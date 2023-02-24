Discover South Australia’s Must-Visit Dive Spots

When planning your trip, remember that all marine life and the shipwreck itself are protected by law. Fishing, or removing any part of the wreck, is prohibited. A permit is required to dive the ex-HMAS Hobart.

The wreck is now completely covered with marine life; divers should keep an eye out for colourful sponges and algaes, as well as more than 50 species of fish.

At 134 metres and weighing 4500 tonne, this popular spot provides divers with rich maritime history and spectacular scenery. Divers are able to access the engine room, the missile launcher, gun turrets and both funnels.

The popular dive spot is located within the waters off the Rapid Head Sanctuary Zone in the Encounter Marine Park , a 10 minute boat ride from Wirrina boat ramp.

It’s been 20 years since the Ex-HMAS Hobart, a former Royal Australian Navy ship, was decommissioned and scuttled four nautical miles off Rapid Bay.

Best underwater garden: The Chasm, Piccaninnie Ponds Conservation Park

There is something special about staring down into the azure waters of The Chasm. Located in Piccaninnie Ponds Conservation Park, with its porcelain white walls enveloped by algal growth, this underwater garden extends to a depth of 120 metres and is teeming with aquatic life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Chasm was formed over time by freshwater rising to the surface under pressure eroding a weakness in the limestone. Water is naturally filtered during this process providing impressive underwater visibility, in some spots up to 40 metres.

Piccaninnie Ponds is recognised as a wetland of international importance and a diving permit is required to enter the ponds.

Best spring-fed limestone ponds: Ewens Ponds Conservation Park

These crystal-clear, spring-fed limestone ponds offer a unique inland diving experience.

The three basin-shaped ponds, which are approximately 10 metres deep, are connected by shallow channels. The clarity of the water creates a rare environment for aquatic life; plants are able to grow underwater to a depth of six metres. Some of these plants are not found growing fully submerged underwater anywhere else in the world.

Each year Ewen Ponds Conservation Park is closed for several months to allow the plant life a chance to rest and recover, reopening on 1 December in time for summer. A diving permit is required.

Best location for marine diversity: The Bluff, Victor Harbor

If marine diversity is your thing, look no further than The Bluff, located an hour from Adelaide.

This versatile dive spot can be accessed from the shore or from the jetty and its granite boulders, ledges, swim troughs and crevices make it a prime locations for some of South Australia’s unique marine life.

The Bluff is home to healthy populations of sea lions, leafy sea dragons, crayfish, seahorses and dolphins.

While this site can be dived all year round, keep in mind that it is exposed to southerlies so make sure you plan ahead and pick a good day to go.

—

This post was previously published on environment.sa.gov.au and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 3.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com