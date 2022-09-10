Dyscalculia, More Than “Bad at Math” [Video]

By Understood

When does being “bad at math” mean something more? For Lily, a Missouri teen with dyscalculia, math struggles go a lot further than math class. On this episode, we go inside Lily’s world and experience the unexpected challenges that pop up because of her math learning disability. Amanda and Lexi talk with expert Daniel Ansari about why dyscalculia is underdiagnosed. And they hear from parents who called in to share what math challenges are like in their family.

hey init listeners before we get started

today we have a small but important ask

please take our quick survey about who

you are what you like about our show so

far and what you want to hear more of

head to you.org podcast to take a minute

survey really just three minutes that's

you dot org podcast and thanks your

input means so much

hi i'm amanda morin a writer for

understood.org and parent to kids with

learning and attention issues and i'm

lexi walters wright community manager

for understood.org

and we are in it

init is a podcast from understood for

parents on our show we offer support and

practical advice for families whose kids

are struggling with speech and language

executive functioning and other learning

and attention issues

today we're talking about helping our

kids who struggle with math like really

struggle with math

so

sometimes when i'm doing a certain

problem

my brain

it just kind of gets stuck

this is lily she's 13 and she's had a

1:10

hard time with math for as long as she

1:12

can remember

amanda lots of people have a hard time

with math i definitely did as a kid

1:18

and i still clam up the moment i need to

calculate a tip

1:22

i know some adults who feel allergic to

excel documents so you've met me and my

1:26

excel document allergy

right and lots of us have those moments

1:30

that's called math anxiety

but what lily's dealing with is

1:33

different it's a learning disability

often called dyscalculia which you'll

1:37

hear pronounced in a number of different

ways no matter which way you hear it

1:41

pronounced you can sort of still hear

the word calculate in there and

1:44

discalcula at its most basic is about

difficulty with number sense adding

1:49

multiplication and sometimes visual

spatial skills things like where you

1:53

don't know left from right very easily

the thing is compared to something like

1:57

dyslexia dyscalculia is not widely known

so it can leave kids like lily who have

2:03

it feeling dumb yeah

i just kind of thought that i was bad at

2:07

math until i was 12. we're going to hear

more from lily in a bit and from her mom

2:12

tracy but first we asked you what does

calculia looks like in your family and

2:17

here's what you had to say

for my daughter when she was in

2:23

elementary school she really struggled

with reading the clock

2:27

being

on time for her classroom

2:31

um

adding and subtracting is super

2:33

difficult and then math homework took

hours and hours and caused a lot of

2:37

anxiety

long division

2:40

that was literally a nightmare

she just could not handle

2:47

keeping track of every step and where to

put

2:51

each and every one of the numbers

a bigger

2:55

trigger for us in noticing something was

wrong though was his inability to

3:00

connect with the idea of time and the

passage of time for him everything was

3:06

now

the idea of tomorrow or yesterday really

3:10

didn't register for him at all and when

you started talking about

3:15

longer spans of time like weeks or

months

3:18

he was just completely bewildered by

that

3:21

once he started kindergarten he also

really struggled with the idea of money

3:26

and while other kids were picking up the

idea of

3:30

penny dime quarter and nickel

he couldn't associate

3:35

the different values with those coins in

any way

3:39

so as we're hearing lexi discalcula can

3:46

play out in many ways yeah this sounds

like a very complicated topic it really

3:51

is and it's not exactly my specialty so

we're turning to someone else to help us

3:55

really get a grasp of what it's all

about first i have to ask your

3:59

professional opinion

is it

4:02

discalculia

discalculia what do you say

4:06

i say developmental dyscalculia but

you know

4:11

people vary in the way they pronounce it

yeah

4:14

daniel ansari is a professor of

psychology and education at the

4:18

university of western ontario in canada

he studies how children develop

4:22

numerical and mathematical skills and

why for some children it can be such a

4:26

struggle

daniel says there are other names for

4:29

dyscalculia like math learning

disability or mathematics disorder

4:34

i think they can be used pretty much

interchangeably

4:38

because they point to the same thing i

find this calcula

4:42

useful because we hear so much about

