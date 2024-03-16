Danny Goldberg: One Tragedy Away From Prioritization

By Brian Wish

Danny Goldberg is a life-long entrepreneur, speaker, real-estate investor, and host of the Bits of Gold podcast.

Danny’s passion for business began while attending Syracuse University, where he won over $50k in business competitions. His love for mixed martial arts led him to found Golden Gear, a high-end boxing equipment company, in 2009. Danny sold the company in 2015. Podcaster Joe Rogan uses, loves, and promotes a business that Danny helped co-found, Diamond MMA. In 2015, Danny founded MAG Sourcing and built it into a 7-figure manufacturing agency that helps consumer brands manufacture overseas.

Danny’s perspective on life has been shaped by a series of unfortunate events. When he was 20 years old, Danny lost his dad to cancer. Five years later, he lost his mom to cancer as well. Danny says that the loss, while absolutely terrible, has taught him many things about how to live a life worth living. The biggest lesson he learned is that there are no guarantees. We can’t control how much time we have on this earth, but we can control how and where we spend our limited time.

Understanding that, Danny chooses to live with intention and purpose in all he does. Danny’s mission is to help others harness their life and to help them commit to building a purpose-driven life, which he does through Keynote Speaking and the Bits of Gold podcast.

In this episode, Danny and Bryan discuss:

How the way you respond to a loss determines your future

Defining what success means to you

The benefits of leisure time to your overall health and happiness

***

—

