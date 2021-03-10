Dad Teaches Me About Losing [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
.
.
Are you a love to win or hate to lose type of person? I’m trying to figure out which kind each of my kids are, but in the process, I realized I might be being too hard on Theo. I invited my dad over to talk about how to justify not letting my kids win. It’s hard, because on one hand you want to build confidence in your kids, but you don’t want to placate them. I want my kids to earn their wins AND their losses so that they know where their strengths and weaknesses lie, where they’ve got the sauce and where they need to improve. In this episode, watch as my Dad and I discuss the Dwayne Wade video, my tendencies as a child, and how likely he is to end up with a broken back over a basketball game.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.