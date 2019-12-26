Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Easiest Way to Get Me Doing Something is by Giving Me Food

Easiest Way to Get Me Doing Something is by Giving Me Food

I’m such a sucker for free food.

by Leave a Comment

Being a foodie has its weakness. I’m easily tempted by food. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cheap $2 chicken rice or $6 for yoghurt, I’ll (90%) always say yes to it.

The only time I would say no if it’s pork or something with a lot of herbs.

I’m so easily moved by food, it’s frustrating

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

At night, he came back with a bar of chocolate. AND I CAVED.

Food is pretty much the reason why I didn’t have a rebellious phase.

My mind says no but every other part of me says yes

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, I rejected his offer. I think I gave him 5 different excuses… until he said he’ll buy me food — any food I want. To that, I said yes in a heartbeat.

Credit: thesmartlocal.com

In a city where everything is expensive, who would say no to free food?

I didn’t have to think twice about it. Tonight, we feast!

It’s called, “Living Smart”

Someone once said, “When you open yourself to receive, you’ll receive more in life”.

Okay, that’s not the actual quote but it has the same meaning.

But don’t just receive without giving something back. Whenever you have a little extra, try to give back to someone else who’s in need.

Food can also be a motivator

When I told my friend that I wanted to travel and experience the various culture, her response was, “I want to try their food”.

Some people live their lives to try new experiences. Some people do it to try new food.

Now, my question is… Am I the only one who gets easily moved by free food?

This post was previously published on One Table, One World and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Unsplash

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Athirah Syamimi

Editor of Life Your Life Network. Athirah spends her time writing about the things that make us better humans and live our lives to the fullest.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.