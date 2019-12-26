Easiest Way to Get Me Doing Something is by Giving Me Food

Being a foodie has its weakness. I’m easily tempted by food. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cheap $2 chicken rice or $6 for yoghurt, I’ll (90%) always say yes to it.

The only time I would say no if it’s pork or something with a lot of herbs.

I’m so easily moved by food, it’s frustrating

There was a time in my childhood when my dad upset me to the point I swore not to talk to him again. I locked myself in the room and try not to make any eye contact with anyone.

At night, he came back with a bar of chocolate. AND I CAVED.

Food is pretty much the reason why I didn’t have a rebellious phase.

My mind says no but every other part of me says yes

Just today, my brother asked me to follow him to a “one month” a year bazaar. Initially, I didn’t want to go because I could be spending my time writing or watching Netflix.

So, I rejected his offer. I think I gave him 5 different excuses… until he said he’ll buy me food — any food I want. To that, I said yes in a heartbeat.

In a city where everything is expensive, who would say no to free food?

I didn’t have to think twice about it. Tonight, we feast!

It’s called, “Living Smart”

As I said, it’s expensive to live in Singapore. So, any chance the universe rewards me with food, I’ll gladly accept it.

Someone once said, “When you open yourself to receive, you’ll receive more in life”.

Okay, that’s not the actual quote but it has the same meaning.

But don’t just receive without giving something back. Whenever you have a little extra, try to give back to someone else who’s in need.

Food can also be a motivator

Food isn’t always my motivator but it is to some people. Food could be the reason why someone is willing to work hard. It’s a reward for a hard day’s work. And that’s fine too.

When I told my friend that I wanted to travel and experience the various culture, her response was, “I want to try their food”.

Some people live their lives to try new experiences. Some people do it to try new food.

Now, my question is… Am I the only one who gets easily moved by free food?