dyslexia and the the contrast to

4:48

dyslexia helps i think

some people to better understand what it

4:52

is

and and how would you explain

4:55

dyscalculia to someone who’s never heard

of it before

4:59

i would say dyscalculia is a

severe difficulty in acquiring basic

5:06

numerical and mathematical skills being

able to

5:10

judge which of two numbers is

numerically larger

5:14

they will also have great difficulties

in learning their math facts

5:19

daniel says that long after their peers

have figured out which two numbers add

5:23

up to 10

and they can do simple calculations in

5:26

their head kids with dyscalculia may

still be counting on their fingers

5:31

and sure that makes math class tricky

but dyscalculia doesn’t just shut off

5:36

when kids walk in the door from school

i guess i’ll just make my grilled cheese

5:40

cool let’s do it that’s 13 year old lily

again she lives in kansas city missouri

5:45

she has an older sister a younger

brother and a pet guinea pig fezzy who’s

5:50

named after fezic from the princess

bride

5:52

lily and her mom said it was okay to

come to her house to see what discalcula

5:56

looks like for her it comes up when

she’s doing her math homework but also

6:00

when she’s trying to make lunch for the

family i have to put the butter in here

6:04

and melt it in the microwave so it

doesn’t take forever

6:08

when you’re making a grilled cheese

sandwich you’re probably not thinking

6:11

about all the steps it requires but for

people with discalcula going through a

6:15

long sequence of steps in a row can be a

real challenge first you have to do this

6:19

then you have to do this and it just

kind of makes my brain tired lily was

6:22

diagnosed with dyscalculia two years ago

before that she just knew that math was

6:27

really hard for her which was confusing

because reading and writing have always

6:31

come easily to her i can read like a 300

page book in less than a day

6:37

but lily’s math troubles go back as far

as first grade so

6:42

a really long time ago when i was having

trouble with even addition

6:45

it just took so long just

takes longer for my brain to calculate

6:50

things

she understands that about herself now

6:53

but when she was younger those math

struggles made her really upset i would

6:57

usually cry about it because that’s what

i do

7:03

yeah and i

i yell

7:06

because i was just so mad that i

couldn’t get it right

7:10

and then i’d

kind of start thinking about like oh

7:14

other people can do this so why can’t i

she would say things to me

7:19

um those times when she was upset that’s

tracy lily’s mom

7:25

and i won’t repeat them because they’re

not true but just really down on herself

7:29

and

that

7:31

no mom wants to hear her daughter

who’s you know at that point you know 10

7:36

11 to have that

view of herself you know it was starting

7:41

to

go into all areas and i didn’t want her

7:44

to think that just because

there’s a struggle in one area that

7:48

means that she’s an awful person

all this was hard on tracy too i can

7:53

remember one instance where she brought

home

7:57

a math paper and it was you know she had

gotten like half of them wrong

8:02

i i just felt so deflated because 45

minutes a night were spending on math

8:06

and i just thought oh my gosh you know

and then

8:10

getting

the next chapter’s homework and i’m like

8:13

wait a minute we’re not getting it and

i kind of thought what is this going to

8:18

look like in two or three years

tracy had studied to become an

8:23

elementary school teacher and while it

was never her plan to homeschool lily

8:27

she and her husband decided that might

be best so now tracy was the one trying

8:31

to teach lily math but no matter how

hard they worked on it it didn’t seem to

8:35

be getting any easier i just kept

telling myself

8:39

i haven’t found the right curriculum yet

so we would start with something that

8:45

was new and i would get really really

excited like we are going to get through

8:49

this hurdle the answer is going to be in

the curriculum and then after a couple

8:54

months we’re still stuck in the same

in the same place and i think both of us

9:00

were

kind of feeling we would get very

9:04

emotional

um not just with each other but i know i

9:09

would cry and worry about you know are

we ever what’s this going to be like for

9:12

her you know as she’s an adult because

that’s what moms do we always go to that

9:16

place

so

9:18

you know it just felt like you know

august rolls around every year and i’d

9:22

have hope and then by october

that feeling would in my gut would sing

9:27

you know i would just think oh gosh here

we go again

9:31

even though she’s an educator tracy had

never heard of dyscalculia she says she

9:36

came across it while reading up on

dyslexia online and then i went down the

9:40

rabbit hole so it was all new to me

for lily discovering there was such a

9:45

thing as a math disorder was a big deal

it was

9:48

a relief knowing that there was really

nothing

9:52

wrong

and that i just needed to learn

9:54

differently

like

9:56

i had always worried that like once i

got to adulthood like

10:01

i wouldn’t be able to do things because

i was so bad at math lily started

10:04

working with an educational therapist a

specialist who’s trained in working with

10:08

kids with learning and attention issues

together they figured out techniques to

10:12

make math easier and more accessible for

her once i started going to mrs

10:17

mccormick’s

and i started figuring things out i

10:20

realized that with more work i could go

into a store and be like hey 20 off this

10:26

means i can get this for so much

and not have to think about it so much

10:31

daniel can you talk a little bit about

10:36

some of those methods that can help

children learn math

10:40

yeah i mean there’s no proven method for

you know

10:45

for helping somebody with developmental

dyscalculia but i think it’s good

10:49

educational principles that run across

different educational subjects such as

10:54

giving students a struggle more time

repeating things more often providing

11:00

them with opportunities to strengthen

their basic understanding of numbers

11:04

making sure that they understand that

for example the arabic numeral five uh

11:08

represents all possible sets of five

objects that’s quite an abstract thing

11:13

to understand and may take children with

math difficulties more time to learn so

11:18

like five means five cookies and five

blocks and five more minutes and so five

11:23

means five right exactly

11:27

tracy tells us they’ve found some really

11:32

effective ways to work with lily on math

so one of the things that we found was

11:39

when she was first tackling things like

multiplication that

11:43

what worked best for her

was to have some manipulatives so that

11:48

she could touch it move it around wait

amanda what are manipulatives

11:54

so manipulatives are when you use

objects that you can move around in

11:57

order to connect those abstract ideas of

groups sets or patterns to visuals so

12:01

you can actually see and well manipulate

the numbers got it and a dry erase board

12:07

worked wonders for calculations and we

still use that because

12:12

erasing is really fast and it’s not so

labor intensive when you make a mistake

12:18

and that’s kind of what it’s okay to

make a mistake it’s okay to struggle so

12:22

we just wipe it away and start fresh

so here’s one game lily learned to work

12:28

on visual spatial skills

on a chalkboard tracy draws a figure

12:32

eight it’s not too

wonky is it

12:36

no it looks fine okay then lily starts

tracing over it left right

12:41

ready begin as she traces left she has

to say left as she traces right she says

12:46

right and then her mom starts firing off

questions math questions or something

12:51

else related to numbers when’s your

birthday right march 21st

12:56

left when it’s my birthday right

i think it’s may 9th left

13:02

sorry is it may 7th yes okay sorry

it’s that combination of keeping

13:08

multiple things in her working memory

that she’s developing there

13:11

some of that’s a muscle memory thing

where lily is learning to recognize the

13:14

feeling of going left with where left is

and the feeling of going right with

13:18

where right is but some of it’s about

being able to access that information

13:22

quickly while there are other things

going on in the background so for

13:25

example if she were going to start

driving she’d need to be able to listen

13:29

to the gps and know right and left

automatically

13:32

that’s the kind of thing this is

starting to work on for her

13:35

another thing they do to help lily is to

put lots of number related information

13:39

around the house see that up there it’s

on our chalkboard we have all of the

13:43

squared numbers 1 times 1 equals 1 2

times 2 equals four to give her an

13:49

anchor um so if she’s got six times

eight

13:52

and she’s stuck and she can’t remember

she has six times six to go off of and

13:58

then she can

do the math from there she has a

14:02

multiplication chart too

it’s the multiplication table 1 through

14:07

12. and i give that to her anytime that

she needs it

14:12

just the more she

can see them visually the better it’s

14:16

gonna stick in her head

lily has made incredible progress in the

14:21

last two years but some things are still

hard for her like going to the store

14:26

so

i’m kind of trying to work on that and

14:30

sometimes

i think it’s more of a

14:34

i don’t know

fear of social issue but

14:39

paying is a little hard for me

yeah so the store is kind of

14:44

one of the main places

one of the things that i notice is

14:49

when there’s a lot of people and she’s

in line

14:52

that’s kind of

off-putting for her you know the stress

14:56

of oh my gosh i have to do this and i

