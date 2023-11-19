Ecosocialist Bookshelf, Autumn 2023

By Ian Angus

Climate and Capitalism editor Ian Angus presents new books on Cuba’s degrowth, viruses, Bluefin tuna, small farm solutions, capitalism, slavery and poverty.

* * *

The Low-Carbon Contradiction: Energy Transition, Geopolitics and the Infrastructural State in Cuba

By Gustav Cederlöv

University of California Press, 2023

When the Soviet Union collapsed, Cuba lost 86% of its oil supply, and was plunged into a severe energy crisis. In response, the country developed a low-carbon economy based on economic and social reform rather than technology. Cederlöv examines this period of rapid low-carbon energy transition, which many have described as a miracle and a successful case of degrowth.

Viruses — A Natural History

By Marilyn J. Roossinck

Princeton University Press, 2023

Viruses exist in and on everything, everywhere. Rapidly evolving, they are highly opportunistic and relentlessly efficient. While some cause disease, others protect their hosts from other microbes, or enable hosts to function in otherwise impossible ways. Roossinck has written a comprehensive and richly illustrated introduction to viruses that reveals their true nature. Writing in nontechnical and easy-to-follow language, she examines their diversity, behaviours, life cycles, and much more.

Kings of Their Own Ocean: Tuna, Obsession and the Future of Our Seas

By Karen Pinchin

Penguin Random House, 2023

The Bluefin tuna’s precise vision and powerful speed were the culmination of millions of years of evolution, but they are no match for the increasingly industrial capabilities of global fishing fleets. This investigative account combines science, business, crime and environmental justice to tell the story of this often overlooked and seriously endangered animal, and the inadequate attempts to prevent mass slaughter in the world’s oceans.

Saying No to a Farm-Free Future: The Case for an Ecological Food System and Against Manufactured Foods

By Chris Smaje

Chelsea Green, 2023

An important and controversial defense of small-scale farming and a robust critique of ecomodernist solutions to the growing agricultural crisis. In his award-winning book Regenesis, George Monbiot argued that saving the world requires far fewer farms and widespread adoption of factory-produced foods. Chris Smaje argues that the proposed techno-solutions just won’t work, and advocates a low-carbon agrarian localism that puts power in the hands of local communities, not high-tech corporations.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Slavery, Capitalism and the Industrial Revolution

By Maxine Berg & Pat Hudson

Polity Press, 2023

Acknowledging Britain’s role in slavery is not just about toppling statues and renaming streets. The forces set in motion by the slave and plantation trades seeped into almost every aspect of the economy and society. Berg and Hudson document in revealing detail the role of slavery in the making of Britain’s industrial revolution.

Scoundrels and Shirkers: Capitalism and Poverty in Britain

By Jim Silver

Fernwood Publishing, 2023

Silver exposes the evolution of capitalism from its origins in the long transition from feudalism to neoliberalism, arguing that poverty has always been an inevitable consequence of its unending search for profits. Rather than solving poverty, official policies have been geared to manage and control the poor, to prevent them from starving or rebelling. A real solution will require massive social movements that can fight to deeply disrupt the system.

—

Republished with permission from GreenLeft

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: unsplash