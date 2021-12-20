Dealing With ‘Hangry’ Customers

Appreciation can make a day, even change a life. Your willingness to put it into words is all that is necessary. — Margaret Cousins

Several weeks ago, I ran into a local fast food joint to pick up my order when I saw a man arguing with the cashier. He was most likely in his late 30s and had come in with his wife and young daughter.

The man asked the cashier why he could not dine inside the restaurant as a couple of other people were eating inside. At the time, a large sign clearly displayed on the door that indoor dining was prohibited at this restaurant.

The cashier was a young man who looked somewhat flustered and had difficulty dealing with the angry customer. So, he beckoned to another employee to assist him.

The other employee was a confident young woman who calmly explained to the upset gentleman that the other people dining inside were not customers but were employees of the fast-food joint.

He asked again in a defiant tone if they really were employees. When she replied that indeed they were actual restaurant employees, he left in a huff with his family. I noticed him snapping a picture of the sign on the door as he left the establishment.