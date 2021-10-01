Today’s guest, Connell Barrett, has a mission to help men attract a soulmate while being authentic and confident. He is the founder of Dating Transformation and shows men a new way to date with his new book, Dating Sucks But You Don’t.

We all know dating can be challenging. And as you get older it can become more challenging. Your body may not work the way it used to. You may not know what women are looking for as they get older. Online dating can be confusing and exhausting as you try to present yourself in a way that stands out.

But one of the hardest parts many of my clients talk about is the self-doubt dating tends to bring up. It can make you question yourself and your worth, even if you normally don’t.

In this episode, we discussed:

Why Nice Guys finish first , not last

, not last How you can use a great mindset to attract women , instead of a great line

, instead of a great line Focusing on connection rather than conquest

rather than conquest Using courage as the currency to buy you confidence

Why you get to be uniquely you, rather than trying to be who you think a woman wants



Connell has one mission: help men defeat loneliness and attract their soulmates, as their most authentic, confident selves. The founder of Dating Transformation and a coach with The League dating app, Connell spent years training with the world’s best relationship and self-development experts. His next project? Showing men a new way to date with his forthcoming book, Dating Sucks But You Don’t, to be published this May by Simon & Schuster.

