh due time that he would learn
09:10
how to be competitive and learn how to
09:11
fight
09:12
but for me as a father right now what i
09:15
am is a coach and uh
09:18
soon you know i would be a cheerleader
09:23
and then one day i’ll be a fan but i’ll
09:25
always be in a season
09:27
of supporting him you know um and that
09:30
goes for all the kids
09:31
uh if you guys enjoyed this episode uh
09:36
first of all i want to thank you for
09:37
your patience uh because
09:39
it has been a good while since we put
09:42
out a video
09:43
george actually submitted some ideas to
09:44
uh create content more consistently
09:46
so the vlog day is moving from thursday
09:49
to wednesday
09:50
and we’re going to put another video out
09:53
on friday
09:54
uh that is you know something’s gonna be
09:56
fun light-hearted
09:57
uh might be some music uh might be some
09:59
stuff that talks about the business side
10:01
and if you guys have not checked out yet
10:03
uh belief in creation which is our
10:04
patreon show
10:05
and we’re actually bringing that to
10:06
youtube memberships and you can now see
10:09
belief in creation for 4.99 on youtube
10:12
now this is
10:12
an extreme value because i’m telling you
10:14
how to hire um
10:16
like how to structure business how to do
10:18
all the things that we’re doing behind
10:19
the scenes so if you’re inspired
10:20
aspiring creative or youtuber or
10:22
whatever uh you want to know what it
10:24
looks like on my side to actually get
10:25
the stuff done
10:26
that we do you get to do that through
10:29
belief in creation which is available
10:30
now on youtube memberships
10:32
and also on patreon for five bucks
10:35
uh but yeah guys um i appreciate you
10:38
guys for your patience
10:40
thank you guys so much for watching
10:41
protect your life keep your network pop
10:43
and if you’re fortunate enough to be
10:44
doing life with someone else
10:45
make sure you watch this video with them
10:46
and if they’re not around share with
10:49
them
10:51
yes i’m trying to do my best
11:06
when you see me

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

