Do These Things To Make a Man Fall in Love With You at First Sight

Love is often born from a good first impression. A bad first impression is enough to kill your love in the cradle no matter how good you are.

You know, the opportunity for love is not easy to come by, so we need to seize it tightly.

So how can you make the perfect first impression on the first date and make a guy fall in love with you at first sight? These 4 tips will help you

01 Optimize the overall image as much as possible

When you appear in front of a person, the overall image often gives people the most intuitive feeling at the first time, and this feeling is often conveyed through sight and smell.

So, if you want to make a good impression on the other party the first time, you need to do these things well.

dress

Generally speaking, some clothes that highlight the figure in detail and look gentle or playful and cute will make boys feel bright.

In addition, paired with a pair of stiletto high heels that can instantly change the body and temperament, it can make the other party feel that you exude an elegant temperament and are full of femininity.

No boy would be disgusted by a graceful and beautiful girl.

smile

In addition to clothing, your expression is also an excellent weapon to win the other party’s favor and infect the other party for the first time.

When you meet for the first time, showing your sweet smile will make you more friendly and make the other person feel intimate with you.

smell

Smell has the unique ability to create vivid and emotional memories and to impress people.

So before going out, spray some fresh and elegant perfume on your body, it is also a careful machine that can make boys impressed with you at first sight.

02 Impress him with language

When two people are dating, language communication is essential. Therefore, with good language skills, you can “impress” the other party and win the other party’s favor.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So how do you do it on a first date?

The answer is — well-timed compliments.

When you meet someone, you can give them a simple compliment. So how to compliment each other skillfully and master the art of compliment?

You can use this method:

After meeting, first say to him: Why do you look different from the photos?

Then at this time, the other party will have various doubts in their hearts: Huh? What? Don’t I have a good picture?

But after a short pause, the next thing you say is: You are more handsome than the picture. Or maybe it’s sunnier than it looks in the photo.

After hearing this sentence at this time, the boy must be very happy and think that you are a chatting and interesting girl.

03 Demonstrate confident body language

What kind of body language can make you look insecure and leave a bad impression on the other person?

If your movements are visibly jittery, exaggerated, or fast, others will know that you are nervous and not confident enough.

So how to avoid this situation?

One secret is to try to make your body movements seem slow, reserved, and feminine.

And there is also a very important point, that is, please remember to keep your head up at all times, only a straight posture can make you look more confident and more beautiful.

04 Attract him with eye contact

When you stare directly into someone’s eyes, their body will secrete chemicals such as phenethylamine, which makes people feel like they are in love.

Therefore, when you are dating a guy for the first time, you must increase your eye contact, keep your eyes on his face, and stare reluctantly, which can stimulate the secretion of phenylethylamine in the other party and make the other party ecstatic fan.

(But you should pay special attention here. When looking at each other, please try to make your eyes look gentle and moving, instead of staring at a pair of dead fish eyes.)

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock