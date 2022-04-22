Everything You Know About Happiness Is Wrong [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
hey guys
so i just got done
doing
the most meaningful thing that i get to
do
on any given year my retreat program
it was three days
i am a little unshaven right now i just
realized jameson but in the moment
you’re about to see a fresher me
a me three days younger
from the beginning of the virtual
retreat
[Music]
you may not have been there for those
three days but i wanted to give you
something of value from that program
there was a moment near the beginning of
the program where i talked about
the position you might be in right now
in your life where you’re struggling
with some things
and that’s affecting you and your
day-to-day happiness well this clip
is all about that and i think you’ll
love it and it’s brand new never been
seen before outside of the retreat
program
from three days ago check it out and
stay till the end because i have a very
very big announcement waiting for you
you’re all struggling with something
there’s pain there’s hardship in your
life right now everyone is struggling
with something
but what unites us
is all of us
all of us
we just want to be happier
we just want to be happier we just want
to be more at peace
and a lot of us have convinced ourselves
that we can’t be happy where we are the
way things are going
and sometimes
it really does feel impossible
to feel at peace or to feel happy
with what’s going on in our lives right
now
so we’ll do anything to get out of the
situation we’re in right now whether
it’s a job we hate whether it’s the
grief of someone we just lost
maybe a family member we’re grieving
maybe a relationship we’re grieving
maybe a health issue that we’re coming
to terms with
maybe a financial loss
that we’re reconciling in our minds
we all have
a pain
that on some level we’re afraid i can’t
be happy with this pain and i’m not
going to be happy until i can get rid of
it
but
when i think about
the big theme of this retreat
is that a
we all have a magic
that is unique to us
we all have our own special brand of
magic
and the real artists in life
create magic where they are
they don’t create magic where they want
to be because that may never come
and circumstances may change and
whatever you think is bad in your life
right now once that’s better something
else can come along a day later to throw
you off again
that’s the joke of life we spend all
this time trying to
get to this place of
homeostasis we spend all of this time
getting to this place where everything
feels still and calm again if i could
just fix this and if i could just fix
that and if i could just fix that
then
then i’ll be all right then i then i can
start enjoying life if i can just get to
that point then i’ll start enjoying life
but
when has that ever been your experience
when has when have you ever had an
experience of having fixed everything in
your life
when a when can you name a time in your
life where there wasn’t one thing
that was going wrong where there wasn’t
one thing that you were dissatisfied
with
whether there wasn’t one thing you
wanted to be different
and what so many of us do is we wait for
the stars to align in life
once i get that relationship then i’m
going to be in a good place
once i get that level of financial
freedom then i’m going to be able to
breathe differently then i’m going to be
in a different place
once i’ve left this job once i’ve
started that business
once i’ve moved town
once i’m in shape
then
then i can start enjoying life then i
can start bringing my magic
there will never be such a time
there will never be a time in my or your
life
where
the stars will have all aligned and
everything in our lives is going the way
we want
and then happiness and peace will arrive
that time will never come
there are too many variables in life
you’ve you spent your whole time trying
to be financially successful
and then right where you get to that
point and you have ultimate freedom
someone in your family gets sick
and it feels like none of it matters
because it feels like nothing can matter
if the person you love the most is sick
or everything’s going well in your life
and then the per you find out the person
that you’re with is having an affair
you finally got everything you wanted
and then you find out the person you’re
with is having an affair
or you get diagnosed with an illness
there’s always something there’s always
something waiting for us life is always
as soon as we think we’ve got everything
lined up nicely life has a new answer
for us
and a question
here’s a new thing
how do you want to deal with this
here’s a new thing how are you going to
deal with that you thought everything
was going well you thought you were
gonna get a break
you thought this was you were like you
were gonna
fix all these things and then you were
finally gonna get this equilibrium
you’ve been fighting for for years
here’s a new answer
and it’s something you didn’t expect
what’s that line it’s always the things
you don’t worry about
they’re the ones that come along to get
you
something happens
life has a new question
in my life
and i guys
when i say i live
this message i live this message
in my life the answer is always the same
life as a question
what are you going to do about this
what are you going to do about that
and my answer is always the same
create magic
create magic
what did you think there was going to be
a different answer this time
create magic
now
i’m not perfect
i up
i get it wrong
i do things i regret
i make bad decisions
i hurt people sometimes
my life is littered with mistakes
but it doesn’t change the answer
and i’ll never you about
something that i’m not good at
and tell you i’m good at that i won’t
this weekend you’ll learn more about me
than you’ve learned in a hundred youtube
videos
but believe me when i say i live this
message no matter how hard
life gets on any front
when life asks that question my answer
is always the same
life asks what you’re going to do about
this one
create magic
so i want you to write this down right
now because this is the first big thing
this is going to carry us through the
entire weekend
is create magic where you
are
not where you want to be not three years
from now not six months from now not
once you repair your relationship with
your mother or your father or not once
you get on your feet financially
not when you finally get that house you
want to live in not when you finally
look the way you want to look
not when you finally get that
relationship
no
where you are right now
this retreat is about creating magic
from there
it’s about a true acceptance of where am
i starting from today
where am i starting from forget the life
that i thought i had or the life that i
thought i wanted all of you have a
picture of the life that you thought you
would have by now everyone does
everyone has the idea by this point i
was supposed to be financially free i’m
not
by this point i was supposed to have met
someone i haven’t
i was only supposed to get married once
i didn’t
by this point i was supposed to have my
dream body i don’t
by this point certain family members
were supposed to be more bearable
they’re not
we all have our blueprint for the way
that we wanted life to go
and what makes us deeply unhappy
is this feeling of
life should have been like
this
life should have been like this
but it’s not
it’s not life didn’t pan out that way
but we make ourselves so
terribly unhappy
consistently thinking about the
blueprint for the way our life was
supposed to go
and the way it’s going
and we grieve and we grieve and we
grieve
the loss of this
that it’s not happening that it should
be happening and we make ourselves so
unhappy not just by comparison with
other people people always say that you
you get you know comparison is the thief
of joy if you keep comparing yourself to
other people you’re going to rob
yourself of any joy in life but
comparison kills us when it’s comparing
ourselves to what we thought we should
have been by now
here’s what we should have been doing
should have been married should have had
kids
should have been doing the dream job
should have looked this way should have
been living here
we have this blueprint and life didn’t
go that way in some respects it did in
other respects it didn’t and then we
focus on the ways that we didn’t and it
makes us so terribly unhappy
instead of just going
it
this is my life
how i woke up today
my problems today
my stuff i have to deal with the
questions life has asked me this year or
this month or this morning that i have
to answer
where my relationships are right now
where my dating life is right now where
my body is right now where my finances
are right now
this is where i start
this is my starting point
who cares what i thought it should have
been it’s irrelevant it’s science
fiction
who cares
the life we have is the life we woke up
into today
the life we have is the life we woke up
into
today now i know you’re going through
some difficult things right now
everybody is everyone has something that
is making it hard for them
to be happy today if you take one thing
away from this video please know this
whatever struggles you’re going through
whatever hardship you have in your life
whatever trauma you have in your past
your life can be a stunningly beautiful
masterpiece and you
have the ability to make it that way
you can create the magic in your life
you just have to have the right tools
you just have to know how
now if you are serious
about getting the tools getting the
practical insights into how to do that
for yourself this year i have a huge
announcement to tell you about i’ve been
waiting two and a half years to make
this announcement the last time i ran my
in-person retreat in florida was in
2019 we had to cancel in 2020 and in
2021 because of covid and we have
finally got to the point
where we are able to put this program on
again and we are only doing it once this
year
and it’s happening from may the 30th
until june the 5th we are going to
florida i am taking an exclusive group
of people who are signed up and
committed to changing their lives with
me in person this is going to be our
most popular in-person retreat ever
because we have all the people that
signed up for the retreats that had to
be postponed
and we have all of the people who are on
a wait list who have been waiting for
this announcement to get their ticket i
am telling you now because the spaces
are going to run out faster than ever on
this event and i want you to be there
because what event could be more
meaningful than the one that has been
waiting two and a half years to happen
we all need this my team needs this we
can’t wait to see each other again i
haven’t seen my team in person in two
and a half years
and we all get to come together we are
inviting you
to come together for that party and is
gonna be a party that over six
days
changes your whole relationship with
life with yourself and with everyone you
encounter
when people come to this retreat
they deal with things
they have taken their whole life to deal
with
and then they come and they handle them
and these are the kinds of emotional
issues and the self-sabotaging the
getting in our own way that prevent us
from being happy from being at peace
from meeting the person we want to meet
for an amazing relationship there are
people that go on to create
extraordinary careers after the retreat
because they finally are able to take
the leap and go after what they want or
speak up for themselves or set
boundaries with people in their lives
that lead to opportunities everything
i’ve ever learned
about how to live a beautiful life
i have put into this program i’ve been
running it for over a decade of my life
and it is
it is the art of my life this is my
masterpiece and i love the fact that
youtube has given me a way to get my
message out there to people and i love
that i help people all over the world
who will never be able to attend one of
my events it’s one of the great gifts of
my career is that i’ve been able to
reach people that i never would be able
to meet in person but my god is meeting
in person special
and for those of you that want change on
an immersive level that takes care of
things that plague you
the emotions the suffering that daily
impacts your quality of life in this
short precious life
if you want to handle those things once
and for all
i know of no better place you can be
than the retreat program like i said
it’s happening in person by the beach in
florida from may the 30th until june the
5th
and you can apply to be a part of it the
program is by invite only but you can
apply have a phone call with one of my
team tell them about your story and what
you want to achieve this year and if
you’re right for it we will invite you
to come join us
i’ll leave a link here it’s
mhretreat.com and i really cannot wait
for the possibility of meeting you in
person in florida
in may
thank you for watching i’ll see you next
time
you
