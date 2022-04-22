Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Everything You Know About Happiness Is Wrong [Video]

Everything You Know About Happiness Is Wrong [Video]

We all sometimes wish we could be happier.

by

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
hey guys
0:01
so i just got done
0:03
doing
0:05
the most meaningful thing that i get to
0:07
do
0:08
on any given year my retreat program
0:12
it was three days
0:14
i am a little unshaven right now i just
0:18
realized jameson but in the moment
0:20
you’re about to see a fresher me
0:22
a me three days younger
0:25
from the beginning of the virtual
0:27
retreat
0:28
[Music]
0:29
you may not have been there for those
0:31
three days but i wanted to give you
0:33
something of value from that program
0:36
there was a moment near the beginning of
0:38
the program where i talked about
0:41
the position you might be in right now
0:44
in your life where you’re struggling
0:46
with some things
0:47
and that’s affecting you and your
0:49
day-to-day happiness well this clip
0:52
is all about that and i think you’ll
0:54
love it and it’s brand new never been
0:56
seen before outside of the retreat
0:58
program
1:00
from three days ago check it out and
1:02
stay till the end because i have a very
1:05
very big announcement waiting for you
1:08
you’re all struggling with something
1:12
there’s pain there’s hardship in your
1:13
life right now everyone is struggling
1:15
with something
1:20
but what unites us
1:22
is all of us
1:25
all of us
1:26
we just want to be happier
1:30
we just want to be happier we just want
1:31
to be more at peace
1:34
and a lot of us have convinced ourselves
1:36
that we can’t be happy where we are the
1:38
way things are going
1:40
and sometimes
1:43
it really does feel impossible
1:45
to feel at peace or to feel happy
1:48
with what’s going on in our lives right
1:50
now
1:51
so we’ll do anything to get out of the
1:53
situation we’re in right now whether
1:55
it’s a job we hate whether it’s the
1:56
grief of someone we just lost
1:59
maybe a family member we’re grieving
2:02
maybe a relationship we’re grieving
2:05
maybe a health issue that we’re coming
2:07
to terms with
2:10
maybe a financial loss
2:13
that we’re reconciling in our minds
2:16
we all have
2:19
a pain
2:21
that on some level we’re afraid i can’t
2:23
be happy with this pain and i’m not
2:25
going to be happy until i can get rid of
2:27
it
2:30
but
2:31
when i think about
2:33
the big theme of this retreat
2:37
is that a
2:40
we all have a magic
2:43
that is unique to us
2:46
we all have our own special brand of
2:48
magic
2:52
and the real artists in life
2:56
create magic where they are
3:00
they don’t create magic where they want
3:03
to be because that may never come
3:06
and circumstances may change and
3:07
whatever you think is bad in your life
3:10
right now once that’s better something
3:12
else can come along a day later to throw
3:14
you off again
3:16
that’s the joke of life we spend all
3:18
this time trying to
3:20
get to this place of
3:23
homeostasis we spend all of this time
3:25
getting to this place where everything
3:27
feels still and calm again if i could
3:29
just fix this and if i could just fix
3:31
that and if i could just fix that
3:33
then
3:35
then i’ll be all right then i then i can
3:37
start enjoying life if i can just get to
3:39
that point then i’ll start enjoying life
3:42
but
3:43
when has that ever been your experience
3:47
when has when have you ever had an
3:48
experience of having fixed everything in
3:50
your life
3:53
when a when can you name a time in your
3:55
life where there wasn’t one thing
3:58
that was going wrong where there wasn’t
3:59
one thing that you were dissatisfied
4:01
with
4:03
whether there wasn’t one thing you
4:05
wanted to be different
4:07
and what so many of us do is we wait for
4:09
the stars to align in life
4:12
once i get that relationship then i’m
4:14
going to be in a good place
4:17
once i get that level of financial
4:18
freedom then i’m going to be able to
4:20
breathe differently then i’m going to be
4:21
in a different place
4:23
once i’ve left this job once i’ve
4:25
started that business
4:28
once i’ve moved town
4:31
once i’m in shape
4:37
then
4:39
then i can start enjoying life then i
4:41
can start bringing my magic
4:51
there will never be such a time
4:55
there will never be a time in my or your
4:57
life
5:00
where
5:01
the stars will have all aligned and
5:03
everything in our lives is going the way
5:05
we want
5:08
and then happiness and peace will arrive
5:11
that time will never come
5:14
there are too many variables in life
5:17
you’ve you spent your whole time trying
5:19
to be financially successful
5:21
and then right where you get to that
5:23
point and you have ultimate freedom
5:25
someone in your family gets sick
5:28
and it feels like none of it matters
5:30
because it feels like nothing can matter
5:32
if the person you love the most is sick
5:39
or everything’s going well in your life
5:41
and then the per you find out the person
5:43
that you’re with is having an affair
5:46
