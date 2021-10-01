Get Daily Email
Dating Sucks But You Don't

Dating Sucks But You Don’t

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by

Today’s guest, Connell Barrett, has a mission to help men attract a soulmate while being authentic and confident. He is the founder of Dating Transformation and shows men a new way to date with his new book, Dating Sucks But You Don’t.

We all know dating can be challenging. And as you get older it can become more challenging. Your body may not work the way it used to. You may not know what women are looking for as they get older. Online dating can be confusing and exhausting as you try to present yourself in a way that stands out.

But one of the hardest parts many of my clients talk about is the self-doubt dating tends to bring up. It can make you question yourself and your worth, even if you normally don’t.

In this episode, we discussed:

  • Why Nice Guys finish first, not last
  • How you can use a great mindset to attract women, instead of a great line
  • Focusing on connection rather than conquest
  • Using courage as the currency to buy you confidence
  • Why you get to be uniquely you, rather than trying to be who you think a woman wants


Connell has one mission: help men defeat loneliness and attract their soulmates, as their most authentic, confident selves. The founder of Dating Transformation and a coach with The League dating app, Connell spent years training with the world’s best relationship and self-development experts. His next project? Showing men a new way to date with his forthcoming book, Dating Sucks But You Don’t, to be published this May by Simon & Schuster.

Connect with Connell Barrett

https://datingtransformation.com/

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

