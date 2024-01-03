Discover South Australia’s National Parks This Summer!

Summer in South Australia brings the perfect opportunity to explore the natural beauty of our national parks. As the days grow warmer, parks offer an escape from the everyday hustle.

They are ideal for hiking, peaceful birdwatching, and exploring stunning beaches.

Join us as we guide you through 5 of our best national park destinations over summer.

1. Kangaroo Island: Flinders Chase National Park

Home to the iconic Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch, this park boasts a stunning coastline dotted with pristine beaches. You’ll find not just one, but two historic lighthouses casting a light on the rich history and natural beauty of the area. The park’s expansive wilderness serves as a sanctuary for an array of wildlife, making it an essential destination for anyone visiting Kangaroo Island.

If camping isn’t quite your style, Flinders Chase offers the highest standard of accommodation offered by national parks. The heritage-listed May’s Homestead (sleeps 4) and Postman’s Cottage (sleeps 2) have been beautifully restored and provide a distinctive heritage accommodation experience for visitors. Both properties are located at Rocky River, close enough to be booked together for sharing by a group, but far enough apart to be private. Guests can use the cosy self-contained accommodation as their base while exploring the western end of Kangaroo Island. Postman’s Cottage has been designed with accessibility in mind.

Top tip: A trip to Kangaroo Island wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Seal Bay.

2. Fleurieu Peninsula: Newland Head Conservation Park

With its rugged coastal cliffs and pristine beaches, Newland Head Conservation Park offers the ultimate opportunity to reconnect with nature. Located approximately 100km from Adelaide, the park is a pop­u­lar des­ti­na­tion for bird watch­ing, surf­ing, fish­ing and is home to one of the most mem­o­rable sec­tions of the Wild South Coast Way.

Within this natural haven, you’ll find two beautiful beaches, Waitpinga and Parsons, along with the breathtaking Waitpinga Cliffs and the surrounding mallee heath vegetation. Embark on scenic walks alongside rolling sand dunes and rugged cliffs, where you’ll discover panoramic views of Waitpinga Creek, Encounter Marine Park, the Pages in Backstairs Passage, and even Kangaroo Island on the horizon.

Please note, the beaches are not suitable for swimming due to strong rips and hidden gutters. However, there’s no shortage of other incredible experiences waiting for you!

3. Limestone Coast: Coorong National Park

Coorong National Park is a haven for those who appreciate the quieter side of adventure. It’s an ideal spot for bird watching, peaceful boating, gentle kayaking, leisurely fishing, and tranquil camping.

The park stretches 150 km from the Goolwa Barrage, following the coastline and lagoon south-east towards Kingston. For those travelling between Adelaide and Mount Gambier, or even towards Melbourne,, the Coorong offers a delightful detour. Its accessibility by 2WD vehicles makes it an accessible destination, and allows everyone to experience the serene beauty and rich cultural history of this unique area.

4. Adelaide: Parks of Onkaparinga River

Located within an hour’s drive of Adelaide’s CBD, Onkaparinga River national and recreation parks are hidden gems of the south.

The rugged and spectacular Onkaparinga Gorge could easily be mistaken for the Flinders Ranges, and the peaceful waterways and wetlands of the Onkaparinga River as it nears the sea is a paradise for birdlife and perfect for experiencing by kayak.

5. Eyre Peninsula: Coffin Bay National Park

Coffin Bay National Park is situated at the southern tip of the Eyre Peninsula.

The park offers rugged limestone cliffs, sweeping coastal sand dunes, and an abundance of wildlife. The pristine beaches and the calm waters of Coffin Bay make it a sanctuary for nature enthusiasts.

While four-wheel drivers have long favoured the park for its adventurous trails, there is an abundance of sights accessible to two-wheel drive visitors as well. The park is a hub of activities, from kayaking and windsurfing to snorkeling, swimming, and fishing.

On land, the park offers serene bushwalking trails and bird-watching opportunities. For a unique experience, the Yangie Lookout Walk is a must-try. This short, 20-minute, 1km trail winds through varied vegetation and culminates in a spectacular view from the lookout, offering a panoramic vista of Yangie Bay.

This post was previously published on environment.sa.gov.au under a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStockphoto