Home / Featured Content / Do These 3 Things To Make Him Commit to You! [Video]

Do These 3 Things To Make Him Commit to You! [Video]

I think in general people are worse at committing to anything

by

 

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
if you ask the questions he’ll give you
00:01
the answers most women never ask the
00:03
questions and so they never get the
00:04
truth from a guy if you can go away and
00:06
be strong on your own when you come back
00:09
you can be a better leader for him as
00:11
well if you don’t care about a guy
00:12
you’re far more likely to jump into bed
00:14
with him than a guy you really like and
00:15
you go oh well no i just i didn’t want
00:17
to ruin it with you
00:22
i am really proud of my modern day
00:24
commitment um
00:26
it seems that like people have a really
00:28
hard time committing these days like
00:30
there’s always something better out
00:31
there and i’m sure social media has a
00:33
lot to do with it people comparing their
00:35
lives to others and i know in l.a where
00:37
i live there’s a lot of men have peter
00:39
pan syndrome and they don’t want to grow
00:41
up
00:42
but it makes me weary to get into
00:43
relationship because i feel like
00:46
you know
00:47
people are always kind of worried about
00:48
maybe there’s something better out there
00:50
and and commitment just doesn’t seem to
00:52
be as honored as it used to be and it’s
00:54
causing me some fear into getting into
00:57
relationships and i think i
00:58
i just wanted to get your thoughts on
01:00
that um
01:01
how i can maybe work through some of
01:03
that and be more trusting
01:05
yeah that’s it
01:06
that’s a great two-part question i mean
01:08
firstly i think in general people are
01:09
worse at committing to anything these
01:11
days i think people are worse at
01:12
committing to careers uh i think they’re
01:15
worse at committing to a life path i
01:17
think they’re worse at committing to
01:18
marriage i think we we have uh shorter
01:21
attention spans and
01:23
also we have i think a certain level of
01:25
entitlement these days
01:26
that makes us feel like we’re entitled
01:28
to a job that is amazing and exciting
01:30
the whole time and as soon as it’s not
01:32
we feel like we need to quit and move on
01:33
to something else i think we feel like
01:35
we’re entitled to a relationship that
01:37
isn’t any work that’s supposed to be
01:39
easy and then as soon as it’s not we
01:41
start looking for the next thing
01:43
and not to mention if you live in a
01:44
place like la and people in london or
01:46
new york or many major cities will all
01:48
relate to this you do face a lot of
01:50
people with a lot of different options
01:52
and everything is it’s every in in a
01:55
city like this it’s everything all the
01:57
time
01:59
it’s everything always you can have
02:01
whatever you want any time of day you
02:03
can go out every night of the week there
02:04
are always new people there’s an endless
02:07
stream of them there’s always something
02:09
else going on and that makes it somewhat
02:12
difficult now
02:14
what we have to understand is that there
02:16
are different experiences of life
02:19
there’s the experience for example of
02:22
going out and sleeping with multiple
02:24
people and having a kind of roster of
02:27
people on the go that you enjoy and
02:29
you’re just seeing where that takes you
02:30
and you have all the variety that comes
02:32
with that then you have the experience
02:34
which is being with one person and
02:36
sharing your day with them and
02:38
figure finding out how they are when
02:40
they get home and telling them how you
02:41
are when you get home and you know you
02:43
go and you go and do something with that
02:45
person and you can really relate to them
02:46
because you know them you share your
02:48
news with them and you want to share
02:49
your news because
02:50
they know how hard you worked for that
02:52
promotion that you’re now excited about
02:53
unlike the person you met last week who
02:55
doesn’t care it’s a different experience
02:58
people grow and as they mature or
03:00
hopefully mature not every guy does but
03:02
as they mature they start to have uh
03:05
they value experiences differently some
03:08
people go through their lives and they
03:09
begin to truly value that sense of real
03:11
meaning and connection that comes with
03:13
being with one person other people by
03:15
the way never get to that stage i
03:17
actually i truly believe that that’s the
03:20
minority i think that most people
03:22
actually get to a point where they want
03:24
more meaning in their lives
03:26
that’s
03:26
that’s very good to hear because that’s
03:28
kind of what i was wondering is you know
03:30
how as things have changed you know when
03:32
i think of my parents and the 60s
03:34
whatever it was such a natural thing to
03:36
commit to somebody and that’s what you
03:38
did and now it seems more unnatural to
03:40
do that because you know divorce is
03:42
prevalent in things but i think like
03:44
you’re saying inherently maybe in humans
03:46
like people ultimately do want a quality
03:48
experience and so it just does it’s like
03:50
a maturity thing then it is and and
03:52
here’s here’s where the results get
03:54
skewed because i think that most guys
03:56
will get to a point where they want more
03:58
meaning
03:59
with the minority never wanting more
04:01
meaning or or having some sort of
04:03
problem internally that stops them from
04:05
from accessing that part of themselves
04:07
here’s where the results get skewed
04:10
many guys because of this sense of
04:11
entitlement where we think god before i
04:14
get to a certain age i have to have
04:16
played around enough i have to have
04:17
traveled enough i’ve had to have had a
04:18
ton of adventure i need to have made a
04:20
certain amount of money i need to be in
04:22
a certain place in my status in my
04:23
career they have all of these things
04:25
that they feel like they need to check
04:27
off before they meet the woman that
04:28
they’re going to spend their life with
04:29
and settle down here’s the problem
04:32
despite this sense of entitlement many
04:34
of them never achieve all of those
04:35
things by the time they meet that woman
04:38
right so all of a sudden they’re meeting
04:39
this amazing woman and they think god i
04:41
could marry this woman i could spend my
04:44
life with this woman if only
04:46
i’d been to all those countries i
04:48
already wanted to go to if only i feel
04:50
like i played around enough had enough
04:52
adventure if only i’d already made that
04:54
money that i said i’d make you know i
04:55
said i’d be a millionaire by 30 i’m not
04:57
i need to keep going with that they have
04:59
all of these things that they feel like
05:00
they haven’t done yet when they meet
05:02
that person and all of a sudden they
05:05
find themselves sabotaging a
05:07
relationship not because the
05:08
relationship’s wrong but because they
05:10
feel like they haven’t arrived at that
05:11
place in their life just yet oh that is
05:13
so that is so profound and is i think so
05:16
true
05:18
yeah it’s tough it’s very very tough so
05:20
yes
05:21
here’s the key this the key isn’t about
05:23
trusting more i think i think the idea
05:26
of trust is is actually
05:28
misguided in many cases the onus isn’t
05:31
on you to just trust people blindly
05:34
that’s dumb
05:35
that’s what ends up with you being
05:36
murdered in a dark alley somewhere it’s
05:38
just i just trust everyone right
05:40
you don’t just trust people
05:43
what you do is you
05:44
allow people to earn your trust
05:47
and you give them the chance in the
05:49
first place that’s all it is i’m going
05:51
to allow you to put in that five percent
05:53
of f amount of effort that allows you to
05:55
get five percent of my trust then 10 and
05:58
15 and so on that’s how any relationship
06:00
is built you don’t start with the trust
06:02
you build the trust so any guy that’s
06:05
going to be worthy of you has to show
06:07
that he’s worthy of you by the
06:08
investment that he puts in and by
06:10
showing you that he’s actually
06:11
interested in the same things that
06:12
you’re interested in in terms of a
06:14
relationship that’s going to be built
06:16
over time the easiest thing you can do
06:18
for yourself is to look for guys in the
06:20
right stage of their lives in try
06:21
instead of trying to convert guys in the
06:23
wrong stage of their lives
06:25
so
06:26
it’s so true if you want to find a guy
06:28
in the right stage of his life or you
06:29
want to find out if a guy is in the
06:30
right stage of his life simply ask him
06:32
the right questions when you’re early on
06:35
ask him you know what are you interested
06:37
in in a relationship at this stage in
06:38
your life or do you feel like you still
06:40
have more that you want to get out of
06:41
your system uh if you talk about his
06:43
past relationship why did you break up
06:44
with that person that’ll tell you a lot
06:46
by the way does he talk about it being
06:48
you know he’s the reason that they broke
06:49
up because he wasn’t ready for a
06:51
relationship or is it because of
06:52
something that she was doing and
06:53
therefore he just hadn’t found the right
06:55
person if you ask the questions he’ll
06:57
give you the answers most women never
06:59
ask the questions and so they never get
07:00
the truth from a guy because they don’t
07:02
want to hear it
07:04
so just go and be smart about it i’m i
07:06
you know i you’re going to be fine
07:08
because you’re you’re clearly an
07:09
intelligent person you clearly want the
07:10
result and you’re clearly measured
07:12
you’re not biased you just want to find
07:14
someone great so keep going out there
07:16
keep your chin up and when you talk to
07:18
guys
07:19
measure them based on their investment
07:22
not based on what you want them to be
07:29
i’m going to give you the scenario and i
07:31
know you’ve probably been there before
07:33
you can play it out in the worst
07:35
possible way it starts like this
07:38
one person
07:39
brings up that they have this friend if
07:42
it’s a a woman early on in the
07:44
relationship she’ll be like oh yeah one
07:46
of my one of my guy friends blah blah
07:48
blah
07:50
and one of the immediate things that
07:52
goes through his head is
07:55
well who is this guy friend
07:57
and have you hooked up now this happens
07:59
the other way too of course he’ll get a
08:01
message it’s from jane and you go did
08:04
you
08:05
so is that who is jane is she someone
08:06
that you’ve slept with before or what’s
08:09
what’s going on is she just a friend
08:10
have you always just been friends
08:12
we have this sort of initial insecurity
08:14
and territorial nature that immediately
08:16
makes us question the opposite sex now
08:19
this would be ridiculous if we weren’t
08:21
right a lot of the time
08:23
because of course a lot of the time we
08:25
are right we question someone we go well
08:27
have you ever been with that person and
08:28
we’ll find out oh maybe there was a
08:30
little bit of history there now ladies
08:31
i’m going to be speaking to you in this
08:33
episode because it’s a it’s a
08:36
a guy problem i think even more than a
08:38
woman’s problem that guys get overtly
08:41
territorial in this sense
08:44
you can have for example a woman who
08:46
says and i this actually came up
08:48
recently with a friend of mine she said
08:50
to me this this guy that i’m dating and
08:52
i really like he got really frustrated
08:54
because i i ended up telling a story and
08:57
indirectly it referenced a guy that i
08:59
knew a few months ago and i said you
09:01
know it’s this friend of mine and he
09:02
said well have you hooked up with him
09:04
and she said yes
09:07
now she said i was just being honest and
09:09
i i don’t like lying so i just said yes
09:11
but ever since then he’s had this
09:13
massive problem with it so much so that
09:16
by the way this guy is from chicago he
09:18
now
09:19
he now has an issue with chicago like
09:22
you know when that happens and i you can
09:24
like you could be sitting here listening
09:25
to this episode and thinking that’s
09:27
absurd but i know you’ve done this i
09:30
know that you’ve had someone that you’re
09:31
jealous of that your partner has slept
09:33
with or done something with and they’re
09:35
in another city and you have developed
09:37
this irrational hatred for that city or
09:40
that place it could even be a restaurant
09:42
it could be a part of town it could be
09:44
in some cases it’s a country like you’ve
09:47
dated someone from a country and then
09:49
you just completely fell out of bed with
09:50
that country afterwards you said that’s
09:52
it i’m never going there again screw
09:55
argentina now
09:57
how do you get around this situation
09:59
because it’s tricky you don’t want to
10:01
get into the territory of always lying
10:02
to your partner and saying no nothing
10:04
happened there i have a few tips for
10:06
this firstly i wanna i wanna help you
10:08
understand the male psychology here
10:10
because it’s easy to berate the opposite
10:13
sex for the things that they do their
10:15
bad habits this is one of man’s and i
10:17
mean literally man’s bad habits is that
10:20
we get overly territorial and we develop
10:22
this kind of double standard towards
10:24
women you know oh it would be okay for
10:27
me to have hooked up in the past but you
10:29
hooking up no i don’t like that right
10:31
men develop this double standard towards
10:32
women that’s not okay however
10:35
understanding where it comes from is
10:36
very important before you deal with it
10:39
one of the problems for this is men’s
10:42
unhealthy attachment to women seeming
10:44
pure and innocent and never having been
10:46
with anybody at the same time by the way
10:48
as wanting her to be wildly experienced
10:50
and amazing in the bedroom catch 22
10:52
there but guys do
10:54
go through this all of the time the
10:56
second problem guys have is and this by
10:59
the way ladies you contribute towards
11:01
this one a little bit this is an
11:02
interesting one
11:04
if he’s been courting you
11:07
for the last three weeks because he
11:09
likes you and you like him and he’s been
11:11
taking you on dates and and great
11:14
dinners and these romantic scenarios and
11:16
he’s just now getting to the point of
11:18
sleeping with you
11:20
and then he hears that you hooked up
11:22
with some guy six months ago on a
11:24
one-night stand or someone you’d barely
11:26
seen and he was just sleeping with you
11:28
uh willy-nilly so to speak
11:31
without having to do anything none of
11:32
the fine dining a guy thinks screw this
11:37
what so hang on i
11:39
you you you’re with me right now and it
11:41
took me three weeks to get to this point
11:42
with you and then some guy you don’t
11:44
even care about was able to get this
11:45
from you in one week without even trying
11:48
how is that okay he imagines him
11:50
bragging to his friends about how he
11:52
slept with you and you’re just this
11:53
person he sleeps with whenever he wants
11:55
and here he is spending money on dinners
11:57
taking you out trying to turn you into
11:59
his girlfriend and having a harder time
12:00
than the who didn’t have to do
12:02
anything so that annoys a guy it
12:05
frustrates a guy now women i know where
12:08
you’re coming from this is the backwards
12:10
logic why no the reason i made you wait
12:13
is because i like you
12:15
right how mental is that but it’s the
12:17
truth if you don’t care about a guy
12:19
you’re far more likely to jump into bed
12:20
with him than a guy you really like and
12:22
you go oh well no i just i didn’t want
12:24
to ruin it with you so i made you wait
12:26
that by the way although i understand it
12:28
is not logic that a guy can understand
12:30
he just thinks he’s insignificant that
12:32
he’s not as special as the last guy so
12:35
when this issue comes up understand that
12:37
it both comes from a pig-headed place
12:39
and a wildly insecure place at the same
12:42
time and you have to deal with that with
12:44
a certain level of sensitivity now the
12:46
first thing is do not use his language
12:48
the mistake my friend made is when he
12:50
said did you hook up with him
12:52
she said yes
12:54
in other words all he now hears is i
12:57
hooked up with him
12:59
use your own language instead for
13:01
example you say um
13:03
look it wasn’t hooking up i we saw each
13:06
other for a little while we saw each
13:07
other for a couple of months okay now
13:10
they may be the same thing
13:12
but you’re using your language instead
13:14
of his a guy will always use the most
13:16
self-harming language he can
13:18
because he’s trying to be especially
13:20
when he’s trying to paint a picture
13:21
about you he uses coarse language to
13:24
describe it but if you reiterate that
13:26
language or you just affirm it it’s like
13:28
you’re the one saying it guys will lead
13:30
you into that trap so instead soften the
13:33
language in your own way put it in your
13:36
terms
13:37
second when you talk about it be bored
13:39
of it
13:40
don’t say oh this you know this guy
13:42
don’t look he was an idiot i can’t stand
13:44
him don’t do not start dissing the guy
13:47
from the past or talking badly about him
13:49
all it shows is how much you care how
13:51
much that guy was able to hurt you and
13:53
still is in your head right now be bored
13:56
about it be like look yeah you know we
13:58
saw each other for a little bit it’s so
14:00
done so done i’m so over it uh and
14:04
truthfully i don’t even want to be
14:05
talking about it it bores me
14:07
be bored that’s the best reaction you
14:09
can have to guys from your past is not
14:11
to be angry not to be overly sentimental
14:14
just to be bored of it
14:16
because for a guy in your present that’s
14:18
something that isn’t intimidating to him
14:20
is your boredom but your anger as soon
14:23
as he hears your anger he thinks oh god
14:24
she really liked this guy so be bored of
14:26
it
14:27
use your own language and be a little
14:29
sensitive
14:30
in other words you can say to him look
14:33
truthfully i’m with you now and i care a
14:36
ton about you and you’re my only
14:37
interest and i don’t care about anyone
14:39
i’ve been with in the past that’s not my
14:40
interest right now that’s boring to me
14:42
you’re interesting to me because you’re
14:44
who’s in my life right now and i want to
14:45
put all of my attention on you
14:48
so be sensitive with it guide it in the
14:50
direction you want to go and don’t feel
14:53
like you don’t it doesn’t have to get
14:54
your back up just because he deals with
14:56
it badly and always remember that you
14:58
know kindness goes a long way always
15:00
remember when when the the
15:03
situation is reversed
15:05
you want his sensitivity as well if
15:07
you’re insecure if you’re jealous if
15:09
you’re going through something you also
15:11
want his kindness as well so be kind
15:14
men by the way quick note if you’re
15:16
listening stop shaming you know who
15:19
you are we do it all the time we date
15:21
women we get annoyed with stuff that
15:22
they do that we do the exact same thing
15:25
and it’s because we’re territorial and
15:26
we’re insecure and we have a hard time
15:28
imagining it i get it i’ve been through
15:30
the exact same thing but we gotta get
15:32
over it because if we want someone who’s
15:34
the type of person we actually want
15:35
someone who’s lived someone who’s
15:38
you know up for adventures someone who’s
15:39
exciting and interesting and has lived a
15:41
little guess what those people come with
15:43
a past they’re not clean slate
15:50
what are four of the primary traits that
15:53
men are really looking for in a woman
15:55
now obviously this is subjective
15:57
obviously not every man follows these
16:00
four as their top four but i think this
16:02
is a pretty good stab at it number one
16:05
playfulness playfulness is one of the
16:08
most attractive traits because life is
16:10
hard enough without being with someone
16:12
who is serious all the time someone who
16:15
can be a bit light and fun and dare i
16:17
say goofy is somebody that makes the
16:20
world a little more pleasant to be in so
16:23
we look for that in our partner that
16:24
could be somebody who when a great song
16:27
comes on they start dancing in a funny
16:30
way or in a silly way or in just a cute
16:32
way it could be somebody who when they
16:34
look at you in that moment they say if
16:36
you don’t kiss me right now i’m gonna
16:38
die
16:40
the second one is sexiness
16:44
sexy
16:45
is not somebody who has to be overtly
16:48
sexual it’s somebody who shows their
16:50
sexual side you can show your sexual
16:52
side in a number of ways you can show it
16:54
by moving in a sexy way you can do it by
16:57
showing somebody that you desire them
16:59
that shows you have a sexual side when
17:00
you think somebody is hot when someone’s
17:02
doing something that’s sexy that shows
17:04
your sexy side it can be by a look that
17:06
you give somebody you could give a guy a
17:09
little cheeky look across the table that
17:11
says i’m undressing you right now with
17:13
my eyes and you don’t even know it and
17:15
now he picks up on something but you
17:17
don’t actually have to say that that’s
17:18
what you’re doing when he says what you
17:20
can go what i wasn’t i was just looking
17:22
at you and in that moment there’s some
17:25
tension or you can interpret a look he
17:27
gives you and when he looks at you a
17:29
certain way if it’s sort of manly and
17:31
strong and there’s something seductive
17:33
about it you could look at him and be
17:34
like you can’t look at me like that not
17:36
in public don’t do that that’s bad and
17:39
then look away turn away get him out of
17:41
your sight because it’s too much for you
17:43
just in that moment he feels that sexual
17:45
tension and he sees that you have a
17:47
sexual side number three nurturing the
17:50
person
17:51
who makes you feel
17:53
both loved
17:54
and looked after that’s the person who
17:57
when they see you yawn doesn’t like slap
17:58
you on the arm and say
18:00
i wake up it’s still early it’s the
18:03
person who when you yawn says long day
18:05
babe
18:06
let me come here give me a cuddle let me
18:08
come come nestle under my arm right here
18:13
it’s like that person who’s just sort of
18:15
nice and
18:17
warm
18:18
and has that loving energy everyone
18:19
wants to be looked after a little bit
18:21
don’t they
18:23
just makes the world seem like a better
18:25
place like life is just one big giant
18:29
hug
18:30
now number four is kind of
18:31
counterintuitive
18:33
independence a lot of men when asked if
18:37
they were being honest might say they
18:39
wouldn’t want their woman to have too
18:40
much independence because it scares us
18:43
when you’re independent we get a bit
18:45
insecure because we feel like you’re not
18:47
going to need us anymore but the reality
18:50
is when you are independent when you
18:52
have your own life your own hobbies
18:54
things you enjoy doing things you enjoy
18:56
learning about and you have your own
18:58
strength of mind independent of him
19:01
that’s what keeps him attracted that’s
19:04
what keeps his desire level high it’s
19:06
also by the way what makes him feel like
19:08
he has a great teammate because if you
19:10
can go away and be strong on your own
19:11
when you come back you can be a better
19:14
leader for him as well because when he’s
19:16
in self-doubt mode when he’s worried
19:17
about something when he feels like he’s
19:20
questioning himself or he’s fearful in
19:22
that moment when you’re strong you can
19:24
be like i believe in you babe i know you
19:26
can do this everything is going to be
19:28
okay i’m going to help make sure of it
19:30
you can be a strong teammate when you
19:32
are independent but when you’re not
19:34
independent and all of your worth is
19:35
tied to him or linked to his state of
19:38
mind then you can’t lead when he needs
19:41
someone to be strong when he needs a
19:43
rock now this may sound intimidating but
19:45
you don’t need to be all of these four
19:46
traits at the same time the key is to be
19:50
the right amount of it at the
19:51
appropriate time and if somebody sees
19:53
that over the course of a day or a week
19:55
you can be all of these different parts
19:57
of you they see a multi-faceted human
20:00
being that they never want to let go of
20:02
i really want you to watch this next
20:03
video i think it’s going to make a big
20:05
difference in your life click the link
20:06
here now i know the temptation when a
20:08
date is going well is to drag it out as
20:11
long as possible because you’re enjoying
20:13
being with that person but that’s not
20:15
always productive think of the best
20:17
concert you’ve ever been to it ended on
20:19
a high and we want our dates to do the
20:21
same

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

