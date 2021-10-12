Dear Husband, I Want You To Know

Somewhere between trying to make the relationship perfect and working tirelessly to build a comfortable future, we forgot to live in the present.

Somewhere between setting the expectations clear and making compromises, we forgot to love each other.

Somewhere between our efforts to become the best life partners, we forgot to become best friends.

Somewhere between fulfilling our responsibilities towards each other and trying to make everyone else happy, we forgot to understand each other.

Yes, ‘we’.

It’s not you, it’s ‘us’.

I want you to know that disagreements are okay, arguments are normal. Lately, as we have started living together, we have hit a few roadblocks and things between us are not picture perfect. But its okay.

So what, if we are not always on the same page? We don’t always have to be.

So what, if we are not the best couple, just yet? We are perfect in our own ways.

I want you to know that it is okay to start over, a thousand times.

I want you to know that I see your efforts.

I want you to know that spending Sundays in bed, being cozy, lazy and watching a movie means a lot more to me than dressing up and going for a dinner date in a fancy restaurant.

I want you to know that going for a long walk every evening and talking about work, family and life goals is much better than posting ‘love you’ stories on Instagram.

I want you to know that calling me everyday before you come home from work is more romantic than keeping my or our picture on your phone’s home screen.

I want you to know that eating blueberry muffins and cheating on our diet plans is a lot more fun than starving ourselves to societal beauty standards.

I want you to know that baby kisses on the cheeks and cuddling on the couch is more loving, intimate and exciting than making out thrice a day.

I want you to know that talking out your concerns, insecurities and troubles is way more romantic than pretending everything is okay.

I want you to know that every intention, every effort counts.

I want you to know that you don’t have to fulfil my expectations of a perfect relationship.

I want you to know that I am falling for your soul, your innocence, your pure heart.

I want you to know that with you, I am happier than I ever was.

I want you to know that I LOVE YOU.

