Emerging from Your COVID-19 Chrysalis

The Coronavirus is now a part of our environment and nature. It has invaded our way of life in ways that few could have predicted. This is true of other natural disasters and catastrophes like tornados, tsunamis, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, or volcanic eruptions.

While each of these disasters can be seen or heard, the Coronavirus cannot be seen nor heard. It is a silent disaster that is decimating a significant segment of the global population. It is wreaking havoc on the natural balance that would otherwise be present.

In addition to these natural disasters, there are also natural phenomenons that leave many of us in awe. One such phenomenon is the life cycle of the butterfly. The five stages of the cycle, each play a significant role in the creation of the most beautiful flying insect on Earth.

The four phases in the life cycle of a butterfly have an important message to share, which can be used in understanding how nature supports us all. The same nature that creates disasters, creates transformations.

The adult female butterfly starts the four cycles of life by laying her eggs on a leaf. The eggs are usually laid on the underside of a leaf, giving them some protection from predators.

The eggs represent new life and beginnings.

When the eggs open, the caterpillar emerges and eats the leaf it was laid on. Caterpillars must east eat in order to grow and become stronger. As they grow, they shed their skin. They may molt several times while they grow bigger.

The caterpillar represents new birth along with being gentle and quiet.

The second phase in the life cycle for a butterfly is the chrysalis which is the hard outer shell that protects the caterpillar. The silk strands woven around the caterpillar are the actual cocoon, which allows the caterpillar to transform into a butterfly.

The chrysalis represents protection and shielding.

The fourth and final phase of the life cycle is when the butterfly exits its chrysalis ready to literally spread its wings. The metamorphosis is complete when the mature female butterfly flies away in search of a leaf to lay her eggs on.

The butterfly represents change, transformation, and hope.

Many people, who are currently in quarantine for the Coronavirus, might be able to identify with the phases of the life cycle of the butterfly and what each one represents.

Given the egg represents new life and beginnings, everyone who is in under a stay at home order might very well be setting the intentions for a new life. That new life will come when the quarantine orders have been lifted and people can resume normal life activities.

The caterpillar phase represents new birth and is synonymous with everyone being freed from their shelter in place locations. When many people start to emerge from their homes, they will do so with some new characteristics and insights.

The chrysalis mirrors the protective best practices that millions of people are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Physical distancing is a form of self-protection. The shields being worn by those on the front lines of this health crisis are them from the airborne predator. For now, our homes are our cocoons keeping us safe from outside threats.

The butterfly that exits its chrysalis, is like those people who will eventually walk out of their homes and back into their neighborhoods and cities. The massive exit of millions of people, all at one time, will create a wave effect, that might very well be felt around the globe.

The fact of the matter is that we live with natural disasters and phenomenons throughout our lives, some are life-threatening while others are life-giving.

The comfort people can take in challenging times, is usually as close as a glance at nature. Natural disasters occur without much advance notice, so we feel powerless and out of control in the midst of them. They are always followed by rebirth.

The lesson of the caterpillar and the butterfly reinforces that from this something good may come. The caterpillar has no idea what is ahead of it while in the chrysalis, much like people who are currently in lockdown at home.

When the caterpillar exits the chrysalis, it is a perfect manifestation a natural phenomenon. When people focus on the phases in a natural cycle, along with the over-arching process, they are more likely to find peace in their experience.

During this time of being physically distanced from others, find ways in which to connect to the natural beauty that surrounds you. Look up at the sky during the day or at night, plant your feet in the grass better yet, lay down on the grass and look up at the sky. Smell the fresh air that comes with each new day or better yet, smell the flowers that are blooming in your garden.

Find the better yets in your isolation experience.