you finally got everything you wanted
5:48
and then you find out the person you’re
5:49
with is having an affair
5:52
or you get diagnosed with an illness
5:57
there’s always something there’s always
5:59
something waiting for us life is always
6:02
as soon as we think we’ve got everything
6:03
lined up nicely life has a new answer
6:05
for us
6:07
and a question
6:09
here’s a new thing
6:11
how do you want to deal with this
6:14
here’s a new thing how are you going to
6:16
deal with that you thought everything
6:17
was going well you thought you were
6:19
gonna get a break
6:21
you thought this was you were like you
6:23
were gonna
6:24
fix all these things and then you were
6:26
finally gonna get this equilibrium
6:27
you’ve been fighting for for years
6:30
here’s a new answer
6:34
and it’s something you didn’t expect
6:35
what’s that line it’s always the things
6:36
you don’t worry about
6:38
they’re the ones that come along to get
6:39
you
6:41
something happens
6:44
life has a new question
6:48
in my life
6:50
and i guys
6:53
when i say i live
6:56
this message i live this message
7:01
in my life the answer is always the same
7:05
life as a question
7:08
what are you going to do about this
7:10
what are you going to do about that
7:12
and my answer is always the same
7:15
create magic
7:20
create magic
7:22
what did you think there was going to be
7:23
a different answer this time
7:26
create magic
7:31
now
7:32
i’m not perfect
7:33
i up
7:36
i get it wrong
7:38
i do things i regret
7:40
i make bad decisions
7:44
i hurt people sometimes
7:47
my life is littered with mistakes
7:53
but it doesn’t change the answer
7:56
and i’ll never you about
7:57
something that i’m not good at
8:00
and tell you i’m good at that i won’t
8:02
this weekend you’ll learn more about me
8:04
than you’ve learned in a hundred youtube
8:06
videos
8:09
but believe me when i say i live this
8:12
message no matter how hard
8:14
life gets on any front
8:18
when life asks that question my answer
8:20
is always the same
8:22
life asks what you’re going to do about
8:23
this one
8:25
create magic
8:29
so i want you to write this down right
8:31
now because this is the first big thing
8:33
this is going to carry us through the
8:34
entire weekend
8:36
is create magic where you
8:39
are
8:42
not where you want to be not three years
8:44
from now not six months from now not
8:46
once you repair your relationship with
8:48
your mother or your father or not once
8:50
you get on your feet financially
8:52
not when you finally get that house you
8:54
want to live in not when you finally
8:56
look the way you want to look
8:58
not when you finally get that
8:59
relationship
9:01
no
9:02
where you are right now
9:07
this retreat is about creating magic
9:10
from there
9:12
it’s about a true acceptance of where am
9:14
i starting from today
9:17
where am i starting from forget the life
9:19
that i thought i had or the life that i
9:21
thought i wanted all of you have a
9:23
picture of the life that you thought you
9:24
would have by now everyone does
9:27
everyone has the idea by this point i
9:29
was supposed to be financially free i’m
9:31
not
9:32
by this point i was supposed to have met
9:35
someone i haven’t
9:38
i was only supposed to get married once
9:41
i didn’t
9:45
by this point i was supposed to have my
9:47
dream body i don’t
9:52
by this point certain family members
9:55
were supposed to be more bearable
9:57
they’re not
10:00
we all have our blueprint for the way
10:04
that we wanted life to go
10:08
and what makes us deeply unhappy
10:12
is this feeling of
10:14
life should have been like
10:16
this
10:18
life should have been like this
10:22
but it’s not
10:25
it’s not life didn’t pan out that way
10:30
but we make ourselves so
10:32
terribly unhappy
10:35
consistently thinking about the
10:37
blueprint for the way our life was
10:39
supposed to go
10:41
and the way it’s going
10:43
and we grieve and we grieve and we
10:45
grieve
10:46
the loss of this
10:48
that it’s not happening that it should
10:49
be happening and we make ourselves so
10:52
unhappy not just by comparison with
10:54
other people people always say that you
10:56
you get you know comparison is the thief
10:58
of joy if you keep comparing yourself to
11:00
other people you’re going to rob
11:01
yourself of any joy in life but
11:03
comparison kills us when it’s comparing
11:06
ourselves to what we thought we should
11:08
have been by now
11:11
here’s what we should have been doing
11:14
should have been married should have had
11:15
kids
11:17
should have been doing the dream job
11:19
should have looked this way should have
11:21
been living here
11:24
we have this blueprint and life didn’t
11:26
go that way in some respects it did in
11:28
other respects it didn’t and then we
11:30
focus on the ways that we didn’t and it
11:32
makes us so terribly unhappy
11:36
instead of just going
11:38
it
11:41
this is my life
11:43
how i woke up today
11:45
my problems today
11:47
my stuff i have to deal with the
11:49
questions life has asked me this year or
11:51
this month or this morning that i have
11:53
to answer
11:55
where my relationships are right now
11:57
where my dating life is right now where
11:59
my body is right now where my finances
12:02
are right now
12:04
this is where i start
12:06
this is my starting point
12:09
who cares what i thought it should have
12:11
been it’s irrelevant it’s science
12:13
fiction
12:15
who cares
12:17
the life we have is the life we woke up
12:20
into today
12:23
the life we have is the life we woke up
12:27
into
12:28
today now i know you’re going through
12:30
some difficult things right now
12:32
everybody is everyone has something that
12:34
is making it hard for them
12:36
to be happy today if you take one thing
12:39
away from this video please know this
12:43
whatever struggles you’re going through
12:45
whatever hardship you have in your life
12:47
whatever trauma you have in your past
12:50
your life can be a stunningly beautiful
12:53
masterpiece and you
12:56
have the ability to make it that way
12:59
you can create the magic in your life
13:01
you just have to have the right tools
13:03
you just have to know how
13:05
now if you are serious
13:08
about getting the tools getting the
13:10
practical insights into how to do that
13:12
for yourself this year i have a huge
13:15
announcement to tell you about i’ve been
13:17
waiting two and a half years to make
13:18
this announcement the last time i ran my
13:21
in-person retreat in florida was in
13:24
2019 we had to cancel in 2020 and in
13:28
2021 because of covid and we have
13:32
finally got to the point
13:35
where we are able to put this program on
13:37
again and we are only doing it once this
13:41
year
13:42
and it’s happening from may the 30th
13:45
until june the 5th we are going to
13:47
florida i am taking an exclusive group
13:50
of people who are signed up and
13:53
committed to changing their lives with
13:56
me in person this is going to be our
13:58
most popular in-person retreat ever
14:00
because we have all the people that
14:01
signed up for the retreats that had to
14:03
be postponed
14:05
and we have all of the people who are on
14:07
a wait list who have been waiting for
14:09
this announcement to get their ticket i
14:11
am telling you now because the spaces
14:14
are going to run out faster than ever on
14:17
this event and i want you to be there
14:19
because what event could be more
14:20
meaningful than the one that has been
14:22
waiting two and a half years to happen
14:26
we all need this my team needs this we
14:29
can’t wait to see each other again i
14:31
haven’t seen my team in person in two
14:34
and a half years
14:36
and we all get to come together we are
14:38
inviting you
14:40
to come together for that party and is
14:44
gonna be a party that over six
14:47
days
14:47
changes your whole relationship with
14:50
life with yourself and with everyone you
14:54
encounter
14:56
when people come to this retreat
14:58
they deal with things
15:00
they have taken their whole life to deal
15:03
with
15:03
and then they come and they handle them
15:07
and these are the kinds of emotional
15:09
issues and the self-sabotaging the
15:11
getting in our own way that prevent us
15:14
from being happy from being at peace
15:18
from meeting the person we want to meet
15:20
for an amazing relationship there are
15:22
people that go on to create
15:23
extraordinary careers after the retreat
15:25
because they finally are able to take
15:28
the leap and go after what they want or
15:30
speak up for themselves or set
15:33
boundaries with people in their lives
15:35
that lead to opportunities everything
15:37
i’ve ever learned
15:39
about how to live a beautiful life
15:41
i have put into this program i’ve been
15:44
running it for over a decade of my life
15:46
and it is
15:47
it is the art of my life this is my
15:50
masterpiece and i love the fact that
15:53
youtube has given me a way to get my
15:56
message out there to people and i love
15:58
that i help people all over the world
16:00
who will never be able to attend one of
16:03
my events it’s one of the great gifts of
16:05
my career is that i’ve been able to
16:06
reach people that i never would be able
16:08
to meet in person but my god is meeting
16:11
in person special
16:13
and for those of you that want change on
16:15
an immersive level that takes care of
16:18
things that plague you
16:21
the emotions the suffering that daily
16:25
impacts your quality of life in this
16:27
short precious life
16:30
if you want to handle those things once
16:32
and for all
16:34
i know of no better place you can be
16:36
than the retreat program like i said
16:38
it’s happening in person by the beach in
16:41
florida from may the 30th until june the
16:44
5th
16:45
and you can apply to be a part of it the
16:48
program is by invite only but you can
16:50
apply have a phone call with one of my
16:52
team tell them about your story and what
16:54
you want to achieve this year and if
16:56
you’re right for it we will invite you
16:58
to come join us
16:59
i’ll leave a link here it’s
17:01
mhretreat.com and i really cannot wait
17:04
for the possibility of meeting you in
17:06
person in florida
17:08
in may
17:10
thank you for watching i’ll see you next
17:12
time
17:31
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