have to do it fast

15:00

she doesn’t want them to get mad at her

so i’ve noticed that

now that my daughter is a teenager

15:16

dyscalculia

looks a lot different

15:19

the things we struggle with are

helping her manage her money so her

15:24

wallet is a complete disaster there’s

bunches of dollars rolled up in it

15:28

there’s too much change in there um

because she struggles with continuing to

15:32

add and subtract money as well as to

identify what the money denominations

15:37

really are

the driving a lot of times he would get

15:41

lost and that is a huge anxiety issue

because he would not know where he was

15:46

because he would try to follow

somebody’s directions of turning right

15:49

or left

so i would teach him to look for

15:52

landmarks so that we when he would call

us

15:56

and he was upset didn’t know where he

was it was mislocated so we could

15:59

determine his location the gps find me

apps that we can put on our smartphones

16:05

for tracking are really useful for that

too

16:08

that’s it thank you

is there any advice that you would give

16:18

to parents who are

just learning that their child has

16:22

dyscalculia or going through some of

what you guys have gone through that’s

16:26

andrea the reporter we sent to spend

some time with tracy and lily

16:30

i would just say um

to

16:33

you know not

worry

16:36

so much

about

16:38

if your child is working at whatever

grade level they’re supposed to be in um

16:45

really it’s just important to have the

master

16:49

number sense and those things that are

their struggle and i know it’s really

16:54

hard to do that because that’s just not

how

16:59

you know that’s not how we operate

with school but

17:04

it’s just so important to meet them

where they’re at and to work on the

17:07

things that um

they’re struggling with so that they can

17:11

overcome those so that they’re not

always a struggle um and just to be

17:16

patient and trust the process

why isn’t it more well known why aren’t

17:26

math issues sort of more widely

discussed the way dyslexia is

17:31

i think at least in the west um we have

a tolerance for being bad at math it’s

17:38

it’s not something that people feel

shy about admitting i often you know

17:44

when i meet new people and they ask me

what i do and i tell them you know i do

17:48

research into math learning

difficulties like oh my god i wish i’d

17:52

met you when uh when i was young i think

we have this conception that math

17:57

doesn’t sometimes doesn’t matter we can

always use our smartphone or our

18:00

calculator

but how do we use it in everyday life

18:04

we use numbers all the time without

actually thinking about the fact that

18:08

we’re using numerical information just

think about waking up in the morning and

18:13

let’s say you open your computer or you

look at your smartphone and you look at

18:16

your favorite news site you’re

immediately processing numerical

18:21

information

you go to your office you look at your

18:24

bank statement you’re trying to

understand the transactions you’re

18:27

trying to understand how

it is that you’ve got this balance

18:31

and you’re trying to add up

the different expenditures and and

18:35

things that came into your account again

you need numerical information

so amanda imagine say 10 or 15 years

18:47

from now that dyscalculia is as well

known and as readily diagnosed as

18:52

dyslexia is

that could really bring about a profound

18:56

shift in how parents and educators

respond to students with math disorders

19:02

totally and you know we’re still getting

there with dyslexia and adhd

19:07

if we get there with discalcula it would

probably also bring about a profound

19:10

shift in how those students think about

themselves

19:13

according to tracy that seems to be the

case with lily i know her therapist and

19:17

i always say

you can’t say you’re bad at math anymore

19:21

you can say it’s a challenge and that

you work harder at it than some people

19:26

we try to say that repeatedly to her so

that that internal dialogue changes and

19:31

so when she does come against the

struggle again with math to not have

19:36

that initial reaction of oh i’m really

bad at this to just stop and say

19:41

this is hard i need to fall back on you

know the strategies that i use in order

19:47

to figure this out

as her sense of her abilities has

19:51

shifted lily’s gotten more confident in

other areas too

19:54

like cooking in fact she’s become

something of a grilled cheese expert

19:59

it usually takes less time to cook on

the other side than it does the first

20:03

side because the pan’s already hot and

all that

20:06

so yeah it should probably only be about

three more minutes

20:10

and she offers these words of wisdom

which i fully support if you use a lot

20:14

of butter

it’s better

20:17

like that’s the secret to a good grilled

cheese butter

20:20

