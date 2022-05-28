Dating Someone Who Has Been Single for a While

When someone has been single for a long time, they are perfectly content with their situation. They don’t require a relationship since they are satisfied with their current situation. They may not enjoy going to bed alone, but they are capable of doing so, and they would likely prefer to be alone rather than put up with the silliness that may occur in a relationship that is simply not working out for them. When dating someone whose been single for a while, you need to understand where they are coming from.

Be prepared for someone who is set in their ways and may not have a lot of time for you if you’re attempting to start a relationship with someone single for a long time. Of course, it does not rule out the possibility of a romantic connection; nevertheless, it will be difficult to adjust to what it means to be in a relationship if they are accustomed to being alone.

When getting into a relationship with someone single for a while, you need to remember to:

Be yourself

As far as dating advice goes, this is usually the most helpful since you want to be with someone who appreciates you for who you are and vice versa. Mr. or Ms. Solo may not be the most incredible option for you if you don’t enjoy being alone and want to get your feet wet in anything sooner than later. You may need to explore alternative possibilities or become more comfortable with yourself and being alone to avoid appearing on board with something you are not happy with.

While dating someone single for a while might be a bit more complicated, it is crucial to remember that they also possess some very desirable characteristics, such as the ability to articulate their desires. They are most likely not willing to accept a compromise. They aren’t going to date you as a way to get over a breakup or to escape being alone. If they choose to have you in their life, they will be self-sufficient and comfortable being alone. Being with them and winning their trust may require more effort and time, but you can find the long-term satisfaction you seek in your relationship’s slow burn.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Be open

If you’re seeking anything serious, be sure your single and enjoying life guy or gal understands what you’re looking for. Just because they’ve been single doesn’t always imply looking for a long-term relationship. They may be just checking out what’s out there after a long absence. Assuming they’re looking for anything serious, let them know you appreciate that it takes time to create trust and that you’re prepared to be patient. You are not going to have to wait indefinitely.

Don’t suffocate them.

After being alone for a time, they may want to take things slowly to ensure that your intentions are accurate and that you are someone they can trust. Still, they may also have become so accustomed to being single that they may completely forget you and you. If you organized the first date, let them plan the next one. However, if you see that they are taking excessive time to react, send a polite reminder text such as “Does this Saturday work for you?” Of course, you must ensure that you are not doing all the work, inevitably leading to resentment toward anyone. Still, you must also ensure that they have some influence over the situation so that they do not feel suffocated.

Don’t be too clingy.

Nothing will make a solitary, independent guy or gal flee faster than a clinger on their tail. It doesn’t matter how long they’ve been great without a relationship; they don’t require anybody — not even you — so anyone who makes it appear as though they’re not okay without a connection will turn them off. They will want to know that you are capable of dealing with being alone since they will require some alone time as well.

Please respect them

Although she is outstanding in remaining on her own and handling all of life’s duties, she has chosen to spend her time and take a risk on you above everything else in her life. It’s the purest expression of devotion and desires you could ever expect to get since the lady who’s been single for a long time doesn’t require a guy in her life, yet she’s chosen you instead to be her partner. She’s put in the effort to figure out what she wants, and if you’re the one she’s chosen, she’s a keeper, no matter what you do.

Takeaway

When you meet someone single for a long time and begin a relationship with them, you will notice some significant distinctions between them and your previous lovers. The move from being entirely self-sufficient to having someone to rely on is a significant change for them. Even though they are a more difficult nut to crack, once you do, you will quickly understand how completely worth it is to put in the effort to figure them out. When it comes to believing that an excellent, unique, incredible man exists out there and is genuinely interested in establishing roots, it will take time; therefore, you must be patient with them.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***