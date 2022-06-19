We were my parents’ guests. They devised the agenda, kept us on schedule and provided a running narrative as to points of interest. My first wife and I were tasked with little aside from demonstrations of engagement, made manifest by expressions of healthy curiosity and generous portions of appreciation for all the gracious efforts on display.

But, somehow, I managed to come up short.

After lunch in the small cafeteria of a Nevada State Park, in response to my perfunctory offer to pay the bill, Dad rolled his eyes. “I got it” he said, crossing to the register, leaving the women and me to gather our things for the next leg of the journey.

Twenty minutes into the desert I thought to capture an image of this challenging landscape. I knew there was life out there and that its scarcity was proof of its profundity. I hoped the Minolta, a Christmas gift from my then-in-laws, might gift me now with the vision of Georgia O’Keefe, a revelation of meaning or beauty or, save such ecstasies, at least provide some depth and nuance to this monotonous void. Self-aware enough, even then, to know that both the monotony and the void were projected features of my own inner landscape, I scanned the backseat and floor for the blue camera bag.

“Where is—”

Dad’s eyes in the rearview mirror. Furrowed brow.

“What?” Mom turned around and joined the scanning.

“I must have left it at the table— “

“The camera?” Applying the brakes firmly Dad stopped on the shoulder.

“I must have—I don’t know how I missed it when we were leaving.”

“Are you sure you didn’t put it—somewhere?” His voice may have reflected a multitude of unhappy emotions but all I heard was exasperation edging into fury.

“It’s alright, dear.”

“Not really, Mom” I said thinking she was reassuring me, before seeing her hand on my father’s shoulder.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“I’m really sorry.”

Asserting that she should have seen the camera at the table herself, my wife attempted to deflect.

But I had been carrying it. It was the only thing I had to do.

My first communion ring, baseball gloves, bats, balls and caps, bicycles, homework, tests, woolen hats, gloves, puzzle pieces, followed eventually by house keys, cars in parking lots, tickets, jobs, wallets, my patience, my nerve, my way, my faith, my friends, my house, my wife…all things lost. Misplaced, mishandled, or just missed.

The signal went on and my father looked over his left shoulder to make a U-turn across the four-lane highway. I leaned away so as not to obscure his view, evoking that seven-year-old escaping his threatened swat for acting out in the backseat.

The car swung around and, in search of what I had lost, we headed back from whence we came.

The guided tour was silenced. My wife held my hand and we all looked out windows, praying, I imagine, for a kindly tourist to find my camera and turn it over to a trustworthy waitress who would deliver it to the stalwart manager who would stand guard over it pending our return.

While I prayed for that holy cafeteria trinity, my gut knew it far more likely that we would be greeted by blank stares, a well-intended perusal of the establishment’s lost-and-found carboard box, and the empty, hopeless offer to “take your number and call if it turns up.”

My mother whispered or gestured, attempting a surreptitious calming of her husband. This was standard operating procedure. My mother was the family fire department: responding fast and hard to douse any emotional flame, often leaving in her wake more damage than seemed (at least in the aftermath) likely to have been caused by the fire she had extinguished. Her good intentions were never questioned, but her interventions were rarely welcome, leaving, as they often did, raw wounds stripped of protective layers and exposed to the elements, vulnerable to commentary, exploratory poking, and merciless observation.

My father and I preferred to smother our smoldering emotions.

Sitting directly behind the driver’s seat I could only see Dad through the rearview, but I had a clear view of my mother. Fragments of whispers, captured despite the constant hum of the air conditioner, combined with Mom’s facial expressions, as subtle as a Parisian street mime, communicated all I needed to know: Dad was concerned we might run out of gas.

I have run out of gas on multiple occasions. On my way to a friend’s wedding, on Christmas Eve in a snowstorm, on parkways, highways and side streets, in cities, suburbs and rural communities. I have owned as many as five gas cans at one time because I kept having to buy one from the nearest pumping station. I have driven long distances on E more times than I care to recall.

My father never ran out of gas. He seemed to check the gas gauge with a regularity that most drivers reserve to check for the presence of children while navigating an automobile through a playground during recess.

In all fairness, Dad had a considerable problem with anxiety. He suffered with it most of his life, though he never spoke directly with me about its impact. Anxiety tends to make getting vulnerable with others much more difficult.

So, I bore the impression that his outbursts were perfectly reasonable reactions to my careless, pathetic, cavalier, uncoordinated, ill-conceived ways of moving through the world. He was right: I should take better care of my things, think before I act, work harder, listen more carefully, do what I am told, pay attention, look both ways, slow down, hurry up and stop daydreaming.

And because he was right, I would pass all these messages on to my son with the same irrational passion and certainty, but without the excuse of a diagnosable anxiety condition.

***

At 18-years-old my son asked me why I had become enraged and knocked a plastic bottle of water out of his hand while playing a round of miniature golf on vacation several years earlier. We stood under scaffolding outside the apartment building where I resided in the aftermath of separation from his mother. To reassure him that his father was not a raving maniac, I stammered and strained to recall and explain the reasoning behind that violent outburst. I remembered how hot it was that day and how I was struggling to regulate, not my own emotions or impulses, but his and those of his mother. The image was of them frantically buying and guzzling one bottle of water after the next. They appeared out of control, undisciplined and at the mercy of these greedy refreshment vendors who were swindling our fortune from us, a $1.25 at a time.

As bits and pieces of this madness sputtered from my mouth, I knew I was failing. My son was being so brave, asking me a hard question that had plagued him, expressing a perfectly honest mixture of confusion, anger and hurt, and not flinching, excusing me or changing the topic as I grew visibly uncomfortable. I couldn’t have been prouder of him.

And I couldn’t feel more guilty for giving the impression that he was in some way responsible for my fears and my desperate attempts to control them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I tried to tell my son that it was not his fault and that my reactions were inexcusable and unjustified. Sometimes we are just crazy and the people around us pay the price.

***

I glanced over my father’s shoulder at the gas gauge to confirm my suspicion: the tank was three quarters full.

I was outraged that Dad was making me feel worse than I already felt about this mistake. I felt like a foolish, careless child and I knew he was angry at me for being such a disappointment. I knew he was wondering what he had done wrong as a father and was frustrated that so much of his parenting had gone to waste.

I wanted him to say it. To turn around and yell at me the old familiar refrains:

How could you be so careless?

What were you thinking?

Anything but the silence and the torturous focus on his ridiculous and embarrassing concern about running out of gas in the middle of the desert! Couldn’t we just talk about what was really wrong?

Me.

***

In the last weeks of his life, we sat together on the edge of his bed. Dad had awakened, planted his stocking feet on the carpeted floor and stopped.

“How you doing, Dad?” I asked, gently.

Lung cancer had taken his strength, will, and much of his personality. It left little more than depletion and fear. The medication held a remarkable amount of the pain at bay from consciousness. Where does it go?

He was sitting hunched over, head down with eyes seemingly focused on the wall in front of him. His hands clung to the mattress on either side of his legs, as if he had not been retired for twenty years and was preparing to pull himself up and head out to work one more late-night shift. Wishing that the only thing stopping him was weariness. He had learned to overcome weariness long ago. This was harder.

“You okay?” We ask questions sometimes to distract from the terror, facing finality, the other edge upon which we sat.

He glanced at me, sideways, seemingly annoyed. If only he’d had the energy for sarcasm! I would have loved a miraculous “Yeah, I’m great.” I wanted to say it for him.

But this was not about me.

With a gesture to his bare, caved chest, loose skin and legs, unable to hold his miniscule weight, Dad said, with a voice of piercing heartbreak and disgust, “Look at me.”

I did look at him and in so doing found enough breath, heart and presence of mind to actually see my father through my own adult eyes, not through the myopic prism of childhood need. Words came forth, words I could be proud of then and content with now, words that communicated my love and my respect for him and everything he had always been to me.

Best of all, I said many of the right things, he seemed to hear little of it, was effectively comforted by none of it, and I have managed to cherish those moments ever since.

***

The ride back to the state park cafeteria was silent.

“Look at me,” in hindsight, seems to summarize the male preoccupation at the time. My mother and ex-wife, I imagine, having never discussed it with either, must have been equally preoccupied by a sense of impotence in the face of their husbands’ over-reactions and apparent commitment to maintaining a maximum level of distress until the fate of the Minolta was firmly established.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As it turned out, some version of the holy trinity came through and the camera was returned to me intact without fanfare, treating what felt like a saintly act of justice and decency as commonplace. It was as if people had left possessions behind in their restaurant before. As if my fault and all our faults were everyday occurrences in a world filled with the emptiness of humanity.

Before we exited the parking lot, Dad, with a lightening tone, announced we would be stopping to fill the tank before heading back into the desert.

In the backseat I bit my tongue.

—

Shutterstock image