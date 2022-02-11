Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Dressing Up the Baby for Valentine’s Day

Dressing Up the Baby for Valentine’s Day

My sister, who is 10 years older than me, recently told me a story that really touched me.

by Leave a Comment

Where do you fall? Are you pro- or anti-Valentine’s Day? Does the way it glorifies love with all of its pink and red accouterments make you swoon? Or do you feel it’s a made-up holiday designed to make money and misery? Studies show only about half of Americans celebrate.

Or perhaps your feelings depend on your circumstances. Maybe you fall somewhere in the middle. You have a thing for cinnamon jelly hearts (I do) but don’t think homemade dinner in on Valentine’s Day means your spouse loves you any less (me as well).

But my sister who is 10 years older than me recently told me a story that really touched me. She said she came home from school on February 14 when I was a baby and my mom had dressed me up in a Valentine’s Day dress and tights. She asked my mom if we were going somewhere, but my mom said it was Valentine’s Day so she wanted to dress me up for the day.

To think of my mom of nine children taking the time to buy me a special dress and dressing me up for the day made me feel so loved. And it made me love Valentine’s Day even more. However you spend Valentine’s Day, whether it be with someone you love, doing something you love, or eating a bag of cinnamon hearts, I hope it’s filled with everything you love.

 

Previously Published on catherinelanser.com

Shutterstock image

About Catherine Lanser

Catherine Lanser is a writer from Madison, Wis. She has lived in the Midwest her whole life and writes about life there and growing up as the baby of nine. She recently completed her first full-length memoir about how she learned we are all worth more than our weaknesses, told through the lens of her brain tumor and her father's stroke.

