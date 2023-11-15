Day 5 of My Gratitude Challenge

1.Coffee. There is nothing better than sitting down with a delicious cup of coffee in my hand. I still remember, as a kid, wondering why coffee seemed like gas that fueled adults. Everywhere I went, there it was. When I’d go to church, everybody would be drinking it. Then afterward, we’d go to my grandparents to have lunch, and again, there it was. I remember trying a small sip as a child and being disgusted. I couldn’t understand the obsession. Looking back, it’s funny to think that was my initial reaction. It wasn’t until I started college that I got hooked on the magical elixir. I quickly became addicted, and the rest is history. I am still addicted to the stuff to this day. It propels me forward into my day with energy and a pep to my step. I can’t even imagine going without it. I enjoy the versatility coffee has. There are countless ways to prepare it, creating a whole new experience. I love all varieties. I enjoy it: hot, cold, cold brew, nitro cold brew, etc. As I’m writing this, I’m currently enjoying myself a cup. I also enjoy the social aspect of coffee. Venture to any city, and you are able to find cute cafes that create the perfect environment for sitting down and enjoying with a group of friends.

2. Exercise. I can’t imagine a life without exercise. Exercise gives me the energy to get through the day and does a world of good for my mental health. It’s easy to tell if I’ve not been consistent because my brain will develop a fog, and it’s hard for me to fully experience happiness cause it feels like I’m in a funk. In high school, I remember obsessing over it, and I worked out every day. Whether it was at football camp or just going to the gym after school, I always looked forward to it. After graduating, I quickly became hooked on CrossFit and pursued that with intensity. I enjoyed the community and the feeling of grinding through a hard workout, knowing everyone was giving it their all and experiencing the struggle as well. I don’t work out as much today as I used to because of health issues and injuries, but I still love the feeling of hitting the gym. It has made my life immensely better.

3. Family. My family means everything to me. I love all of them. I feel blessed that I am in my family’s life, and we get to go through life together. I’ve had my ups and downs with them, as I’m sure many families experience, but I know if I’m struggling, they will be there for me. I remember going to my grandparent’s house almost every day as a kid and learning so much from my grandpa. He’s a man who seems to know about everything and taught me how to fix things and work with my hands. I remember going out for a donut and a drink (he’d get coffee) almost every morning and our conversations. They have shaped how I view this world and will always hold a special spot in my heart. He was one of my role models growing up, and I’m thankful for the time he spent with me. We went on countless adventures, and those times were a highlight of my youth.

These are the three things I am so grateful for, and I feel blessed to have them in my life. Now it’s your turn. Write down 3 things you are grateful for today and why. Gratitude has the power to shape our lives. So, let’s stay strong and continue to write three things we are grateful for every morning.

Thank you for following along, and I hope you’re noticing what a difference a grateful attitude can make.

The link below is a brief description of what this is all about. It’s mainly to train the brain to live in a state of gratitude. Gratitude has the power to shape our lives and our outlook on the world.





Photo credit: Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash