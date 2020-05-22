Discover Your Erotic Blueprint

—

Today’s podcast will hopefully bring some excitement and pleasure into your Covid-19 sheltered life. I imagine you could use some of that. I know I could!

When you think back over your relationships, have you ever had a partner you loved, but even so had different sexual styles or desires?

Or have you had a partner with whom sex was hot at first, but faded over time?

Many people think of a fading sex life, the disappearance of the honeymoon phase, as the norm.

But it doesn’t have to be.

When chemistry wears off, couples tend to miss a powerful opportunity to learn more about each other!

Whether because of shame, fear, or just not realizing they can, it’s rare for people to communicate about their sexual preferences. Then resentment builds and the distance grows and this often goes unspoken. This does NOT create a sexually satisfying relationship.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast brings a very important tool for understanding your sexual style, as well as your partner’s (if you have one). Ian Ferguson, along with his Partner Jaiya, teaches about erotic types. They have a typing system called the Erotic Blueprint.

Ian believes that sexual incompatibility is actually a myth and that once you know your type, instead of helplessly watching your sex life fizzle, you can learn how to express what turns you on and off! This leads to more connection, aliveness, and greater sexual pleasure!

In our podcast conversation we discussed:

• What an Erotic Blueprint is and how to know which type you are

• Why sexual incompatibility is a myth and how couples with different blueprints can be sexually satisfied

• How single people can benefit from the Erotic Blueprints and why it’s better to learn this NOW, even without a partner!

• The powerful and underlying stance that acts as a foundation for an exciting sex life

• My Erotic Blueprint type 😉

