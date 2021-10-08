Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Empowering Your Kids in a Changing World

Empowering Your Kids in a Changing World

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

The world is changing and fast! As a parent, brother, uncle or mentor to a young person, you are likely not as prepared to guide a kid into the future as you thought you’d be.

It’s not your fault! How could you keep up with the exponential growth and unraveling of the world as we know it? It has been a wild couple of years and most of us could use some help!

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Matt Barnes, is someone who has answers. He is the father of three amazing teens who were educated in traditional, hybrid, micro, and self-directed learning models. He brings POWERFUL WISDOM in the field of education and parenting and from 25 years of experience, running an $18m hospital department, distributing $500m in philanthropy, leading an education reform nonprofit, serving on nine educational boards and coaching thousands of parents to “WIN” The Education Game.

In this episode, we discussed:

  • The 3 types of communication that are most important for kids to learn
  • The role of dad and how it is changing because of technology and the state of the world
  • What it takes for your child to become the curious, autonomous, high-agency learner the future will require
  • Matt’s Education Game and how to educate kids while also educating yourself
  • Matt’s book: Elon’s Kids and Yours: A Disruptive Education Playbook for Non-Billionaire Parents

Matt’s wisdom hit me in the heart and has already impacted my relationship with and how I educate my kid!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Links:

Connect with Matt Barnes

http://www.theeducationgame.com/

Connect with Shana James

Website: shanajamescoaching.com/3ways

Curious what you’d need to become a better leader and lover? Take the quiz

For Women: Modern dating doesn’t have to be a nightmare for women

Bio:

Over 25 years, Matt has run an $18m hospital department, distributed $500m in philanthropy, led an education reform nonprofit, served on nine educational boards from pre-K to selective public university, and coached thousands of parents how to “WIN” The Education Game.

He is the father of three amazing teens who were educated in traditional, hybrid, micro, and self-directed learning models and his book titled Elon’s Kids vs Yours: A Disruptive Learning Plan for Non-Billionaire Parents will be released in December 2021.

 

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com

 

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x