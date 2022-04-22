Everything You Know About Happiness Is Wrong [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

hey guys

so i just got done

doing

the most meaningful thing that i get to

do

on any given year my retreat program

it was three days

i am a little unshaven right now i just

realized jameson but in the moment

you’re about to see a fresher me

a me three days younger

from the beginning of the virtual

retreat

[Music]

you may not have been there for those

three days but i wanted to give you

something of value from that program

there was a moment near the beginning of

the program where i talked about

the position you might be in right now

in your life where you’re struggling

with some things

and that’s affecting you and your

day-to-day happiness well this clip

is all about that and i think you’ll

love it and it’s brand new never been

seen before outside of the retreat

program

from three days ago check it out and

stay till the end because i have a very

very big announcement waiting for you

you’re all struggling with something

there’s pain there’s hardship in your

life right now everyone is struggling

with something

but what unites us

is all of us

all of us

we just want to be happier

we just want to be happier we just want

to be more at peace

and a lot of us have convinced ourselves

that we can’t be happy where we are the

way things are going

and sometimes

it really does feel impossible

to feel at peace or to feel happy

with what’s going on in our lives right

now

so we’ll do anything to get out of the

situation we’re in right now whether

it’s a job we hate whether it’s the

grief of someone we just lost

maybe a family member we’re grieving

maybe a relationship we’re grieving

maybe a health issue that we’re coming

to terms with

maybe a financial loss

that we’re reconciling in our minds

we all have

a pain

that on some level we’re afraid i can’t

be happy with this pain and i’m not

going to be happy until i can get rid of

it

but

when i think about

the big theme of this retreat

is that a

we all have a magic

that is unique to us

we all have our own special brand of

magic

and the real artists in life

create magic where they are

they don’t create magic where they want

to be because that may never come

and circumstances may change and

whatever you think is bad in your life

right now once that’s better something

else can come along a day later to throw

you off again

that’s the joke of life we spend all

this time trying to

get to this place of

homeostasis we spend all of this time

getting to this place where everything

feels still and calm again if i could

just fix this and if i could just fix

that and if i could just fix that

then

then i’ll be all right then i then i can

start enjoying life if i can just get to

that point then i’ll start enjoying life

but

when has that ever been your experience

when has when have you ever had an

experience of having fixed everything in

your life

when a when can you name a time in your

life where there wasn’t one thing

that was going wrong where there wasn’t

one thing that you were dissatisfied

with

whether there wasn’t one thing you

wanted to be different

and what so many of us do is we wait for

the stars to align in life

once i get that relationship then i’m

going to be in a good place

once i get that level of financial

freedom then i’m going to be able to

breathe differently then i’m going to be

in a different place

once i’ve left this job once i’ve

started that business

once i’ve moved town

once i’m in shape

then

then i can start enjoying life then i

can start bringing my magic

there will never be such a time

there will never be a time in my or your

life

where

the stars will have all aligned and

everything in our lives is going the way

we want

and then happiness and peace will arrive

that time will never come

there are too many variables in life

you’ve you spent your whole time trying

to be financially successful

and then right where you get to that

point and you have ultimate freedom

someone in your family gets sick

and it feels like none of it matters

because it feels like nothing can matter

if the person you love the most is sick

or everything’s going well in your life

and then the per you find out the person

that you’re with is having an affair

you finally got everything you wanted

and then you find out the person you’re

with is having an affair

or you get diagnosed with an illness

there’s always something there’s always

something waiting for us life is always

as soon as we think we’ve got everything

lined up nicely life has a new answer

for us

and a question

here’s a new thing

how do you want to deal with this

here’s a new thing how are you going to

deal with that you thought everything

was going well you thought you were

gonna get a break

you thought this was you were like you

were gonna

fix all these things and then you were

finally gonna get this equilibrium

you’ve been fighting for for years

here’s a new answer

and it’s something you didn’t expect

what’s that line it’s always the things

you don’t worry about

they’re the ones that come along to get

you

something happens

life has a new question

in my life

and i guys

when i say i live

this message i live this message

in my life the answer is always the same

life as a question

what are you going to do about this

what are you going to do about that

and my answer is always the same

create magic

create magic

what did you think there was going to be

a different answer this time

create magic

now

i’m not perfect

i up

i get it wrong

i do things i regret

i make bad decisions

i hurt people sometimes

my life is littered with mistakes

but it doesn’t change the answer

and i’ll never you about

something that i’m not good at

and tell you i’m good at that i won’t

this weekend you’ll learn more about me

than you’ve learned in a hundred youtube

videos

but believe me when i say i live this

message no matter how hard

life gets on any front

when life asks that question my answer

is always the same

life asks what you’re going to do about

this one

create magic

so i want you to write this down right

now because this is the first big thing

this is going to carry us through the

entire weekend

is create magic where you

are

not where you want to be not three years

from now not six months from now not

once you repair your relationship with

your mother or your father or not once

you get on your feet financially

not when you finally get that house you

want to live in not when you finally

look the way you want to look

not when you finally get that

relationship

no

where you are right now

this retreat is about creating magic

from there

it’s about a true acceptance of where am

i starting from today

where am i starting from forget the life

that i thought i had or the life that i

thought i wanted all of you have a

picture of the life that you thought you

would have by now everyone does

everyone has the idea by this point i

was supposed to be financially free i’m

not

by this point i was supposed to have met

someone i haven’t

i was only supposed to get married once

i didn’t

by this point i was supposed to have my

dream body i don’t

by this point certain family members

were supposed to be more bearable

they’re not

we all have our blueprint for the way

that we wanted life to go

and what makes us deeply unhappy

is this feeling of

life should have been like

this

life should have been like this

but it’s not

it’s not life didn’t pan out that way

but we make ourselves so

terribly unhappy

consistently thinking about the

blueprint for the way our life was

supposed to go

and the way it’s going

and we grieve and we grieve and we

grieve

the loss of this

that it’s not happening that it should

be happening and we make ourselves so

unhappy not just by comparison with

other people people always say that you

you get you know comparison is the thief

of joy if you keep comparing yourself to

other people you’re going to rob

yourself of any joy in life but

comparison kills us when it’s comparing

ourselves to what we thought we should

have been by now

here’s what we should have been doing

should have been married should have had

kids

should have been doing the dream job

should have looked this way should have

been living here

we have this blueprint and life didn’t

go that way in some respects it did in

other respects it didn’t and then we

focus on the ways that we didn’t and it

makes us so terribly unhappy

instead of just going

it

this is my life

how i woke up today

my problems today

my stuff i have to deal with the

questions life has asked me this year or

this month or this morning that i have

to answer

where my relationships are right now

where my dating life is right now where

my body is right now where my finances

are right now

this is where i start

this is my starting point

who cares what i thought it should have

been it’s irrelevant it’s science

fiction

who cares

the life we have is the life we woke up

into today

the life we have is the life we woke up

into

today now i know you’re going through

some difficult things right now

everybody is everyone has something that

is making it hard for them

to be happy today if you take one thing

away from this video please know this

whatever struggles you’re going through

whatever hardship you have in your life

whatever trauma you have in your past

your life can be a stunningly beautiful

masterpiece and you

have the ability to make it that way

you can create the magic in your life

you just have to have the right tools

you just have to know how

now if you are serious

about getting the tools getting the

practical insights into how to do that

for yourself this year i have a huge

announcement to tell you about i’ve been

waiting two and a half years to make

this announcement the last time i ran my

in-person retreat in florida was in

2019 we had to cancel in 2020 and in

2021 because of covid and we have

finally got to the point

where we are able to put this program on

again and we are only doing it once this

year

and it’s happening from may the 30th

until june the 5th we are going to

florida i am taking an exclusive group

of people who are signed up and

committed to changing their lives with

me in person this is going to be our

most popular in-person retreat ever

because we have all the people that

signed up for the retreats that had to

be postponed

and we have all of the people who are on

a wait list who have been waiting for

this announcement to get their ticket i

am telling you now because the spaces

are going to run out faster than ever on

this event and i want you to be there

because what event could be more

meaningful than the one that has been

waiting two and a half years to happen

we all need this my team needs this we

can’t wait to see each other again i

haven’t seen my team in person in two

and a half years

and we all get to come together we are

inviting you

to come together for that party and is

gonna be a party that over six

days

changes your whole relationship with

life with yourself and with everyone you

encounter

when people come to this retreat

they deal with things

they have taken their whole life to deal

with

and then they come and they handle them

and these are the kinds of emotional

issues and the self-sabotaging the

getting in our own way that prevent us

from being happy from being at peace

from meeting the person we want to meet

for an amazing relationship there are

people that go on to create

extraordinary careers after the retreat

because they finally are able to take

the leap and go after what they want or

speak up for themselves or set

boundaries with people in their lives

that lead to opportunities everything

i’ve ever learned

about how to live a beautiful life

i have put into this program i’ve been

running it for over a decade of my life

and it is

it is the art of my life this is my

masterpiece and i love the fact that

youtube has given me a way to get my

message out there to people and i love

that i help people all over the world

who will never be able to attend one of

my events it’s one of the great gifts of

my career is that i’ve been able to

reach people that i never would be able

to meet in person but my god is meeting

in person special

and for those of you that want change on

an immersive level that takes care of

things that plague you

the emotions the suffering that daily

impacts your quality of life in this

short precious life

if you want to handle those things once

and for all

i know of no better place you can be

than the retreat program like i said

it’s happening in person by the beach in

florida from may the 30th until june the

5th

and you can apply to be a part of it the

program is by invite only but you can

apply have a phone call with one of my

team tell them about your story and what

you want to achieve this year and if

you’re right for it we will invite you

to come join us

i’ll leave a link here it’s

mhretreat.com and i really cannot wait

for the possibility of meeting you in

person in florida

in may

thank you for watching i’ll see you next

time

you

