Nicole Barham | Keep Your Mind on Your Money

On Episode 20 of Shit We Don’t Talk About, Mia is joined by finance systems coach Nicole Barham. There’s no better source than Nicole when it comes to solving financial problems by keeping your mind on your money, and your money on your mind!

Many people experience money management problems. Sadly many people also think that they are alone in experiencing money management problems. Often financial problems grow beyond the numbers and into areas where shame and embarrassment are also involved. It doesn’t have to be that way!

Nicole experienced her financial problems when the circumstances surrounding her business changed. As a “money person” suddenly faced with six-figure debt, Nicole used her experience to never let something like that happen again, to her or to anyone else. Nicole took the bold step of using her own story of bankruptcy and financial struggle as a teaching tool. She realized that she had to tell her story and be true to her experiences in order to help her clients escape financial shame and embarrassment in order to establish control of their finances.

Bankruptcy is not a “get out of jail free” card. Some portion of your debt will likely have to be repaid. Knowing the numbers is key! Keeping track of where you are financially and sticking to a budget that accurately reflects your situation is the foundation of your financial comeback and continued health. Sticking to a budget does not mean suffering. There is a positive aspect of taking control of your financial life! Budgeting and sticking to a budget is empowering. It puts you in the driver’s seat going forward and helps you leave financial shame and embarrassment in the rearview mirror. Building new healthy financial habits isn’t much different than embarking on a physical fitness program. Change requires work, and sometimes discomfort. Just like a personal trainer can support you and hold you accountable in the gym, a financial coach can do the same in your checkbook.

When your finances are on point and you’re in control, you get to make choices with your money. You can take care of yourself and your family, make good investments, and even take care of others! Having goals is a big part of building financial stability. When those goals go beyond your own needs, they can be powerful motivators and can lead you into very rewarding situations.

Nicole’s Takeaways

Know that you are not alone in your money problems. Others are struggling too! Take control! Ignoring your problems won’t make them go away. At a minimum, open a spreadsheet and use it to track where your money is. Start today. It might be painful to see the reality of the situation, but it is necessary. Getting closer to your money in this way will help you solve your problems and avoid them in the future. Just five minutes a day paying attention to your finances is all it takes to get the ball rolling. You don’t have to become a financial wizard overnight!

About Nicole Barham

Nicole Barham is a Finance Systems Coach who helps women solopreneurs go from stressing about money to financial peace of mind by showing them how to not just be the boss in their business but also be the boss of their finances, in just minutes a day. Learn more or contact Nicole at https://nicolebarham.com

