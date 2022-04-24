Does Homeschooling Change The Face of Education?

Education is a vital element in the intellectual development of human beings — one of the fundamental bases for the progress of individuals within a society.

Through education, integral and intellectually healthy citizens are built; for these and more reasons, it must be introduced early into the person’s life.

There are two fundamental types of education: moral education and civic education.

Moral education is given within the family environment, usually by the parents and the surrounding community. It directly influences the formation of the person’s adopted perspective on life.

Through moral education, the individual learns how to treat others, how to behave in the face of various life situations, and how to build a balanced life.

Moral education is also the basis of civic education, which is transmitted in an academic environment, where the individual learns more about the things that surround and are beyond them.

They learn more about the constitution as a human being from a scientific and philosophical point of view.

More complex learning is introduced here, as well as the deepening of the language and the various challenges in the course of training.

Traditional Schooling

Without education, the dissemination of knowledge is inhibited; without this knowledge, there is also a limitation of life opportunities, which delays the construction of a successful future.

Education requires effort and dedication; it is a continuous work that continues throughout life, especially in the academic environment; teaching and learning are consistent branches with no end.

The traditional educational system takes place in classrooms, bringing together students of different personalities in large academic institutions, a well-known and disseminated scenario for centuries.

But it’s not the first option for many people — that’s where homeschooling comes in, a different alternative to traditional academic education.

Homeschooling

Homeschooling is an academic proposal done in a home environment where the student is taught at home by his parents, teachers, or private tutors.

Homes schooling was first acknowledged by wealthy families in past decades, who aimed to supervise their children’s education. Perhaps they didn’t like the standard education system or simply because they believed in teaching children in a home environment.

Nowadays, homeschooling is an affordable option, fitting into the family pattern.

Pandemic Has Raised the Demand for Homeschooling

Covid-19 has destroyed many industries except food industries and health care.

In addition, many families’ finances have been hit due to the nationwide lockdown.

With the ever-increasing education expenses, the skeptical families about homeschooling have shifted their focus towards homeschooling and withdrawing children’s names from the schools.

The students and their parents are unimpressed with virtual schooling concerning the sudden change that has affected their ability to learn academics accurately.

Moreover, many families don’t own laptops, thus forcing the students to learn via their mobile phones, which lately have caused them digital eye strain — red eyes, itchy eyes, headaches, dry eyes, and fatigue.

Homeschooling offers almost 50% fewer fees than private or public schools and has grown more diverse due to strong education results than virtual or traditional school learning amid the pandemic.

In addition, many experienced teachers offering to homeschool have successfully maintained discipline among students, offering them one-on-one academic guidance and checking on their psychological changes.

Homeschooling has reduced the risk of attracting the covid-19 virus and has added convenience for children to stay safe at home and learn.

Is Homeschooling Better Than Traditional Schooling?

Academic teaching is generally done on a large scale, in an academically broad student environment, with several sectors, and amid countless characters.

Homeschooling has changed the paradigm of this style of education because it exercises education with more affinity, promoting more student concentration and conserving their moral values.

Homeschooling promotes a healthier academic development since the student is not exposed to pressure environments and ridiculous situations, such as bullying, which harm the student’s academic and personal performance.

In addition to being more flexible, studying at home allows the student to dedicate himself more diligently to learning, going through educational materials faster and more comfortably than students at school.

The other most important thing is that with homeschooling, parents are closer to the academic education process of their children, which contributes to the construction of stronger parental relationships and more encouraged and progressive student performance.

Final Thoughts

Though many have said that parents are ready to send their children back to school, some others say that homeschooling is here to change the face of the education system by offering more knowledge and activities to keep the children engaged.

What are your views on this? I would like to hear in the comments below.

